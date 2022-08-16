UFO in Secret, Newly Revealed UK Calvine Photograph Rumored to be US Top Secret Spy Plane SR-91 Aurora Black Triangle

After more than 30 years, the Calvine Photograph, presumed to have been lost over the years, was recently uncovered after "years of research by academic and journalist Dr David Clarke." Never before seen by the public, the photograph depicts a large angular object. The object appears close to what is believed to be a Harrier jet. Two hikers snapped the Calvine Photograph on Aug. 4, 1990, around 9 pm. [i]

The two men who took the photo stated that,

they watched the metallic object hovering with a low hum for around 10 minutes, while fighter jets made passes in the distance." The object, estimated to have measured at last 100 feet, then "shot off at high speed straight up into the sky, never to be seen again." [ii]

Calvine Photograph 1990 Henry Holloway/The Sun

After taking the photos, the men turned the photos over to Scotland's newspaper, the Daily Record. The Daily Record turned the images over to the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The story and the six photographs taken were never published despite this. Until now, the public had never seen these images. [iii]

An MoD curator for the "MoD UFO files project" tracked down the photo. Although initially believed to be a UFO, other theories also exist. Allegedly, the UK, "asked the US if the photo showed an experimental aircraft - only for the image to then be taken away and never seen again." [iv]

It is theorized that following the retiring of the SR-71 Blackbird, the US developed an experimental US aircraft with "the semi-legendary black project, the Aurora." The jet-black spy plane SR-71 is known for being the fastest jet ever and outrunning missiles. The SR-71 was reportedly retired due to several factors, including advanced technology and budget cuts. The video below further details the specifications of the SR-71 Blackbird. [iv]

A gap was left following the retirement of the expensive-to-operate SR-71 Blackbird, leaving many to believe that the US possessed another aircraft but that it was being kept a secret. Upon the "UFO" sighting depicted in the Calvine Photograph, a UK representative claims,

The UK asked the US if the photo showed their prototype "Aurora" hypersonic spy plane."

Allegedly, then secretary of the US Air Force, Donald Rice, became "incensed" by the questions. In the following years, there were allegedly multiple attempts to reach out to the US. Some report that the question was posed whether or not "US experimental aircraft were allowed to fly over the UK." [v]

The 'top secret spy plane' that the UK references allegedly does not exist. Some believe the SR-91 Aurora was used covertly by the US for many years. It is believed that the Aurora 'Black Triangle' employed now mature, hypersonic technology. [v]

135,000 feet is the top altitude estimated by 'Found and Explained' as they investigated further in an attempt to confirm the plane's existence. They even suggest that the Aurora could easily reach Mach Six at these altitudes, as detailed in the video below. Additionally, since it is rumored to be a hypersonic plane, it

Goes so fast it does not need conventional wings. Up to a certain speed it is rocket-powered, but then a ramjet, using the air ingested at great speed, takes over. [vi]

Additional sightings seem to confirm many people's suspicions that the Black Triangle does exist. Chris Gibson, an oil-exploration engineer, and member of the Royal Observer Corps, believes he sighted "a triangular plane over the North Sea in August 1989." He details his Aurora sighting stating "he noticed an aircraft in the shape of a pure isoceles triangle refuelling from a KC-135 Stratotanker alongside two F-111s." [vii]

Additionally, in California, "the US Geological Survey picked up several sonic booms over southern Nevada in late 1991." These sounds were alleged to be "made by something traveling at several times the speed of sound - and not the Space Shuttle." [viii]

The US, however, continues to deny that any such stealthy, hypersonic technology SR-91 Aurora Black Triangle ever existed.

