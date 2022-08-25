Paleontologist's Jaws Dropped Each Time They Discovered One of Four Little-Known Ancient Russian Dinosaurs

DOPE Quick Reads

Over the years, ongoing research has unveiled the numerous dinosaurs that once trekked the Earth. Though Russia has limited personnel who specialize in paleontology, there have been several notable dinosaur discoveries, many unique to Russia. [i]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSM3h_0hUcxZ9A00
Cooldadrome, Kulindadromeus zabaikalicusSpec.tass.ru

Cooldadrome: Kulindadromeus zabaikalicus

The Cooldadrome was an herbivore (plant eater) discovered in Kulinda Valley, Trans-Baikal Territory. What is unique about Cooldadrome is how its appearance could be determined. Although the creature lacked flight feathers, the volcanic eruptions allowed some of the feathers to be preserved, and researchers suggest that,

Feather-like structures were likely widespread in dinosaurs. Smaller dinosaurs were probably covered in feathers, mostly with colorful patterns, and feathers may have been lost as dinosaurs grew up and became larger." [ii]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FT4Cu_0hUcxZ9A00
Kileskus aristotocusPetr Menshikov/Art Station

Keelesk: Kileskus aristotocus

The Keelesk dinosaur gets its name from the Khakass word kileski, which means "lizard." Fossils of this dinosaur were discovered in the Berezovsky coal quarry. The Keelesk was a predatory carnivore that moved on only two legs. Walking upright on two legs gave the Keelesk an advantage over four-legged herbivores. [ii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0eAy_0hUcxZ9A00
Psittacosaurus sibiricusSpec.tass.ru

Psittacosaurus: Psittacosaurus sibiricus

The Psittacosaurus was an herbivore discovered near the village of Shestakovo, Kemerovo region. Psittacosaurus literally means "parrot-lizard," a name received because of the dinosaurs' muzzle resembling a parrot beak. There are believed to be nine to 11 various species of Psittacosaurus. [iii]

These dinosaurs settled near the banks of rivers and lakes while feeding on plants. It is possible that these dinosaurs' diets also included seeds because the dinosaur would be able to split the shell with its hard beak. On the other hand, the dinosaurs' teeth were weak and poorly suited for chewing tough plants. As a result, the animals would swallow small pebbles to grind the food in their stomach. [iv]

Olorotitan: Olorotitan arharensis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Gn8f_0hUcxZ9A00
Olorotitan arharensisDurbed/Wikimedia Commons

The last dinosaur, the Olorotitan, was an herbivore discovered during the cretaceous period in the Kundur village, Amur region. Oddly enough, many malignant tumors and teeth marks from predators were found on the Olorotitan, particularly the spine, lower jaw, tails and paws. Research indicates that the dinosaur had hooves as forelimbs and pads, similar to camels, as hind limbs. [v]

Additionally, Olorotitan's used their beaks to plow river banks and extract algae, mollusks, and small crustaceans. Chewing their food along with silt led to their teeth quickly collapsing. However, this did not pose a problem, as new ones would grow back within weeks. The video below provides additional details on the Olorotitan. [vi]

References

[i] SCI.News, Kulindadromes zabaikalicus: Feathered Herbivorous Dinosaur Discovered, (Jul. 25, 2014)

[ii] Riley Black, K is for Kileskus, (Dec. 24, 2012)

[iii] Fandom, Species of Psittacosaurus, (2022)

[iv] Id.

[v] Fandom, Olorotitan, (2022)

[vi] Id.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Russia# Animals# History# World News# Science

Comments / 9

Published by

Currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at Western State, writer Charnell Gilchrist is writing her way through law school.

Aliso Viejo, CA
13015 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

Dell Is Now Keeping Russia At an Arms Length, Recent Announcement Reveals Withdrawal After Russia's Frightening Invasion

The Kyiv Independent recently reported that Dell Technologies announced the company's plan for a complete withdrawal from Russia. This announcement follows the closure of Dell Technology offices in mid-August.

Read full story
4 comments

Britain Will Soon Send 850 New, Near Silent, 11 MPH, Black Hornet Microdrones to Kyiv For Future Risky Spy Missions

Developed in Norway and presently produced by California-based Teledyne Flir, 850 Black Hornet microdrones are being sent to Ukraine to support their battle against Russia's recent invasion. As announced by Norway's Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, the UK and Norway are responsible for the additional aid to Ukraine. [i]

Read full story
42 comments

UN's Eyes Wide, Afraid For POWs After Seeing Recent Photos of Russian Cages to Restrain POWs During First Tribunal

Recently, alarming photographs were initially broadcast on Russian television depicting assembled cages in the Mariupol concert hall, as verified by the BBC. Mariupol Philharmonic where cages were built by Russia.Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group.

