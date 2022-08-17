After Fear of it Failing, Iran Finishes 16-Month Long Negotiation, Finally Sends Response to EU on Nuclear Weapons Deal

DOPE Quick Reads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cd1nl_0hJznPxi00
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and AEOI Head Salehi in Bushehr Nuclear Plant, 2015Tasnim News Agency

Recently, Iran "sent its response to the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear power deal which could lead to Iran's oil and gas being traded globally once again." Initially, the deal stipulated "restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for no trade sanctions being placed on the country." During his presidency in 2018, Donald Trump withdrew from the deal leading Iran to "expand its nuclear program." The following video details how the Iran nuclear deal worked. [i]

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the EU has been sent a draft agreement; however, Iran's answer has yet to be published. The ISNA expects a response from Iran on the proposed agreement within two days. There are allegedly still minor issues that Iran feels need to be addressed. [ii]

One critical issue that seems to be stalling the deal relates to "a safeguards probe by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The probe relates to several Iranian nuclear sites, where man-made nuclear particles were found several years ago." Iran wants the probe to be closed for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to be restored. The US asserts that "this is a separate issue from the nuclear deal."[iii]

In the video below, IAEA members detail how inspectors "had confirmed traces of uranium at a location in Iran not declared to the agency, which appeared to confirm allegations made by the US and Israel about a secret nuclear warehouse." [iv]

In addition to controversy over the discovery of uranium traces, Iran also "seeks ultimate US guarantee that "no US administration" will renege on a revived pact." It is being reported that,

The nuclear deal is a non-binding political agreement and not a legally-binding treaty, which means that President Joe Biden can't extend any such guarantees."

Finally, Iran requests that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) be "removed from the US 'terror' list." Washington has thus far refused this demand. The United States has not provided a timeline on when it will submit its response.

References

[i] Katherine McPhillips, Iran strikes deal with US over nuclear weapons after 16 months of negotiations, (Aug. 16, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] EU Debates, Iran nuclear deal could be near as EU circulates 'final text,' (Aug. 12, 2022)

[iv] DW News, Iran submits 'written response' to EU nuclear deal draft, (Aug. 16, 2022)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Iran# United States# Military# Politics# Government

Comments / 51

Published by

Currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at Western State College of Law, freelance writer Charnell Gilchrist, a North Carolina native, now spends her free time writing in sunny Aliso Viejo, CA.

Aliso Viejo, CA
11114 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

MoD Says Continued Poor Use of Reactive Armor Technology Linked to Recent Shocking Loss of 1,800 Tanks Since February

In an Aug. 17 update on the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has asserted that,. The heavy attrition of Russian Main Battle Tanks in Ukraine is highly likely partially due to Russia's failure to fit and properly employ adequate Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA)." [i]

Read full story
16 comments

UA to Receive 15 New Scan Eagle Reconniasance Drones Known For Their Use in the Navy Seal Rescue of Captain Phillips

The US announced Friday, Aug. 19, that Ukraine will be supplied with 15. ScanEagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders."

Read full story
12 comments
California State

Watch in First-Person Viewpoint, US Navy Trained Dolphins Skilled at Spotting Mines, & Defending Against Enemy Swimmers

Recently, off the coast of California, scientists conducted a study in which they "attached cameras to six mine-hunting bottlenose dolphins that were trained by the US Navy." The United States and the Soviet Union have employed dolphins "as military assets." Bottlenose dolphins specifically "naturally possess the most sophisticated sonar known to science. [i] [vi]

Read full story
9 comments

Recent Twitter Video Reveals Russians Holding Alarming Graphic Photos, Begging the US & UK to Stop Sending Weapons to UA

In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."

Read full story
1156 comments

Astonishing Story of 6 Secret Pioneer Women Behind 1st Supercomputer Told by Kathy Kleiman in New Book 'Proving Ground'

In 1945 the world's first supercomputer was unveiled. When the supercomputer was presented to the press, the women who were the masterminds behind the supercomputer, the ENIAC 6, "demurely served coffee to guests, while male computer engineers basked in the headline-grabbing glory." [i]

Read full story
6 comments

'Angel of Mostar' Risks it All Again-Recently Rescues 164 Frightened Ukrainian Women and Children from War-Torn Country

Sally Becker, nicknamed 'Angel of Mostar,' is known best for her "selfless work during the Bosnian War in the 1990s." Founder of the British charity, Save A Child, Becker successfully saved 54 orphans and their guardians this past March, safely getting them out of Ukraine. Following that evacuation, Becker returned to Dnipro to help additional families. She received the green light to assist from the country's deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna. [i]

Read full story
13 comments

After 105 Years, Divers Can't Believe Their Eyes-Found USS Jacob Jones, Warship That Sank 8 Minutes After Torpedo Attack

