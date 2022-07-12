Orange County Fair Speedway Returns| Live Entertainment - Turkey Legs - Classic Rides

DOPE Quick Reads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDF7M_0gYzyrKl00
A colorful fair swinging ride.Mary Lynn Strand/Adobe Stock

From July 15th, 2022, through August 14th, 2022, the Orange County Fair welcomes visitors of all ages. Visitors can come out on Wednesdays through Sundays. There's a little something for everyone!

Fairgoers can enjoy a variety of food choices from Backyard BBQ Village to one healthy food option, Kettle Corn Junction. Of course, live entertainment and classic fairground rides are also things to do at the 2022 Orange County (OC) Fair.

Admission to 'Feel the Sunshine' OC Fair and General Information

Admission to the OC Fair requires an advance admission ticket purchase. Tickets to 'Feel the Sunshine' can be purchased through the OC Fair website.

There are discounted tickets available for seniors aged 60+ and children aged 6-12. Tickets are free for guests aged five and below. Parking for cars and motorcycles is $10 but may not be purchased in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pb88U_0gYzyrKl00
Screenshot of public access OC Fair Facility MapCharnell Gilchrist

Once admitted to the park, lockers, wheelchairs, wagons, strollers, and scooters are all available as rentals. Rentals must be returned no later than midnight. The address to attend is 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 92626.

Plan on arriving early or utilizing rideshare services due to heavy traffic. Guests are reminded that the OC Fair is a non-smoking, non-vaping event.

Food & Beverages Availability

The OC Fair will host more than ninety different food and beverage options for guests to enjoy while visiting the fairgrounds. Several vendors will serve scoops of ice cream with chocolate sauce, potentially high in calories but a delicious one-time treat.

One guest favorite is Chicken Charlie's, serving Fried Oreos and Bacon Wrapped Chicken Legs. In addition, visitors can top off their protein.

A fairgoer's double-stuffed favorite dessert can be found at Fried a Fair. Fried A Fair will serve deep-fried vanilla ice cream balls with caramel sauce. They will also serve deep-fried Oreos, fried ice cream, and fried cheesecake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJnan_0gYzyrKl00
Screenshot of public access OC Fair Food MapCharnell Gilchrist

Additionally, Bangin' Berries helps the OC Fair live up to many adults' nostalgic childhood memories. Bangin' Berries will offer caramel apples, chocolate-covered strawberries, and fresh lemonade. Also reminiscent of many individuals' youthful fairground visits is Funnel Cake, an eatery. The eatery provides fried food with the usual assortment of powder-dusted or cinnamon sugar topped, golden brown, funnel cakes.

Fair goers can sample more than 80 food vendors on Thursdays for only $4 each. The sampling occurs each Thursday, beginning at 11 am and running through to 4 pm.

OC Fair Exhibits

Also presented at the OC Fair is the California Fresh Exhibit. This exhibit educates the public on agriculture and the many benefits of growing healthy crops within the state's counties. Orange County produces a variety of specialty crops, including nuts, herbs, and fruit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AR3f7_0gYzyrKl00
Healthy food.Dušan Zidar/Adobe Stock

In addition to the California Fresh Exhibit, there will be several more. These include Culinary Arts, Agriculture, Animal, Garden & Floral, Explorium, Hand Crafts & Hobbies, Heroes Hall, and Visual Arts Exhibits. The exhibits within these categories will include The Magic of Frank Thurston, Floral competition displays, and the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs.

Games, Entertainment, and Fairground Carnival Rides

At the OC Fair, two separate carnival areas will be available to guests. Kidland and Main Carnival are available with the option to purchase the game and ride tickets online.