Read full story
18 comments

In the Late 1960s, the USSR Built Stunning Houses at The Bottom of the Black Sea, Where Aquanauts Later Lived For Days

Beginning in 1962, the era of deep-sea exploration took an interesting turn. Inventor Jacques-Yves Cousteau constructed the first underwater house, 'Conshelf I.' This French success inspired Soviet enthusiasts to research the possibility of also building underwater. Several research stations were built at the bottom of the Black Sea within a few years. [i]

Read full story
49 comments

The MoD Recently Revealed Russians Are Taking a Risk With Weekend Plan for a New Floating Bridge Over the Dnipro River

This past weekend, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) claims Russia began moving barges "into position to construct a substantial floating bridge over the Dnipro river, immediately beside the damaged Antonivsky road bridge." The MoD asserts that the crossing is a critical link connecting Russian-occupied Kherson and the east. [i]

Read full story
49 comments

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]

Read full story
144 comments

Data Analyst's Eyes See the Passport of Young Assassin Submitted by Russian FSB Differently, He says It's Photoshopped

Recently the 'Moscow bomber' "entered Moscow to assassinate pro-war journalist, Daria Dugina." Russia's FSB security service claimed that the assassination was carried out by Ukrainian Natalya Volk. They state that Natalya entered Moscow with her 12-year-old daughter to stake out Dugina. They further assert that Volk planted a bomb under the seat of Dugina's car. [i]

Read full story
35 comments

Unrelated Doppelganger 'Twins' Share Facial Features, DNA, & Behaviors

Spanish geneticists' research recently indicated that "people with similar facial features may have a similar DNA structure." In addition to a significant portion of their genes coinciding, those studied "often had similar height, weight, bad habits and level of education." Thus the researchers have determined that "unrelated people with similar faces have common genotypes. [i]

Read full story
35 comments

USDOC Recently Blacklists 7 Chinese Organizations After Revealing They Posed an Alarming Threat to US National Security

In an Aug. 23, 2022 press release, the Bureau of Industry and Security "adds seven Chinese entities to entity list for supporting china's military modernization efforts." The Press Release describes the seven entities as "Chinese space, aerospace, and related technology entities." The organizations are accused of "activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests, specifically for acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of the People's Republic of Chiina (PRC) military modernization efforts." [i]

Read full story
7 comments

Should the British Be Forced to Return the Ancient 2,200-year-old Rosetta Stone? Egyptian Archaeologist Reveals Request

Recently, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has publicly requested that the Rosetta Stone, housed at the British Museum, be returned to Egypt. He announced that "a group of Egyptian intellectuals" plan to forward a signed petition to the European museums at the start of October. [i]

Read full story
31 comments

Children Aren't Afraid of Newly Captured Tanks During Recent Kyiv 'Parade' Mocking Russian's Past Parade Plans

Recently, roughly 80 pieces of destroyed Russian armaments were staged along Khreshchatyk Street and "served as a reminder of Russia's failure to capture Kyiv." The Defense of Ukraine, a Ukrainian government organization, reported that,

Read full story
6 comments

Russians Break Down Door W/Feet, Later Discovered After They Don't Disable Cloud Before Recording Recent Video- Watch!

In March, Russian soldiers "moved into the home of a resident, stole her phone and recorded their crimes on it." After the home invasion and takeover, the victim realized that images of men in military uniforms that she was unfamiliar with had appeared in her cloud storage. [i]

Read full story
62 comments

MoD Says Continued Poor Use of Reactive Armor Technology Linked to Recent Shocking Loss of 1,800 Tanks Since February

In an Aug. 17 update on the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has asserted that,. The heavy attrition of Russian Main Battle Tanks in Ukraine is highly likely partially due to Russia's failure to fit and properly employ adequate Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA)." [i]

Read full story
41 comments

UA to Receive 15 New Scan Eagle Reconniasance Drones Known For Their Use in the Navy Seal Rescue of Captain Phillips

The US announced Friday, Aug. 19, that Ukraine will be supplied with 15. ScanEagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders."

Read full story
20 comments
California State

Watch in First-Person Viewpoint, US Navy Trained Dolphins Skilled at Spotting Mines, & Defending Against Enemy Swimmers

Recently, off the coast of California, scientists conducted a study in which they "attached cameras to six mine-hunting bottlenose dolphins that were trained by the US Navy." The United States and the Soviet Union have employed dolphins "as military assets." Bottlenose dolphins specifically "naturally possess the most sophisticated sonar known to science. [i] [vi]

Read full story
11 comments

Recent Twitter Video Reveals Russians Holding Alarming Graphic Photos, Begging the US & UK to Stop Sending Weapons to UA

In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."

Read full story
1269 comments

'Angel of Mostar' Risks it All Again-Recently Rescues 164 Frightened Ukrainian Women and Children from War-Torn Country

Sally Becker, nicknamed 'Angel of Mostar,' is known best for her "selfless work during the Bosnian War in the 1990s." Founder of the British charity, Save A Child, Becker successfully saved 54 orphans and their guardians this past March, safely getting them out of Ukraine. Following that evacuation, Becker returned to Dnipro to help additional families. She received the green light to assist from the country's deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna. [i]

Read full story
13 comments

After 105 Years, Divers Can't Believe Their Eyes-Found USS Jacob Jones, Warship That Sank 8 Minutes After Torpedo Attack

The first US Navy ship torpedoed and sunk by Germany during World War 1 was finally found. Missing since 1917, UK's Darkstar divers recently discovered the USS Jacob Jones DD-61. On Dec. 6, 1917, a German U-53 submarine torpedoed the USS Jacob Jones on the starboard side, leading the ship to sink in a mere 8 minutes. The USS Jacob Jones "was the first American destroyer to be sunk by enemy fire." [i] [ii]

Read full story
58 comments

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy