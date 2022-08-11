Early August Perseids Meteor Shower Predicted to Flop; Still, Common Historical Beliefs and Rituals Vary Across Nations

Perseids meteor showerESO/S. Guisard, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

According to NASA, peaking between midnight and dawn on August 13, the Perseids Meteor shower is known to bring dazzling meteors, viewable by the naked eye. Meteor showers are "debris trails from comets." NASA reports that Perseids usually delivers between 50 to 100 "shooting stars" per hour at its height. This year though, it is likely that the brilliant glow of the full Moon "will reduce that to 10-20 per hour at best." See below a video of images from the 2021 Perseid meteor shower. [ii]

The meteor shower will still be viewable worldwide despite the full moon interruption, as detailed in the following video. As illustrated in the video, some researchers have advised that Perseids will be viewable between August 11 and 12. [i] EarthSky explains the reason for the variance in dates stating that

In most years, we'd be advising you to watch the Perseids' peak on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13, but...unfortunately, the moon will be up all night during the predicted peak of 2022's Perseid meteor shower." [vi]

Despite the disappointing outlook of NASA regarding the potential for reduced visibility of the meteor shower, the history behind meteor showers and cultural beliefs is rich.

Clackamas Native AmericansSouriyac, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Many years ago, the Willamette Meteorite crash-landed in what is present-day Oregon. Discovered by the Clackamas tribe, the Native Americans believed the meteorite had been delivered "from the Moon to the Clackamas." They also thought that the meteorite brought healing and empowerment to the community. They called the meteorite "Tomanowos" or "Heavenly Visitor." They believed it to be a conduit to heaven, as discussed in the History video below. [i]

Similarly, in ancient Greece, a meteorite fell to Earth. The people believed it contained the power of gods. They believed that the stone was sent from Zeus to the people. Allegedly, people also used the black stone to communicate directly with the gods. As with many others, the Greeks believed the meteor was sent to the Earth deliberately. [ii]

It is also alleged that the stone was initially intended to be used to make an altar for Adam in the garden of Eden. The stone is said to then have been given to Abraham by the angel Gabriel. Abraham, with Ishmael, is said to have placed the stone in the Kaaba at Mecca, where it remains today. These beliefs are detailed further in the History video below. [iii]

Alongside varying beliefs amongst Greeks and Native Americans, there are also more profound Christian traditions relating specifically to the Perseid meteor shower. The Perseids meteor shower is also known as the "tears of St. Lawrence." St. Lawrence was a Christian martyr who the Romans cooked to death. [iv]

St. Lawrence was martyred on August 10, 258, on an outdoor grill, during the height of the Perseid meteor shower. This also occurred at the height of a period of persecution that included members of the Roman clergy. Catholics began symbolically calling the meteors the "tears of St Lawrence," despite the meteor shower having been witnessed before St. Lawrence's martyring. [v]

Finally, modern-day witches also have their own beliefs connected to meteor showers. For example, one practicing witch recommends allowing "the hero Perseus [to] inspire brave acts of your own. Channel his strength and courage to take on your own demons." Additionally, they advise now as a powerful time to consecrate a meteorite if you possess one in your crystal collection. They also suggest capturing the meteor shower's "liquid fire." [vi]

Witches on Reddit are also sharing their Perseids plans for this year. One user, u/aardvarkbjones, stated they were "thinking about charging [their] moon knife and runes and then doing a cast with them." The user asks others if they have planned anything special for the Perseids meteor event.

Screenshot from public access forum.Charnell Gilchrist

Other users replied with some indicating they plan to take baths due to the full moon. In contrast, others plan on focusing on introspective healing. One witch advised that the "full moon represents abundance and growth."

Screenshot from public access forum.Charnell Gilchrist

Wherever your beliefs fall within the spectrum, anyone can watch Perseids 2022 Live streaming on YouTube. Cosmonautiq is live streaming the peak of the meteor shower stating, "The live feed is an alternative for stargazers experiencing bad weather or light-polluted night skies."