The first US Navy ship torpedoed and sunk by Germany during World War 1 was finally found. Missing since 1917, UK's Darkstar divers recently discovered the USS Jacob Jones DD-61. On Dec. 6, 1917, a German U-53 submarine torpedoed the USS Jacob Jones on the starboard side, leading the ship to sink in a mere 8 minutes. The USS Jacob Jones "was the first American destroyer to be sunk by enemy fire." [i] [ii]

Read full story
57 comments

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]

Read full story
38 comments

After Recent Startling Threats to Crash It, Russia Will Abruptly Depart From ISS; Now Has Eyes On New Space Station Plan

Russia reveals plans for Russian Orbital Space Station following threat to abandon NASA and plunge ISS down.Express.co.uk. The Russian space agency Roscosmos has announced its bold intention to "withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024." Russia also recently revealed a model for their newly designed Russian Orbital Space Station (ROSS). Moscow announced this space project, indicating they would withdraw from the International Space Station "after 2024." [i]

Read full story
354 comments

Days After Propagandist Reveals Secret HQ Location, Putin Quickly Forces British Aircraft From Airspace Due To Violation

Ukraine was recently able to locate and eliminate the headquarters building of a Russian mercenary group known as Wagner. No fatalities were yet reported. The successful location and destruction of Wagner Headquarters came about because "a reporter [Sergei Sreda] posted images online accidentally revealing its location." [i]

Read full story
27 comments

UFO in Secret, Newly Revealed UK Calvine Photograph Rumored to be US Top Secret Spy Plane SR-91 Aurora Black Triangle

SR-91 Aurora Black TriangleUser: Henrickson (English Wikipedia user) and Foxbat., CC BY-SA 3.0. After more than 30 years, the Calvine Photograph, presumed to have been lost over the years, was recently uncovered after "years of research by academic and journalist Dr David Clarke." Never before seen by the public, the photograph depicts a large angular object. The object appears close to what is believed to be a Harrier jet. Two hikers snapped the Calvine Photograph on Aug. 4, 1990, around 9 pm. [i]

Read full story
5 comments

Archaeologists Get Hands Dirty, Believe They Recently Discovered St Peter's Original Birthplace at Church Site in Israel

Recently discovered evidence is being called a "Bible breakthrough" as experts reportedly "pinpoint birthplace of St Peter" while excavating a church in Israel. Researchers are confident that evidence confirms their assertion that "the site was the birthplace of St. Peter, the most prominent apostle in Christianity." [i]

Read full story
138 comments

After Laying Eyes on Satellite Imagery, Experts Infer North Korea's Recent March 'Monster Missile' Launch Was Fake

Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.ABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]

Read full story
210 comments

New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]

Read full story
707 comments

Russian Weapon Stock W/Rotting Weapons Quickly Depletes, Recent Intercepted Emotional Call Reveals Broken Russian Morale

As the Ukrainian-Russian conflict continues, evidence of a depleting weapon stock, rotting weapons, and broken Russian morale have recently been revealed. As seen in the video below, defense expert Larisa Brown reportedly advised that,

Read full story
248 comments

Pope Francis Calls Out Those Who Pursue Eternal Youth- Says it is Delusional to Try to Stop the Natural Passage of Time

Pope FrancisKorea.net / Korean Culture and Information Service, CC BY-SA 2.0. Recently, Pope Francis spoke during his weekly general audience, stating, "The concept of stopping time - of wanting eternal youth, unlimited well-being, absolute power - is not only impossible, it is delusional." Instead, Pope Francis calls on individuals to see the passing of time from the Christian perspective as a promise, not a threat. [i]

Read full story
217 comments
California State

This Year's SB 222 Proposes Low-Income Water Bill Assistance Program for California Residents Facing High Cost of Living

Senior woman shocked with the bill she receives.Teodor Lazarev/Adobe Stock. This year, voters will have the opportunity to vote yes or no on SB 222. The bill would "establish a state Water Rate Assistance Program to provide water affordability assistance for both drinking and wastewater services o low-income ratepayers experiencing economic hardships." This program would be similar to the low-income assistance program already in place for energy utility customers. [i]

Read full story

Ukrainian Soldiers Smile Ear to Ear, Celebrate Recent Risky Win; Short Raw Video Reveals Quick Missile Attack on Tank

A video recently surfaced revealing Ukrainian anti-tank missiles destroying Russian armored vehicles. In the footage, Ukrainian soldiers used both Stugna-P's, manufactured in Ukraine, and British-built Javelin missiles. [i]

Read full story
101 comments
California State

California Governor Newsom Creates History Before Our Eyes, Nominates 1st Latina as CA Supreme Court’s Chief Justice

California Supreme Court Justice Patricia GuerreroAssemblymember Eduardo Garcia. On August 10, 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom "announced his nomination of Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to serve as California's next Chief Justice." Not only was Justice Guerrero the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court, but if confirmed, she will also serve as California's first Latina Chief Justice. [i]

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy