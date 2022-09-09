The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod

In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]

Ukraine has attacked Russia's already sanction-weakened supply routes, armaments, and ammunition. Half of the city of Belgorod was stated to have lost electricity following the explosion. Belgorod was targeted because "Russians fire at Kharkiv from Belgorod." [ii]

In addition to this recent strike, the Ukrainian Navy also inflicted damage on Russia's military equipment. In an overnight raid

The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported that it destroyed five Russian howitzers, two tanks, an artillery system, two multiple launch rocket systems and a radar station on Sep. 7."

Naval Strike Missile Department of Defense/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Additionally, the Ukrainian counter-offensive also led to "retreating Russian troops," who "abandoned at least three military vehicles in the water, with additional artillery supplies dumped along the banks of the river." [ii]

The video shows three Russian BMP infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) submerged underwater. One even bore the Kremlin 'Z,' symbolizing Putin's "special military operation." Other military supplies littered the riverbanks. [iii]

The video below shows an up-close view of abandoned military vehicles.

The Ukrainian's advancements in Russian settlements include Kherson, Kharkiv, and the Donbas regions. The attacks wiping out still more of Russia's armaments support the UK Ministry of Defense's statement that,

Russia is suffering from shortages of munitions, vehicles, and personnel." [iv]

Do these attacks illustrate a tipping point in the conflict in favor of Ukraine?