Another option available to visitors is to buy an unlimited ride wristband. Some of the showcased rides include Insanity, Mach I, and Zipper. Games include Balloon Pop, Big Basketball, and a well-known and loved classic, Skeeball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3hJn_0gYzyrKl00
Carnival Plush.Jesus Castellanos/Adobe Stock

As an incentive, the OC Fair offers 'Read & Ride.' Read & Ride offers two free Kidland rides. This offer is valid for children between five and 11 who:

  1. Read three books, and
  2. complete an online form.

Live entertainment will include the return of the Orange County Fair Speedway on August 10th, 2022, in the Action Sports Arena. Additionally, Trevor Noah will take the stage on Saturday, July 16th, 2022. Further entertainment includes Monster Trucks, Pat Benatar, and Maxwell.

Available Employment Opportunities

Working the fairgrounds may sound like a dream come true if you enjoy the OC Fair so much. If this sounds like you or someone you know, the OC Fair seeks energetic people to join their Event Center team. Both indoor and outdoor jobs are available.

Moreover, workers receive free admission to the OC Fair. Interested individuals can visit the OC Fair employment page to view the company's most recent available openings.

With more than 1 million attendees at the 2021 OC Fair, each guest is sure to enjoy themselves. The OC Fair is not just a great place to work. It is also great to create lasting memories with friends and family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IW1rG_0gYzyrKl00
Now Hiring message.sitthiphong/AdobeStock

Click Here to Follow Me On NewsBreak for More Great Content Such As:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Orange County# OC Fair# Speedway# Costa Mesa# Summer

Comments / 1

Published by

Currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at Western State College of Law, freelance writer Charnell Gilchrist, a North Carolina native, now spends her free time writing in sunny Aliso Viejo, CA.

Aliso Viejo, CA
2759 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

California State

CA Prop 31 Flavored Tobacco|Prop 27 Online Gambling| Prop 1 Abortion

As the November elections draw nearer, a tug-of-war has begun between two radically different propositions, each alleged to have its pros and cons. Proposition 27 is a measure that will appear on November's election ballot. [i]

Read full story
20 comments

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]

Read full story
8 comments

China Taiwan War Unlikely According to Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation, Which Asked, "Is China Going to Invade Taiwan?"

Chinese paper currency Yuan renminbi bill banknotes on white background, Banknote one hundred yuan,Kalyakan/ Adobe Stock. China-Taiwan war is unlikely. According to data collected by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation, 64.3% of the Taiwanese responded, indicating they do not believe a military conflict will occur between China and Taiwan. Although evidence suggests a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would occur, the Taiwanese people are described as "relatively untroubled" concerning the potential for a Taiwan-China war. [i]

Read full story
24 comments

Israel Iran Conflict: Israelian Octopus Doctrine Aimed at Iranian Head Allegedly Used Mossad Spies and Violent Attacks

Israel on Iran Nuclear Deal and Weaponization Program: Is this the end of the Proxy War?. Why does the Israel-Iran conflict appear to have intensified? The perceived escalation occurs as Israel has attempted to allegedly aggressively prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The State of Israel was founded by Prime Minister David Ben Gurion. In late May, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett publicly announced the end of "Iranian immunity." [i]

Read full story
35 comments
Bremerton, WA

2022 Supreme Court: Football Coach Prayer in School Is OK; Supreme Court - Abortion Not a Constitutional Right; WV v EPA

Bremerton: Praying in School Returns with Football Coach Joe Kennedy. In Bremerton, Washington, Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, filed a lawsuit against Washington state's Bremerton School District following a request that the coach ceases his kneeling, after-game prayers located mid-field. Kennedy's continued refusal to stop his after-game prayer led to his suspension. [i]

Read full story
237 comments
Laguna Beach, CA

The South Seas Bar & The Lavender Scare: Two Reasons to Attend A Pride Festival & Show Support to Your LGBTQ+ Community

Prohibition Ends, Paving the Way for The Boom Boom Room's Inception. The Boom Boom Room, formerly known as the South Seas bar, was the first Laguna Beach establishment to be granted a legal liquor license following the end of Prohibition. Prohibition spanned from 1920 to 1933 and was the period during which the US Constitution's 18th amendment prohibited the making, transporting or selling of alcohol. Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) ran his election campaign on the notion that he sought to repeal Prohibition if elected. Following the Great Depression, legalizing the liquor industry meant creating both jobs and revenue. As a result of this lucrative possibility, FDR easily defeated then-president Herbert Hoover and swiftly ended Prohibition. [i]

