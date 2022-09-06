5 Unique California Locations Where You Can See This September 10's Rising of the Full Harvest Moon With Just Your Eyes

This Sep. 10, 2022, the Full Corn Moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, will illuminate the evening sky. In astronomy, the start of fall is marked by the Full Moon that falls closest to the September equinox. Each year during the September equinox, "night and day are, in principle, the same length all over the world." Thus, equinox, meaning 'equal night,' was derived from this principle. [i] [ii]

Full Harvest Moon Jeff Hollett

This year, the Full Corn Moon and Harvest Moon in Pisces will occur earlier than typical, on Sep. 10, 2022, at 2:59 am PST. Unlike other full Moon names tied to specific months, the Harvest Moon can occur in September or October. [ii]

The Harvest Moon received its name due to several evenings having "the moonrise come soon after sunset." This extra light allowed farmers and harvesters additional time in the fields as a traditional aide. [iii]

Full Moon Kevin Burkett/Wikimedia Commons

Enjoying the beautiful full moon can be difficult, primarily if you are in a populous light-polluted city. However, below are 5 unique California locations where you can see the Full Harvest Moon using only your eyes.

1. Shoreline Park - Shoreline Drive and La Marina Drive, Santa Barbara, CA

Torii gate leading to the stairway descending from the bluffs of Shoreline Park to the beaches below in Santa Barbara, California. Arminnius/Wikimedia Commons

Shoreline Park was reviewed by HappyTrails12345 on TripAdvisor, who mentions Shoreline Park as a "great place to watch the full moon rising." They advise that they were able to watch the rising of the full moon down by the chain link fence at the end of Shoreline Park.

2. Malibu Lagoon State Beach - 3835 Cross Creek Rd, Malibu, CA 90265

Beach Scene at Malibu Lagoon - Greater Los Angeles, CA - USA - 03 Adam Jones/Wikimedia Commons

Malibu Lagoon State Beach features a fishing pier in addition to guided tours. Stargazers can stroll through the lagoon paths and watch the moon reflect off where the river meets the ocean and an oasis forms.

3. Mendocino Headlands State Park - Mendocino, CA 95460

Mendocino Headlands State Park Daderot/Wikimedia Commons

Mendocino Headlands State Park provides countless prospects for exploring nature and appreciating the night sky. The park features miles of trails and many captivating sites to camp and fish.

4. Indian Cove Campground - Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Indian Cove Campground in Joshua Tree National Park lies amid the huge, steep rock formations for which Joshua Tree National Park is known. Joshua Tree National Park/Wikimedia Commons

Indian Cove Campground is hailed by visitors as a gorgeous park to get a good hike along with stunning views. Additionally, several users remarked how they loved Indian Cove Campground, with one user specifying, "especially [for] late night walks in the full moon."

5. Anza-Borrego State Park Campground - 200 Pam Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is a California state park located within the Colorado Desert of southern California, United States. Matthew Dillon/Wikimedia Commons

The Anza-Borrego State Park Campground features pay showers and clean restrooms. Activities available include hiking, biking, and several campsite locations. Several visitors remarked how "a dark sky community is great for seeing stars and a big blue moon."

