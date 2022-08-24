Data Analyst's Eyes See the Passport of Young Assassin Submitted by Russian FSB Differently, He says It's Photoshopped

Recently the 'Moscow bomber' "entered Moscow to assassinate pro-war journalist, Daria Dugina." Russia's FSB security service claimed that the assassination was carried out by Ukrainian Natalya Volk. They state that Natalya entered Moscow with her 12-year-old daughter to stake out Dugina. They further assert that Volk planted a bomb under the seat of Dugina's car. [i]

Screenshot of Passport from Twitter post. Charnell Gilchrist

To substantiate their claims, the FSB recently released an alleged passport of Volk in addition to a video that purportedly reveals Volk in Moscow. They also claim that Volk was a part of "the nationalist Azov Regiment." The Azov Regiment is claimed to be an "ultra right-wing militia fighting for Ukraine against Russia," as detailed in the video below. [ii]

Recently, Russia has designated the Azov Regiment as a terrorist organization. This has resulted in many of its members being detained. Some have suggested that Russia's classification of the Azov Regiment as a terrorist organization may be an effort to skirt the rules of the Geneva Convention regarding prisoners of war. The video below details more on the classification of the Azov Regiment as a terrorist organization. [iii]

The Russian FSB's swift solving of the case raised many eyebrows leading many to attempt to debunk Russia's claims. As a result, one data analyst, Lauri Linnamae, suggested that the passport picture had been photoshopped. Using a "basic online forensic tool," Linnamae stated,

Forensically reveals the quality time the photoshop artist spent with clone tool, due to some darn fine pattern." [iv]

Screenshot of Twitter post suggesting passport is fake. Charnell Gilchrist

The analyst continues by pointing out the passport's "shadow effect," claiming, "No limits to what you can achieve with some gaussian blur."

Screenshot of Twitter post suggesting passport is fake. Charnell Gilchrist

The thread continues on for several posts where the Twitter user points out "jpeg error levels not matching," the use of a "good ol' eraser tool," and the "magic wand magic." The user proclaims, "fake it till you make it," clearly unconvinced by the 'evidence' presented by Russia's FSB.

Screenshot of Twitter post suggesting passport is fake. Charnell Gilchrist

Screenshot of Twitter post suggesting passport is fake. Charnell Gilchrist

Screenshot of Twitter post suggesting passport is fake. Charnell Gilchrist

Screenshot of Twitter post suggesting passport is fake. Charnell Gilchrist

The user concludes sarcastically that next, they will reveal the "murder agent's bunker...with swastika flags, palyanitsa, TNT, a deck of sims cards and Antonio Bandera's bust." [v]

Screenshot of Twitter post suggesting passport is fake. Charnell Gilchrist

