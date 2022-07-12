Orange County Fair Speedway Returns| Live Entertainment - Turkey Legs - Classic Rides

A colorful fair swinging ride. Mary Lynn Strand/Adobe Stock

From July 15th, 2022, through August 14th, 2022, the Orange County Fair welcomes visitors of all ages. Visitors can come out on Wednesdays through Sundays. There's a little something for everyone!

Fairgoers can enjoy a variety of food choices from Backyard BBQ Village to one healthy food option, Kettle Corn Junction. Of course, live entertainment and classic fairground rides are also things to do at the 2022 Orange County (OC) Fair.

Admission to 'Feel the Sunshine' OC Fair and General Information

Admission to the OC Fair requires an advance admission ticket purchase. Tickets to 'Feel the Sunshine' can be purchased through the OC Fair website.

There are discounted tickets available for seniors aged 60+ and children aged 6-12. Tickets are free for guests aged five and below. Parking for cars and motorcycles is $10 but may not be purchased in advance.

Screenshot of public access OC Fair Facility Map Charnell Gilchrist

Once admitted to the park, lockers, wheelchairs, wagons, strollers, and scooters are all available as rentals. Rentals must be returned no later than midnight. The address to attend is 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 92626.

Plan on arriving early or utilizing rideshare services due to heavy traffic. Guests are reminded that the OC Fair is a non-smoking, non-vaping event.

Food & Beverages Availability

The OC Fair will host more than ninety different food and beverage options for guests to enjoy while visiting the fairgrounds. Several vendors will serve scoops of ice cream with chocolate sauce, potentially high in calories but a delicious one-time treat.

One guest favorite is Chicken Charlie's, serving Fried Oreos and Bacon Wrapped Chicken Legs. In addition, visitors can top off their protein.

A fairgoer's double-stuffed favorite dessert can be found at Fried a Fair. Fried A Fair will serve deep-fried vanilla ice cream balls with caramel sauce. They will also serve deep-fried Oreos, fried ice cream, and fried cheesecake.

Screenshot of public access OC Fair Food Map Charnell Gilchrist

Additionally, Bangin' Berries helps the OC Fair live up to many adults' nostalgic childhood memories. Bangin' Berries will offer caramel apples, chocolate-covered strawberries, and fresh lemonade. Also reminiscent of many individuals' youthful fairground visits is Funnel Cake, an eatery. The eatery provides fried food with the usual assortment of powder-dusted or cinnamon sugar topped, golden brown, funnel cakes.

Fair goers can sample more than 80 food vendors on Thursdays for only $4 each. The sampling occurs each Thursday, beginning at 11 am and running through to 4 pm.

OC Fair Exhibits

Also presented at the OC Fair is the California Fresh Exhibit. This exhibit educates the public on agriculture and the many benefits of growing healthy crops within the state's counties. Orange County produces a variety of specialty crops, including nuts, herbs, and fruit.

Healthy food. Dušan Zidar/Adobe Stock

In addition to the California Fresh Exhibit, there will be several more. These include Culinary Arts, Agriculture, Animal, Garden & Floral, Explorium, Hand Crafts & Hobbies, Heroes Hall, and Visual Arts Exhibits. The exhibits within these categories will include The Magic of Frank Thurston, Floral competition displays, and the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs.

Games, Entertainment, and Fairground Carnival Rides

At the OC Fair, two separate carnival areas will be available to guests. Kidland and Main Carnival are available with the option to purchase the game and ride tickets online.

Another option available to visitors is to buy an unlimited ride wristband. Some of the showcased rides include Insanity, Mach I, and Zipper. Games include Balloon Pop, Big Basketball, and a well-known and loved classic, Skeeball.

Carnival Plush. Jesus Castellanos/Adobe Stock

As an incentive, the OC Fair offers 'Read & Ride.' Read & Ride offers two free Kidland rides. This offer is valid for children between five and 11 who:

Read three books, and complete an online form.

Live entertainment will include the return of the Orange County Fair Speedway on August 10th, 2022, in the Action Sports Arena. Additionally, Trevor Noah will take the stage on Saturday, July 16th, 2022. Further entertainment includes Monster Trucks, Pat Benatar, and Maxwell.

Available Employment Opportunities

Working the fairgrounds may sound like a dream come true if you enjoy the OC Fair so much. If this sounds like you or someone you know, the OC Fair seeks energetic people to join their Event Center team. Both indoor and outdoor jobs are available.

Moreover, workers receive free admission to the OC Fair. Interested individuals can visit the OC Fair employment page to view the company's most recent available openings.

With more than 1 million attendees at the 2021 OC Fair, each guest is sure to enjoy themselves. The OC Fair is not just a great place to work. It is also great to create lasting memories with friends and family.