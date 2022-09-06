Ukrainians Relish Recent Swift Win- The UA Flag is Now Raised in Kherson Following an Abrupt Retaking of Vysokopillya

According to recent reports, Ukraine has retaken "Blahodativka, Vysokopillya, and Lyubymivka."

The battle over the Kherson region has evolved into Ukraine's recent counteroffensive measures to push Russian-controlled areas back further and further. During the weekend, Ukraine was able to "cross the Inhulets River and seize control of Blahodativka, located 42 miles from Kherson city." [i]

The Flag of Ukraine with the Trident of Ukraine. GeorgiTesla

Ukraine's military also reports the recapture of a small city 70 miles northeast of Kherson, Vysokopillya. At this location, Ukrainian forces raised the UA flag indicating victory over Russian forces in Vysokopillya. The Tweet below is purported to be a Ukrainian soldier raising the flag following the armed forces' success.

Another flag was said to have been hoisted near the town's hospital, as shown in the Tweet below.

As Ukraine attempts to retake the Kherson region, successfully retaking several small cities within the region may indicate a turning point in Ukraine's counteroffensive strategy, weakening Russia's offense in the ongoing conflict. [ii]

According to the Institute for the Study of War, "Russia has lost territory the size of Denmark in Ukraine since March." This loss of territory follows Russia's recent pulling out of Kyiv to prioritize the Kherson region. Ukraine has continually targeted ammunition depots and alleged command posts such as that of the Wagner Group mercenaries. [ii]

The Institute for the Study of War indicates that "the Ukrainian counteroffensive is tangibly degrading Russian logistics and administrative capabilities in occupied southern Ukraine." The recent long-range precision strikes on 'manpower...equipment concentrations, command centers,' etc., illustrate Ukraine's counteroffensive actions. The continued aggressive attacks by Ukraine may lead to the complete retaking of the Kherson region. [iii]

