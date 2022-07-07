China Taiwan War Unlikely According to Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation, Which Asked, "Is China Going to Invade Taiwan?"

Chinese paper currency Yuan renminbi bill banknotes on white background, Banknote one hundred yuan, Kalyakan/ Adobe Stock

China-Taiwan war is unlikely. According to data collected by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation, 64.3% of the Taiwanese responded, indicating they do not believe a military conflict will occur between China and Taiwan. Although evidence suggests a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would occur, the Taiwanese people are described as "relatively untroubled" concerning the potential for a Taiwan-China war. [i]

The conflict between China and Taiwan is somewhat straightforward. Taiwan, a small island approximately 100 miles from China, views itself as an independent country. On the other hand, China seeks "reunification" with Taiwan, with no mention of ruling out the use of force to reunify the two. China seeks to have Taiwan as an eventual part of the country of China again. [ii]

Aside from rumors of a Taiwan war with China, the underlying facts justifying Taiwan's belief that it is an independent country are disputed by both parties. Nevertheless, both China and Taiwan look toward the historical rule of Kuomintang. China asserts that Taiwan was initially a Chinese province, while Taiwan argues that it was never part of the People's Republic of China established in 1949 nor the modern Chinese state formed in 1911. [iii]

Despite a Taiwan-China war seemingly being as likely to occur as a China-US war, China continues to find its way into the US' poor graces. MI5, the United Kingdom's (UK) Secret Service Bureau, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently warned that China is the "biggest long-term threat to West."

Although China vehemently denies the use of cyberattacks, numerous instances can be referenced which suggest either an oddly coincidental connection or genuine evidence of China's involvement in attempts to steal US technology. For example, in February 2020, the FBI "identified China as the biggest law enforcement threat to the United States."[iv]

In 2020 the FBI alleged to have roughly 1,000 ongoing investigations relating to China's attempts to pilfer US-based technology. Even more disappointingly, China is suspected of having aggressively exploited academic "campus proxies" to steal technology. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center director estimated that China's "theft of American trade secrets" was costing the US between $300 billion to $600 billion annually. [v]

Returning to the present day, China continues to be a potential threat partially because of its lack of transparency regarding "the purpose and direction of its nuclear strategy," as Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins mentioned when speaking on "Priorities Regarding the New and Emerging Challenges to International Security." She estimates that the People's Republic of China (PRC) continues to rapidly construct its nuclear arsenal, potentially having "up to 700 nuclear warheads by 2027."

Further, the US Embassy in Georgia outlined multiple methods by which "the Chinese Communist Party steals science." Much of the theft is attributed to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its desire to advance the Chinese military to "achieve global scientific dominance." [vi]

One example provided entails hacking foreign companies, such as a hacking campaign targeting high-tech industries across 11 countries. The Department of Justice issued a Press Release stating, "two Chinese hackers working with the ministry of state security charged with global computer intrusion campaign targeting intellectual property and confidential business information, including COVID-19 Research." The Department alleges the campaign spanned more than ten years targeting various industries. [vii]

Another method China uses is having individuals hide their military affiliations by falsely identifying themselves as students on visa applications. Such was the case with Yanqing Ye, a People's Liberation Army lieutenant who transferred documents to China while studying at Boston University under the guise of being a student. Ye was studying in the "physics, chemistry, and biomedical engineering departments." [viii]

Finally, Charles Lieber, a Harvard University professor, was allegedly in a deal with China. The agreement involved CCP's Thousand Talents Plan program. The program allegedly would pay Lieber $50,000 per month plus $1.5 million to establish a research lab at the Wuhan University of Technology to recreate his research. Lieber is not the only scientist to accept Chinese funds or be accused of such activity. Fifty-four other scientists either resigned or were fired due to failure to disclose financial ties with foreign governments. [ix]

These instances, among many others, have US and UK officials on high alert. All of this comes just as Chinese astronauts continue through their 6-month stay at the Tiangong space station. As Chinese efforts to steal technology increase and become more sophisticated, what are the implications for the technology and research that has made its way into China's hands? This question elicits controversial responses, particularly considering China's adamancy that they have played no role in cyberattacks or attempts to steal technology. [x]

References

[i] John Feng, Taiwan Not Concerned About War With China, Despite Sky-high Tensions, (Oct. 12, 2021)

[ii] Lindsay Maizland, Why China-Taiwan Relations Are So Tense, (May 26, 2022)

[iii] Id.

[iv] Reuters, China theft of technology is biggest law enforcement threat to US, FBI says, (Feb. 5, 2020)

[v] Id.

[vi] Id.

[vii] The United States Department of Justice, Two Chinese Hackers Working with the Ministry of State Security Charged with Global Computer Intrusion Campaign Targeting Intellectual Property and Confidential Business Information, Including COVID-19 Research, (Jul. 21, 2020)

[viii] FBI Most Wanted, Yanqing Ye, (2022)

[ix] The United States Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts, Harvard University Professor and Two Chinese Nationals Charged in Three Separate China Related Cases, (Jan. 28, 2020)

[x] Mike Wall, 3 Chinese astronauts arrive at Tiangong space station for 6-month stay, (Jun. 5, 2022)