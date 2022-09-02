In August, Russians Recently Face Alarming Blow-Found Scrambling and Running to Escape With Their BMP-2 Infantry Tank

In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,

Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.

According to Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksey Erestovich,

The situaion is very interesting. The Ukrainian army is advancing very successfully. Attempts by Russia to regain the lost ground were not successful. Ukraine may encircle them."

The footage below shows Ukrainian forces blowing up a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) while Russian soldiers run for safety.

The video shows that after the tank attempted to flee, it tried to hide beneath shrubbery, crashing into a building as it hunted for safety. Then, with the tank's escape attempt, it was destroyed by Ukrainian missiles after Russian soldiers fled on foot up a dirt path.

A Russian tank was bombed by Ukraine. Ukraine Weapons Tracker/Twitter

According to the Ukraine Weapons Tracker, the incident occurred near Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, and it is believed that the vehicle likely received severe damage.

A Russian BMP-2 IFV (Infantry Fighting Vehicle) Jno/Wikimedia Commons

The BMP-2 is described as an "agile, reliable, and serviceable vehicle with adequate engine power." First appearing in the late '70s, the Soviet Army is "estimated to have received some 20,000 vehicles." The tank, weighing nearly 14 tons, has a Main gun that carries 500 rounds. It also has an anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW), a Konkurs launcher, which carries four missiles. An ATGW is "primarily designed to hit and destroy heavily armored military vehicles." [i] [ii]

Additionally, Ukraine is alleged to have captured another BMP-2 on Aug. 31, as seen in the Tweet below.

This blow to the Russian Federation comes from "the West's sanctions against Russia impeding the country from purchasing new military equipment and equipping its army." Reports indicate Russia is said to be "accumulating wealth that it is unable to use." Reports further indicate that "sanctions take some time to affect a major economy." [iii]

A photo of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Kremlin.ru/Wikimedia Commons