Read full story

In Ukraine Russian Kyiv Conflict, Airstrike Was Meant to Humiliate Western Leaders Before Group of Seven Summit

A recent Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv destroyed at least two residential buildings and a preschool backyard. The attack reportedly killed one and wounded six. Russia also allegedly attacked Ukraine from 932 miles away with 14 KH-101 air-to-surface long-range cruise missiles. For a visual, 932 miles is slightly shorter than the straight line distance between Aliso Viejo, CA, and Ralls, TX. [i] [ii]

Read full story
129 comments

June 26, 1948: Berlin Airlift--Soviet Union Blockade Similar to Russia Blocking Ukraine's Access to the Black Sea

On June 25, 1948, Berlin became isolated by a blockade by the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union wanted to consolidate control of Berlin. Their tactic? Cutting off all land and sea routes to access West Berlin to pressure the Allies occupying Berlin to evacuate. 2 million people in Berlin were without food, fuel for heating elements, and many other critical supplies needed for survival. [i]

Read full story
1 comments
Surfside, FL

Remembering Thursday, June 24, 2021, Champlain Towers South Collapsed, Killing 98; Parties Reached $1 Billion Settlement

Nearly one year ago, around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, Champlain Towers, south a Surfside Condominium, collapsed in Surfside, Florida. The collapse killed 98 people despite the cause of the building's unannounced collapse still being a mystery. Officials have not yet determined a cause for the collapse; however, an investigation has been initiated. [i]

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

A Pastor Spoke Against Pride Month at a City Council Meeting, Days Before June, a Time To Recall the Stonewall Riots

Speaking at a City Council meeting, pastor Jonathan Shelley of Stedfast Baptist Church in Texas spoke out against the acknowledgment of Gay Pride Month during June. Although some supported his criticism, others spoke out against the preacher's speech via Twitter and other social media platforms. The minister's tirade against acknowledging 'pride' came just days before June 1, the beginning of Pride Month. [i]

Read full story
2 comments

What is Summer Solstice: Midsummer, the Year's Longest Day, Occurs Over Tropic of Cancer- Time to Reflect on Self

Tuesday, June 21st, is the summer solstice of the Northern Hemisphere and the longest day of the year. The summer solstice also marks the first day of summer. During this momentous day, we will experience the most daylight of the year. Derived from Latin words, solstice in its literal sense means 'sun to stand still' sol (sun) and 'sistere' (to stand still). [i]

Read full story
8 comments

Surviving Suspects of Cartel Shootout May Face Trafficking Charge for Death of Spider Monkey Wearing a Bulletproof Vest

In a bizarre report, Mexican officials have confirmed the authenticity of photos shown here from a shootout between police and speculated members of the Mexican cartel La Familia Michoacana depicting a small spider monkey, deceased and donning a bulletproof vest and diaper. The photograph quickly began circulating on social media, and authorities have confirmed the photographed animal was among several found dead following a shootout between police and suspected cartel members. [i]

Read full story
2 comments

Strawberry Moon- Full Moon & Supermoon: Moon Illusions and Apparent Retrograde Motion Will Outshine May 31 Meteor Shower

Nearly as awe-inspiring as the Blood Moon, the Strawberry Moon is named after the wild strawberries that began to ripen during early summer; this Full Moon is also referred to as Rose Moon, Hot Moon, and Mead Moon. Super Full Moons appear up to 7% larger than the average full moon. They also appear 30% brighter than a 'micromoon.' Unlike May's disappointing meteor shower, the visible Moon Illusion and Apparent Retrograde make strawberry moons even more interesting. Both will accompany this year's Super Strawberry Full Moon. Further, you can watch below for more information from NBC on the year's most colorful moon. [i]

