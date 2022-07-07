Israel Iran Conflict: Israelian Octopus Doctrine Aimed at Iranian Head Allegedly Used Mossad Spies and Violent Attacks

DOPE Quick Reads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NM2PR_0gXLYv0800
Israel FlagMeen_na/Adobe Stock

Israel on Iran Nuclear Deal and Weaponization Program: Is this the end of the Proxy War?

Why does the Israel-Iran conflict appear to have intensified? The perceived escalation occurs as Israel has attempted to allegedly aggressively prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The State of Israel was founded by Prime Minister David Ben Gurion. In late May, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett publicly announced the end of "Iranian immunity." [i]

Bennett stated in 2018 that he would implement an "Octopus Doctrine." Using this doctrine Israel would "strike directly at the head of the octopus - the Iranian regime itself." Bennett's approach was presented during a briefing with the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. [i]

Israeli Prime Minister Bennett attributes the shift in tactics as necessary to snuff out Iran's attacks on Israel. Additionally, the shift is meant to subside any Iran nuclear talks. [ii]

The continued attacks against Israel have often been accomplished by way of regional proxies. These include the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Lebanese regional militia Hezbollah. [iii]

A proxy acts on behalf of another party. In this case, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Lebanese Hezbollah acted as proxies for Iran in numerous fights. This use of proxies is a tactic Bennett aimed to dismantle. [ii] [iii]

Middle East Tension: Israel and Iran Go Head to Head Amidst Bennet's Implementation of the Octopus Doctrine

Speculation surrounding Bennett's Octopus Doctrine suggested that the recent sequence of mysterious deaths may be attributed to the doctrine. Bennett asserted that Israel had consistently focused on fighting Iran's messengers. [iv]

This resulted in rarely touching the hosts. Thus, Israel essentially was not dealing with the authentic distributor. This meant never facing the true sender of the message to "wipe Israelis off the map," Iran. [iv]

Thus, in relation to the Israel-Iran conflict, Prime Minister Bennett vowed to no longer fight proxies. His intent was to instead treat, for example, a rocket deployed from Lebanon as an Iranian rocket, focusing on the actual source. [iv]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0onK_0gXLYv0800
Map of Tehran IranArtegorov3@gmail/Adobe Stock

Covert Operations by Israeli Security and Shin Bet Allegedly Affect Islamic Republic

Five mysterious deaths on Iranian soil lead some to believe that the Octopus Doctrine was to blame. This is because Bennett further attempted to curtail Iran nuclear talks through the use of the doctrine. For example, on June 4th Iranian local media reported that two scientists, Ayoub Entezari and Kamran Aghamolaei, had died. [v]

Iranian officials speculate that Israel deliberately poisoned the two scientists' food. Such action falls in line with the 'shadow war' at the core of the Israel-Iran conflict. In a shadow war, each side strikes the other quietly "to avoid a full-blown war." [v]

Iran alleges Israel also made inaccurate remarks regarding the occupation and involvement of the scientists in Iran's nuclear program. These claims supported the assertion that Israel stealthily participated in the shadow war. Such remarks potentially indicate a telltale sign of Israel's likely role in the scientists' deaths. [v]

Additionally, a colonel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard was assassinated on May 22 by motorcycle shooters. The assassination continued the coverage of the conflict reported through Israel-Iran news sources. Two men on motorcycles killed Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodai in broad daylight after approaching his car. [vi]

Located close to the Iranian parliament, the site of the incident is described as an area generally "considered very safe." Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi promised to "avenge" the colonel's death. The president did not specify or confirm any specific suspects despite a website owned by Iran's government blaming Israel for the slaying. [vi]

Another colonel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard also died recently. The colonel fell from a roof one week after motorcycle gunmen assassinated Hassan Sayyad Khodai. The Israel-Iran conflict continues as an engineer also found themself a victim of an attack carried out by quadcopter drones. [vii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMTuM_0gXLYv0800
View of the Iranian flag from Khaju Bridge over the Zayandeh riverAlexeiy/Adobe Stock

The attack occurred in late May. The attack allegedly relates to the engineer's role in Iranian military nuclear research. It is also speculated to be related to additional efforts by Israel to smolder further Iran nuclear talks. [vii]

Prime Minister Bennett's June 7th statement proclaimed an end to Iran's reign of terror. This assertion further suggests that the Jewish state may be responsible for the violent attacks keeping the flames of the Israel-Iran conflict ablaze. [vii]

Why Does Iran Military News Report That Iranian Leaders Discovered Mossad Agents?

