Citizens Not Laughing, Shocked at Shootout During Recent Abrupt Hands-On Attack Over Indian Controlled Kashmir Region

Deceased soldiers Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Lakshmanan D, and Manoj Kumar. Tribune India

A recent attack at dawn at the Indian-Pakistan border has fueled the continued conflict surrounding the disputed Kashmir region. The attack targeted an Indian army post amidst India's independence day celebrations. Three soldiers were killed during the militant attack, three were injured, and two attackers also died during the incident. The attackers, armed with AK series rifles and other arms and ammunition, allegedly threw a grenade to enter the military post. [i] [viii]

In the India-controlled Rajouri district, the attack comes just days after the anniversary "of the revocation of constitutional autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir by New Delhi, and shortly before India is set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule." It is alleged that two terrorists were "trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal Rajouri and] were detected and engaged by alert troops. [i] [vii]

The dispute has Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan reportedly stated that Pakistan will likely be blamed for any unrest within the disuted Kashmir region. He further suggested that India and Pakistan settle their differences, stating, "The Kashmir issue can't keep on boiling like it is" in the video below. [ii]

Both India and Pakistan control parts of Kashmir. However, both also claim that the region belongs solely to them, in its entirety. China also controls a tiny part of the region, creating quite a dispute over the legitimate controller of the Kashmir region. After the 2019 loss of special autonomy and the abolishment of Article 370, tensions surrounding the Kashmir region's ownership have continued to heighten. [iii]

Previously, Kashmir had its own separate Constitution, but the effective abolition of Article 370 abrogated (negated) Kashmir's separate Constitution. As a result, a singular constitution is applied to all Indian states. This was carried out on Aug. 5, 2019, when India's president issued the Constitution Order 272, stipulating that, "with the concurrence of the Government of State of Jammu and Kashmir," "[a]ll the provisions of the Constitution, as amended from time to time, shall apply concerning the State of Jammu and Kashmir." [iv]

Kashmir map BBC

It is alleged that the revocation of Kashmir's special autonomy status was necessary for the "economic development and growth" of the state. The Piyush Goyal Office posted a video on Twitter indicating that "Kashmir was almost cut off from India when it comes to economic development and growth." The video, shown below, further details the reasoning behind the abrogation of Article 370. [v]

Consequently, others disagree with the decision to abrogate Article 370. Some have claimed that "it provides a much-needed diversion for the government." Those in opposition believe that this change will allow the Muslim-majority region's demographics to be altered. It is thought that this will be accomplished by "allowing non-Kashmiris to buy land there." [vi]

Keeping this in mind, it begs the question of who is at fault for the recent attack. If so, does this re-ignite the smoldering flame in the dispute over the Kashmir region?

