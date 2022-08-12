California Governor Newsom Creates History Before Our Eyes, Nominates 1st Latina as CA Supreme Court’s Chief Justice

On August 10, 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom "announced his nomination of Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to serve as California's next Chief Justice." Not only was Justice Guerrero the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court, but if confirmed, she will also serve as California's first Latina Chief Justice. [i]

A Stanford graduate, Justice Guerrero responded to news of the nomination with gratitude, stating,

If confirmed, I look forward to continuing the strides the Court has made under Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye to expand equal access to justice and create a fairer justice system for all Californians."

Governor Newsom praised Justice Guerrero, acknowledging her "formidable intellect, command of the law, and deep commitment to equal justice and public service." If appointed, Guerrero will be the 7th Chief Justice of California. [ii]

Additionally, if confirmed, Justice Guerrero's place as Associate Justice will be filled by Judge Kelli Evans. Becoming a Justice is also historical and symbolic for Judge Evans. She will be the first lesbian to serve as a California Supreme Court Justice if appointed. [iii]

As a judge in the Alameda Superior Court, Judge Evans is a UC Davis graduate. She "has devoted her professional life - and her very heart and soul - to social justice for all and is ideally suited for service on the state's highest court." [iii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTB8H_0hENiV4Q00
Alameda County Judge Kelli EvansSCBA Solano

Although nominated, the nomination must be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. Voters must then also confirm the nomination in November's election. More information on how the Supreme Court of California operates can be found in the Seventh Edition of The Supreme Court of California Booklet. The guide contains the "internal operating practices and procedures" of the Court.

References

[i] Office of Governor Gavin Newsome, Governor Newsom Announces Historic Supreme Court Nominations, (Aug. 10, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

