After Recent Startling Threats to Crash It, Russia Will Abruptly Depart From ISS; Now Has Eyes On New Space Station Plan

Russia reveals plans for Russian Orbital Space Station following threat to abandon NASA and plunge ISS down.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has announced its bold intention to "withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024." Russia also recently revealed a model for their newly designed Russian Orbital Space Station (ROSS). Moscow announced this space project, indicating they would withdraw from the International Space Station "after 2024." [i]

In February, former director general, Dmitry Rogozin, commented on multiple occasions that "Russia would abandon the International Space Station if sanctions aren't lifted." He mocked the US, stating, "it would need broomsticks to fly to the space station." [ii]

The model unveiled by Roscosmos

Rogozin also tweeted, "If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or Europe. . . The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?" Several Twitter responses, such as the one shown below, debunk Rogozin's bizarre claims that the ISS does not fly over Russia. [ii]

The outspoken head was replaced in July when Russia's space agency and NASA,

[S]igned an agreement to integrate flights to the International Space Station. The deal would allow Russian cosmonauts to fly on US-made spacecraft in exchange for Americans to ride on Russia's Soyuz rocet starting in September." [ii]

Following its provocative announcement, Russia doubled back on its claims. Speaking with NASA, Russia informed them that "they would like to stay onboard until the ROSS is built, which would be 2028 at the earliest." [iii]

Despite indicating its desire to remain attached to the ISS longer, Russia has substantiated its claims of developing its own self-run space station and shared models of the future station on Aug. 16, 2022. According to Russian media, "the first phase will launch between 2025 and 2030." [iii]

The video below shows an up-close view of Russia's new space station model.

Despite the recent reveal of a model for the ROSS, one expert, Professor of Strategy and Security Studies at Air University, Wendy Whitman-Cobb, doubts that Russia will likely complete the project in time. She predicts "the Russian cosmonauts staying on the ISS for longer." She reasons that,

I have a hard time believing they'll be able to design, build, and deploy a space station in that time frame only because it's very difficult and their military industry seems to be focused on other things at the moment." [iv]