Read full story
26 comments
Aliso Viejo, CA

Forbes Magazine Reports Youth Suicides Have Dropped as More LGBTQ Hate Crime Laws Are Enacted

A recent study by the American Psychological Association, cited by Forbes magazine, points out a slight decrease in suicide attempts among youth. The research indicates a possible link between the passing of hate crime laws protecting members of the LGBTQ community. The conclusions result from survey responses received from more than 697,000 students. While some may be unsure how necessary the creation of safe spaces truly is, studies have been conducted to verify their necessity. The results confirm that "lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) individuals experience both conscious and unconscious microaggressions from heterosexuals. The research also confirms that microaggressions negatively impact an individual's mental health. Microaggressions against members of the LGBT are further explored in the informative video below. [i]

Read full story
2 comments
Utah County, UT

Allegations of Cannibalism & Ritualistic Sexual Abuse Targeting Utah Attorney Came From Man Being Prosecuted for UT Rape

A press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Detectives of their Special Victims Unit are "investigating reports of ritualistic child sexual abuse from as far back as 1990." The press release details how multiple individuals claim to be victims of ritualistic sexual abuse and trafficking throughout Utah, Juab, and Sanpete counties. The Sheriff's office has confirmed the validity of a portion of the allegations. Additionally, they urge any other victims to come forward, stating,

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

June 12, 1967: What is Loving Day? Loving v. Virginia, the Case That Lifted the Ban Against Interracial Marriage

Loving v. Virginia is a landmark Supreme Court case that forever redefined marriage in the United States by legalizing interracial marriage in the United States. A unanimous vote by the Supreme Court on June 12th, 1967, lifted the ban against interracial marriage in V.A. The ruling quickly spread to 16 other states with similar laws at the time. [i]

Read full story
14 comments
Aliso Viejo, CA

Going Out of Town For a Few Days This Summer? Don't Forget This Free Community Service Offered To Aliso Viejo Residents

As most school sessions have ended, families across the nation prepare for various thrilling summer excursions, getaways, and vacations. Though many are aware of the risks associated with leaving their home unattended for several days, endless stories of burglaries indicate many still fail to implement simple safeguards when leaving a house unattended. Maintaining safety within a community requires adopting a proactive mindset and heightening awareness of surroundings. Further, according to The City of Aliso Viejo (AV) Police Services, "community involvement is one of the most effective ways to prevent burglaries and other crimes in Aliso Viejo." [i]

Read full story
2 comments
Buffalo, NY

Outrage Over 911 Dispatcher Response in New York State Buffalo Shooting & Its Link to Shannan Gilbert's 911 Call Release

While many Google Monkeypox symptoms, states across the Nation are seeing devastating occurrences of gun violence. One New York State 911 Dispatcher faced significant backlash relating to the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York. The individual has been fired following allegations that she mishandled an emergency call during the shooting. Many are demanding a full-scale investigation into the department, accused of repetitive mishandling of incoming emergency calls. [i]

Read full story
23 comments

Despite Juneteenth Misstep, Big-Box Retailer Still Poised to Catapult Itself Into Membership Services’ Lucrative Market

Walmart recently topped headlines when the big-box retailer received backlash relating to its recent 'Juneteenth' Celebration Edition ice cream. The rollout of the ice cream was allegedly meant to celebrate freedom and independence but elicited quite the opposite response, particularly amongst Twitter users. Across numerous platforms, responses to the photos of the 'Great Value' branded ice cream ranged from enraged to a 'lack of surprise' due to what now seems common; the capitalization on culture. Walmart decorated the ice cream carton with a four-fingered outstretched hand splattered across several dark green, red, and yellow colored swatches. The 'Swirled Red Velvet and Cheesecake' ice cream box also had the words 'Juneteenth' in red letters with 'TM' following it, sparking reasonable concern. [i]

Read full story
59 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy