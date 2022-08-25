Paleontologist's Jaws Dropped Each Time They Discovered One of Four Little-Known Ancient Russian Dinosaurs

Over the years, ongoing research has unveiled the numerous dinosaurs that once trekked the Earth. Though Russia has limited personnel who specialize in paleontology, there have been several notable dinosaur discoveries, many unique to Russia. [i]

Cooldadrome, Kulindadromeus zabaikalicus Spec.tass.ru

Cooldadrome: Kulindadromeus zabaikalicus

The Cooldadrome was an herbivore (plant eater) discovered in Kulinda Valley, Trans-Baikal Territory. What is unique about Cooldadrome is how its appearance could be determined. Although the creature lacked flight feathers, the volcanic eruptions allowed some of the feathers to be preserved, and researchers suggest that,

Feather-like structures were likely widespread in dinosaurs. Smaller dinosaurs were probably covered in feathers, mostly with colorful patterns, and feathers may have been lost as dinosaurs grew up and became larger." [ii]

Kileskus aristotocus Petr Menshikov/Art Station

Keelesk: Kileskus aristotocus

The Keelesk dinosaur gets its name from the Khakass word kileski, which means "lizard." Fossils of this dinosaur were discovered in the Berezovsky coal quarry. The Keelesk was a predatory carnivore that moved on only two legs. Walking upright on two legs gave the Keelesk an advantage over four-legged herbivores. [ii]

Psittacosaurus sibiricus Spec.tass.ru

Psittacosaurus: Psittacosaurus sibiricus

The Psittacosaurus was an herbivore discovered near the village of Shestakovo, Kemerovo region. Psittacosaurus literally means "parrot-lizard," a name received because of the dinosaurs' muzzle resembling a parrot beak. There are believed to be nine to 11 various species of Psittacosaurus. [iii]

These dinosaurs settled near the banks of rivers and lakes while feeding on plants. It is possible that these dinosaurs' diets also included seeds because the dinosaur would be able to split the shell with its hard beak. On the other hand, the dinosaurs' teeth were weak and poorly suited for chewing tough plants. As a result, the animals would swallow small pebbles to grind the food in their stomach. [iv]

Olorotitan: Olorotitan arharensis

Olorotitan arharensis Durbed/Wikimedia Commons

The last dinosaur, the Olorotitan, was an herbivore discovered during the cretaceous period in the Kundur village, Amur region. Oddly enough, many malignant tumors and teeth marks from predators were found on the Olorotitan, particularly the spine, lower jaw, tails and paws. Research indicates that the dinosaur had hooves as forelimbs and pads, similar to camels, as hind limbs. [v]

Additionally, Olorotitan's used their beaks to plow river banks and extract algae, mollusks, and small crustaceans. Chewing their food along with silt led to their teeth quickly collapsing. However, this did not pose a problem, as new ones would grow back within weeks. The video below provides additional details on the Olorotitan. [vi]

References