To substantiate its claims against Israel, Iran alleges they possess concrete evidence against Israel. Iran allegedly has concrete evidence regarding Mossad spies tasked with various killings. [viii]

Iran reportedly held three suspected spies who were allegedly agents for Mossad. Mossad is "the overseas branch of Israel's intelligence agency." [viii]

Iran alleges an eight-month-long surveillance operation assisted in discovering the three individuals. The operation is stated to have been carried out by Iran's Intelligence Ministry. The intelligence Ministry concluded that these three individuals had plans to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientists. [viii]

Despite the United States' disengagement from the region, Israel seemingly emerged stronger as the Israel-Iran conflict continued. As the tables appeared to favor Israel, a recent 92-0 vote dissolved the Knesset, otherwise known as the Israeli parliament. [ix] [xii]

The Israeli parliament formed Prime Minister Bennett's coalition government. Following the exit of a number of coalition members, Prime Minister Bennett agreed to dissolve his coalition government. [ix] [xii]

As a result of the vote, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to take over as prime minister. The takeover comes despite Prime Minister Bennet being in leadership for merely a year during the Israel-Iran conflict. [x]

The next set of elections will be Israel's fifth in three to four years. Such unrest is not a promising outlook for a compromising end to the Israel-Iran conflict. [x]

What does this mean for what is going on between Israel and Iran? Will the dissolution of the coalition government set Israel further back if it no longer implements Bennett's Octopus Doctrine? Furthermore, will Benjamin Netanyahu return to power as Prime Minister as he has sworn to do? [xi]

Follow Me on NewsBreak For More Great Content!

References

[i] Nicole Jansezian, All Israel News Staff, What is Bennett's 'Octopus Doctrine' and how does it inform Israel's military approach to Iran? (Jun. 15, 2022)

[ii] Neville Teller, When will Israel, Iran's proxy war ignite? (May 11, 2022)

[iii] Kali Robinson, What is Hezbollah, (May 25, 2022)

[iv] Nicole Jansezian, All Israel News Staff, What is Bennett's 'Octopus Doctrine' and how does it inform Israel's military approach to Iran? (Jun. 15, 2022)

[v] Farnaz Fassihi, Ronen Bergman, Iran Suspects Israel Killed Two Scientists With Poison, (Jun. 13, 2022)

[vi] Louis Imbert, Ghazal Golshiri, The shadow of Israel looms over the assassination of a senior officer in Iran, (May 24, 2022)

[vii] Louis Imbert, Israel-Iran: The shadow war intensifies, (Jun. 13, 2022)

[viii] Al-Monitor Staff, Iran claims it arrested Israeli spies plotting to kill nuclear scientists, (Jun. 21, 2022)

[ix] Hadas Gold, Israeli parliament votes to dissolve, triggering fifth election in four years, (Jun. 30, 2022)

[x] BBC News, Israel to hold fifth election in less than four years as PM Naftali Bennett steps down, (Jun. 30, 2022)

[xi] Patrick Kingsley, Isabel Kershner, Israel's Government Collapses, Setting Up 5th Election in 3 Years, (Jun. 21, 2022)

[xii] The Knesset, Elections for the Knesset, (2022)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Israel# Iran# Mossad# Prime Minister Bennett# Nuclear

Comments / 30

Published by

Currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at Western State College of Law, freelance writer Charnell Gilchrist, a North Carolina native, now spends her free time writing in sunny Aliso Viejo, CA.

Aliso Viejo, CA
2694 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

Orange County, CA

Orange County Fair Speedway Returns to Costa Mesa with Live Entertainment, Turkey Legs, and Classic Fairground Rides

A colorful fair swinging ride.Mary Lynn Strand/Adobe Stock. From July 15th, 2022, through August 14th, 2022, the Orange County Fair welcomes visitors of all ages to come out on Wednesdays through Sundays. Since there's a little something for everyone, fair-goers can enjoy a variety of food choices from Backyard BBQ Village to Kettle Corn Junction. Of course, the usual staples of live entertainment and classic fairground rides are also part of the things to do at the 2022 Orange County (OC) Fair.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Prop 27 California: Homeless Solution or Bad Public Policy? | Prop 1 Abortion SCA | Prop 31 Sale of Flavored Tobacco

As the November elections draw nearer, a tug-of-war has begun between two radically different propositions, each alleged to have its pros and cons. Proposition 27 is a measure that will appear on November's election ballot. Dubbed the "California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act," three Native American tribes have now endorsed the measure that would "legalize online and mobile sports wagering" in California. [i]

Read full story
13 comments

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]

Read full story
4 comments

China Taiwan War Unlikely According to Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation, Which Asked, "Is China Going to Invade Taiwan?"

