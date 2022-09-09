Ukrainians Proceed to Tear Down Russian Flags After They Quickly Take Back Balakliya and Recently Cause Damage to Bridge

As Ukraine continues its pushback against Russia, reports indicate Ukraine has retaken larger sections of land. Additionally, Ukraine has continued its efforts to weaken Russia by obliterating its weaponry, ammunition, bases, etc. According to the British Defense Intelligence Update, a military pontoon bridge at the Dariyivka crossing has likely been destroyed. [i]

The update stated that,

The Dariyivka crossing is one of the main routes between the northern and southern sectors of Russia's military presence along the Dnipro river. Ukraine's systematic precision...slows [Russia's] ability to deploy operational reserves and resupply material from the east." [ii]

Following the bridge's destruction, with no reported casualties, Ukraine advanced approximately 31 miles into Russian lines. The video below further details the destruction of the makeshift bridge. [iii]

Balakliya is a town that lies south of Kharkiv and was recently retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The city is reported to have a population of 27,000 people. [iv]

Ukraine "launched a surprise offensive in the Kharkiv region earlier this week." In response, videos have surfaced showing "Ukrainian soldiers removing Russian propaganda and being greeted by flag-waving Ukrainians," as shown below. [iv]

The following video depicts "soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces" tearing down the "We are one people with Russia." banner in Balakliya.

The Russian flag was removed, and the UA flag was raised over the city, as shown in the two clips below.

Balakliya is located nearly 43 miles southeast of Kharkiv and west of Izyum. The city was encircled by UA forces when they launched a surprise offensive. What, if anything, do these continued gains of territory mean for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict? [v]

