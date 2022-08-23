USDOC Recently Blacklists 7 Chinese Organizations After Revealing They Posed an Alarming Threat to US National Security

In an Aug. 23, 2022 press release, the Bureau of Industry and Security "adds seven Chinese entities to entity list for supporting china's military modernization efforts." The Press Release describes the seven entities as "Chinese space, aerospace, and related technology entities." The organizations are accused of "activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests, specifically for acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of the People's Republic of Chiina (PRC) military modernization efforts." [i]

To be placed on the entity list, there must be reasonable cause to believe,

Based on specific and articulable facts, that the entitites have been involved, are involved, or pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United states." [ii]

The seven entities added, including aliases, are,

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) 9th Academy 771 Research Institute,

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) 9th Academy 772 Research Institute,

China Academy of Space Technology 502 Research Institute,

China Academy of Space Technology 513 Research Institute,

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 43 Research Institute,

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 58 Research Institute, and

Zhuhai Orbita Control Systems. [iii]

Of the organizations listed, the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), a subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), recently "carried out the maiden flight of its latest modified CH-4 drone using a more powerful engine." The new engine of the medium-altitude, long-endurance drone is "a turbocharged four-stroke Lark HFE with 150 hp." Could the recent Aug. 17, 2022, reveal of this CH-4 drone, as detailed in the video below, be linked to the CASC organization's recent addition to the Entity List? [iv]

