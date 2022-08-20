MoD Says Continued Poor Use of Reactive Armor Technology Linked to Recent Shocking Loss of 1,800 Tanks Since February

In an Aug. 17 update on the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has asserted that,

The heavy attrition of Russian Main Battle Tanks in Ukraine is highly likely partially due to Russia's failure to fit and properly employ adequate Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA)." [i]

Copperhead missile fired from 155mm Howitzer approaches a target tank. Tom Moore; Service Depicted: US Army, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Explosive Reactive Armor was created to "drive the destructive energy of enemy rounds away from the tank." The system "prevents shells from penetrating the tank by literally blowing them away." Fire plates that resemble small boxes are affixed around vulnerable parts of the tank, covering it in high explosives. When the plates are hit by a rocket or missile, the explosive "ignites and pushes the force of the incoming projectile outward." [ii]

The video below illustrates a demonstration of how ERA repels armor-piercing shells.

The MoD asserts that Russia's failure to maintain ERA has likely led to "either poor fitting of the explosive elements, or it being left off entirely." As a result, they state that,

These deficiencies probably contribute to the widespread incidents of turret ejection, which are well documented in eye-witness videos from Ukraiine." [iii]

The turret is "a heavily armored, dome-like structure on a tank connecting the gun to the hull." The 'jack-in-the-box' effect of the turret ejecting into the air from a Russian tank can be seen in the video below. [iv]

Despite the MoD's assertions, some are skeptical of the usefulness of ERA. For example, one commenter references warheads that "first detonate the reactive armor," then penetrate the tank. The screenshot below shows the commenter declaring ERA obsolete.

Screenshot from comment on public video. Charnell Gilchrist

Others questioned whether the use of ERA was safe for nearby friendly infantry.

Screenshot from comment on public video. Charnell Gilchrist

Ultimately, the consensus seemed to stand that although certain warheads could render ERA useless, the use of ERA still can be helpful. Thus, commenters believe it is not 'obsolete' because ERA is still beneficial against enemy munitions such as RPGs utilized by insurgents.

Screenshot from comment on public video. Charnell Gilchrist

References

[i] Ministry of Defence, Intelligence Update, (Aug. 18, 2022)

[ii] Cold War Warriors, Explosive Reactive Armour Explained, (Jul. 3, 2010)

[iii] Ministry of Defence, Intelligence Update, (Aug. 18, 2022)

[iv] World of Tanks Wiki, Turret, (2022)