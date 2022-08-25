UN's Eyes Wide, Afraid For POWs After Seeing Recent Photos of Russian Cages to Restrain POWs During First Tribunal

Recently, alarming photographs were initially broadcast on Russian television depicting assembled cages in the Mariupol concert hall, as verified by the BBC.

Mariupol Philharmonic where cages were built by Russia. Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group

The cages are stated to have been installed for what Russia calls "an international tribunal." Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) revealed this information during a briefing. [i]

Metal cages appear to have been installed in Mariupol concert hall in an act the spokesperson calls "humiliating." Spokesperson Shamdasani further reiterated during the briefing that,

Willfully depriving a prisoner of war of the right to a fair trial would amount to a war crime by Russia, she said, adding that Ukrainian POWs were entitled to protection under the Geneva Conventions." [ii]

Recently, a member of the Russian administration described plans for "a trial of captured personnel from Ukraine's Azov Regiment [that] would take place by the end of the summer." After months of siege, Mariupol's fighters from Ukraine's Azov Regiment ultimately surrendered. [iii]

Following their surrender, the members of the Azov Regiment have not been allowed to receive visits from the OHCHR. This denial of access has resulted in concern, with spokesperson Shamdasani stating,

We are worried that denial o faccess to independent monitors leaves prisoners of war open to torture to extract confessions from them." [iv]

Illegal Tribunal Over Ukrainian Defenders Charnell Gilchrist

Claiming to be carrying out a "special military operation to disarm the country and remove far-right nationalists it deems a threat to Russia's own security," Russia denies any instances of maltreatment or torture of POWs. Russia is allegedly "preparing specially trained witnesses and bringing in representatives of the Russian propaganda media." [v]

Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in Mariupol. Republic World

Contrary to Russia's assertions, Russian advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that,

Preparations for the 'trial' of the captured defenders represents yet another Russian war crime. He emphasized that all the defenders of the plant are combatants who legally defended their country." [vi]

The Azovstal steel plant was the center of a power struggle between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Mariupol's control falling to Russia surrendered and "were taken by buses escorted by Russia-backed forces to a former penal colony in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka near Donetsk." These are the individuals said to face trial at the upcoming Russia-planned international tribunal. [vii]

Ilyich and Azovstal plants north of Mariupol Dwikens/Wikimedia Commons

The following video from May 20, 2022, details the aftermath of the Ukrainian fighters' surrender to the Russians.

References