Chinese paper currency Yuan renminbi bill banknotes on white background, Banknote one hundred yuan,Kalyakan/ Adobe Stock. China-Taiwan war is unlikely. According to data collected by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation, 64.3% of the Taiwanese responded, indicating they do not believe a military conflict will occur between China and Taiwan. Although evidence suggests a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would occur, the Taiwanese people are described as "relatively untroubled" concerning the potential for a Taiwan-China war. [i]

Read full story
23 comments
Bremerton, WA

2022 Supreme Court: Football Coach Prayer in School Is OK; Supreme Court - Abortion Not a Constitutional Right; WV v EPA

Bremerton: Praying in School Returns with Football Coach Joe Kennedy. In Bremerton, Washington, Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, filed a lawsuit against Washington state's Bremerton School District following a request that the coach ceases his kneeling, after-game prayers located mid-field. Kennedy's continued refusal to stop his after-game prayer led to his suspension. [i]

Read full story
222 comments
Laguna Beach, CA

The South Seas Bar & The Lavender Scare: Two Reasons to Attend A Pride Festival & Show Support to Your LGBTQ+ Community

Prohibition Ends, Paving the Way for The Boom Boom Room's Inception. The Boom Boom Room, formerly known as the South Seas bar, was the first Laguna Beach establishment to be granted a legal liquor license following the end of Prohibition. Prohibition spanned from 1920 to 1933 and was the period during which the US Constitution's 18th amendment prohibited the making, transporting or selling of alcohol. Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) ran his election campaign on the notion that he sought to repeal Prohibition if elected. Following the Great Depression, legalizing the liquor industry meant creating both jobs and revenue. As a result of this lucrative possibility, FDR easily defeated then-president Herbert Hoover and swiftly ended Prohibition. [i]

Read full story

In Ukraine Russian Kyiv Conflict, Airstrike Was Meant to Humiliate Western Leaders Before Group of Seven Summit

A recent Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv destroyed at least two residential buildings and a preschool backyard. The attack reportedly killed one and wounded six. Russia also allegedly attacked Ukraine from 932 miles away with 14 KH-101 air-to-surface long-range cruise missiles. For a visual, 932 miles is slightly shorter than the straight line distance between Aliso Viejo, CA, and Ralls, TX. [i] [ii]

Read full story
129 comments

June 26, 1948: Berlin Airlift--Soviet Union Blockade Similar to Russia Blocking Ukraine's Access to the Black Sea

On June 25, 1948, Berlin became isolated by a blockade by the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union wanted to consolidate control of Berlin. Their tactic? Cutting off all land and sea routes to access West Berlin to pressure the Allies occupying Berlin to evacuate. 2 million people in Berlin were without food, fuel for heating elements, and many other critical supplies needed for survival. [i]

Read full story
1 comments
Surfside, FL

Remembering Thursday, June 24, 2021, Champlain Towers South Collapsed, Killing 98; Parties Reached $1 Billion Settlement

Nearly one year ago, around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, Champlain Towers, south a Surfside Condominium, collapsed in Surfside, Florida. The collapse killed 98 people despite the cause of the building's unannounced collapse still being a mystery. Officials have not yet determined a cause for the collapse; however, an investigation has been initiated. [i]

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

A Pastor Spoke Against Pride Month at a City Council Meeting, Days Before June, a Time To Recall the Stonewall Riots

Speaking at a City Council meeting, pastor Jonathan Shelley of Stedfast Baptist Church in Texas spoke out against the acknowledgment of Gay Pride Month during June. Although some supported his criticism, others spoke out against the preacher's speech via Twitter and other social media platforms. The minister's tirade against acknowledging 'pride' came just days before June 1, the beginning of Pride Month. [i]

Read full story
2 comments

What is Summer Solstice: Midsummer, the Year's Longest Day, Occurs Over Tropic of Cancer- Time to Reflect on Self

Tuesday, June 21st, is the summer solstice of the Northern Hemisphere and the longest day of the year. The summer solstice also marks the first day of summer. During this momentous day, we will experience the most daylight of the year. Derived from Latin words, solstice in its literal sense means 'sun to stand still' sol (sun) and 'sistere' (to stand still). [i]

Read full story
8 comments

Surviving Suspects of Cartel Shootout May Face Trafficking Charge for Death of Spider Monkey Wearing a Bulletproof Vest

In a bizarre report, Mexican officials have confirmed the authenticity of photos shown here from a shootout between police and speculated members of the Mexican cartel La Familia Michoacana depicting a small spider monkey, deceased and donning a bulletproof vest and diaper. The photograph quickly began circulating on social media, and authorities have confirmed the photographed animal was among several found dead following a shootout between police and suspected cartel members. [i]

