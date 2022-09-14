Breaking Down Non-Military Electronics So They Can Use The Microchips is Russia's Most Recent Strategy

Recent reports indicate that a 'shopping list' allegedly detailing Russia's technological needs was publicized. Reports by Ukrainian Intelligence warn that,

Russia is desperately seeking chip technology built by European and American companies." [i]
Microchips next to Vladimir Putin.Charnell Gilchrist

This information comes as a procurement document indicated that "Russia has been looking to acquire Western semiconductors that are built by Nexperia." Wingtech is Nexperia's parent company. [ii]

Wingtech is best known for purchasing the UK's "largest microchip factory, Newport Wafer Fab." The video below details Newport Wafer Fab's development of technology to further propel the fourth industrial revolution. [ii] [vii]

In addition to Nexperia microchips, diodes, and transistors, Russia is also allegedly seeking chips made by Texas Instruments in addition to "parts sourced from German and Taiwanese companies." [iii]

Nexperia confirmed to the Telegraph in August that "components made by Nexperia had been discovered in a Russian missile that was recovered from the battlefield by researchers." This prompted a UK spokesperson to assert that this "shows why we need to defend our key strategic assets from those who could use them against us." [iii]

The video below details how US microchips were discovered in Russian missiles and helicopters in Ukraine.

Generally, it is believed that Russia acquires technology through intermediaries, thereby evading sanctions. Additionally, Russia is said to be breaking "down non-military technology and recycling their chips." Some experts believe that this may indicate that Russia is running out of options to replenish its weaponry, as shown in the below video. [iv]

To corroborate this, China has recently turned its back on Putin regarding an ammunition deal. Sources indicate China may be fearful of sanctions affecting them if they "directly support Moscow." According to "declassified American intelligence," Russia is now "buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea." Russia also "received its first shipment of drones from Iran last week." [v]

Although Putin has threatened Europe with "freezing," Ukrainian Armed Forces are reported to continue maintaining high morale. A video reveals soldiers were cheering on comrades "during an advance in Kherson." [vi]

As Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, reports of the high morale below starkly contrast with one Russian soldier who recently revealed he felt he lacked value when Russia refused to trade him alive for the bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers. [vi]

