Many in Disbelief as Ukrainian Sharpshooter Claims He Used a Rifle to Shoot Down a Big Sukhoi Su-34 Russian Fighter Jet

A recent controversial report revealed that in March, a Ukrainian man allegedly "shot down a Russian Su-34 jet with a rifle, sending it spiraling to the ground," causing no confirmed casualties. The man, Valeriy Fedorovych, has now been "awarded a medal for his heroism." [i]

Sharpshooter next to Su-34 Charnell Gilchrist/Евгений Пурель/Wikimedia Commons

Reports allege that when Russian enemy aircraft flew over Chernihiv, Fedorovych took aim and fired. Fedorovych maintains that he "picked off the jet...footage circulating at the time showed it careening back down to earth, although he was not seen in the video." The video below shows Fedorovych describing the incident and purported footage. [ii]

The Sukhoi Su-34, also known as the 'Hellduck,' is a Russian Fullback Strike Fighter Jet. Derived from the Su-27 Flanker, the Su-34 has a nose resembling a platypus. The jet's radome contains the radar system's antenna. The antenna is "optimized for air-to-ground missions but also offering air-to-air modes, allowing the Fullback to fly at least some missions unescorted." [iii]

Additionally, the radar system is "reportedly able to track 10 aerial targets while scanning and engage four of them simultaneously; a fighter-sized aircraft can reportedly be detected at 75 miles." The jet features side-by-side seating, with the pilot seated on the left. There is a 'galley,' but it consists merely of a heating unit to warm up cans of food. [iv]

The video below further details the specifications of the Su-34 Fullback.

Knowing these specifications, many simply do not believe that Fedorovych was able to shoot down the Su-34 using only his rifle. This is illustrated in Twitter reactions, as seen below, as one user laments about media propaganda.

Despite assertions that the incident did not occur, Valeriy Fedorovych was presented a medal by the State Border Service for his 'heroism.' Can it be that Fedorovych indeed shot down the Su-34 jet, or is Ukraine participating in some Russian-like propaganda? [v]

The sharpshooter with the medal he received for 'heroism.' Charnell Gilchrist