Read full story
2 comments

Strawberry Moon- Full Moon & Supermoon: Moon Illusions and Apparent Retrograde Motion Will Outshine May 31 Meteor Shower

Nearly as awe-inspiring as the Blood Moon, the Strawberry Moon is named after the wild strawberries that began to ripen during early summer; this Full Moon is also referred to as Rose Moon, Hot Moon, and Mead Moon. Super Full Moons appear up to 7% larger than the average full moon. They also appear 30% brighter than a 'micromoon.' Unlike May's disappointing meteor shower, the visible Moon Illusion and Apparent Retrograde make strawberry moons even more interesting. Both will accompany this year's Super Strawberry Full Moon. Further, you can watch below for more information from NBC on the year's most colorful moon. [i]

Read full story
26 comments
Aliso Viejo, CA

Forbes Magazine Reports Youth Suicides Have Dropped as More LGBTQ Hate Crime Laws Are Enacted

A recent study by the American Psychological Association, cited by Forbes magazine, points out a slight decrease in suicide attempts among youth. The research indicates a possible link between the passing of hate crime laws protecting members of the LGBTQ community. The conclusions result from survey responses received from more than 697,000 students. While some may be unsure how necessary the creation of safe spaces truly is, studies have been conducted to verify their necessity. The results confirm that "lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) individuals experience both conscious and unconscious microaggressions from heterosexuals. The research also confirms that microaggressions negatively impact an individual's mental health. Microaggressions against members of the LGBT are further explored in the informative video below. [i]

Read full story
2 comments
Utah County, UT

Allegations of Cannibalism & Ritualistic Sexual Abuse Targeting Utah Attorney Came From Man Being Prosecuted for UT Rape

A press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Detectives of their Special Victims Unit are "investigating reports of ritualistic child sexual abuse from as far back as 1990." The press release details how multiple individuals claim to be victims of ritualistic sexual abuse and trafficking throughout Utah, Juab, and Sanpete counties. The Sheriff's office has confirmed the validity of a portion of the allegations. Additionally, they urge any other victims to come forward, stating,

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

June 12, 1967: What is Loving Day? Loving v. Virginia, the Case That Lifted the Ban Against Interracial Marriage

Loving v. Virginia is a landmark Supreme Court case that forever redefined marriage in the United States by legalizing interracial marriage in the United States. A unanimous vote by the Supreme Court on June 12th, 1967, lifted the ban against interracial marriage in V.A. The ruling quickly spread to 16 other states with similar laws at the time. [i]

Read full story
14 comments
Aliso Viejo, CA

Going Out of Town For a Few Days This Summer? Don't Forget This Free Community Service Offered To Aliso Viejo Residents

As most school sessions have ended, families across the nation prepare for various thrilling summer excursions, getaways, and vacations. Though many are aware of the risks associated with leaving their home unattended for several days, endless stories of burglaries indicate many still fail to implement simple safeguards when leaving a house unattended. Maintaining safety within a community requires adopting a proactive mindset and heightening awareness of surroundings. Further, according to The City of Aliso Viejo (AV) Police Services, "community involvement is one of the most effective ways to prevent burglaries and other crimes in Aliso Viejo." [i]

Read full story
2 comments
Buffalo, NY

Outrage Over 911 Dispatcher Response in New York State Buffalo Shooting & Its Link to Shannan Gilbert's 911 Call Release

While many Google Monkeypox symptoms, states across the Nation are seeing devastating occurrences of gun violence. One New York State 911 Dispatcher faced significant backlash relating to the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York. The individual has been fired following allegations that she mishandled an emergency call during the shooting. Many are demanding a full-scale investigation into the department, accused of repetitive mishandling of incoming emergency calls. [i]

Read full story
23 comments

Despite Juneteenth Misstep, Big-Box Retailer Still Poised to Catapult Itself Into Membership Services’ Lucrative Market

Walmart recently topped headlines when the big-box retailer received backlash relating to its recent 'Juneteenth' Celebration Edition ice cream. The rollout of the ice cream was allegedly meant to celebrate freedom and independence but elicited quite the opposite response, particularly amongst Twitter users. Across numerous platforms, responses to the photos of the 'Great Value' branded ice cream ranged from enraged to a 'lack of surprise' due to what now seems common; the capitalization on culture. Walmart decorated the ice cream carton with a four-fingered outstretched hand splattered across several dark green, red, and yellow colored swatches. The 'Swirled Red Velvet and Cheesecake' ice cream box also had the words 'Juneteenth' in red letters with 'TM' following it, sparking reasonable concern. [i]

Read full story
59 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy