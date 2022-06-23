Houston, TX

5 Children Died in 2022 After Being Left in a Hot, Unattended Vehicle; Save Lives By Using Easy Summer Safety Measures

According to KidsandCars.org, since January 1, 2022, there have been five child deaths. The children's ages ranged from three months to five years old. The children's deaths resulted from being left in hot unattended cars. On June 20, 2022, a five-year-old in Houston, Texas, was pronounced deceased at the scene after being left inside a vehicle for several hours. [i]

The decedent's mother is alleged to have mistakenly forgotten the five-year-old for several hours while attempting to complete some last-minute errands for her daughter's birthday. Four other children have also passed away in 2022 under similar circumstances, during which they succumbed to injuries sustained due to being locked in an unattended vehicle. [ii]

Lyn Balfour, a Virginia mother, shared her story in the following YouTube video, which details how she mistakenly forgot her 9-month-old Bryce in the car. Lyn recounts that she never considered herself to be someone capable of forgetting her son in a vehicle. Surprisingly, children die due to being left in hot vehicles an average of 37 times annually across the nation. She now shares Bryce's story hoping to bring awareness to new mothers and honor the memory of her son. [iii]

Click here to read Lyn Balfour's personally written statement outlining how she came to forget her son in an unattended vehicle. Bryce Balfour is pictured below, his photo beside the web version of his mother Lyn's recounting of the events leading up to baby Bryce's death. [iv]

Throughout the U.S., many lives are lost annually due to individuals leaving children behind in a hot car or unattended vehicle. According to Statista, there were 42 child deaths in 2017 due to being left behind in a hot car. In addition, children are at a greater risk for heatstroke because their body temperature increases nearly five times faster than the average adult. [v]

Heatstroke can set in when the body's temperature reaches 104 degrees, with 107 degrees being lethal. To further illustrate the dangers, Time magazine detailed a study on temperatures in hot cars in 2018. The study found that within one hour inside a vehicle on a 95-degree Fahrenheit day, the temperature reached 116 degrees, far above what is necessary to induce heatstroke. [vi]

With slightly less than one death per week annually, raising awareness and informing everyone, from commercial drivers to new parents especially, of the possible risks of unintentionally leaving a child behind is imperative. [vii]

Similarly, what would you do if you discovered a child left alone in an unattended vehicle? The well-known series, 'What Would You Do,' tested out the exact social experiment themselves in 2009, garnering various responses.

Five ways to help anyone prevent leaving a child in a hot car or unattended vehicle are:

  • First, always lock your vehicle and store keys out of reach of children.
  • Second, when a child is missing, immediately check vehicles.
  • Third, leave personal items in the back seat.
  • Third, use a list or roll to verify that each passenger has exited the car.
  • Fourth, visually inspect vehicles after each trip.

Lock Your Vehicle and Store Keys Out of Reach of Children

Obviously, you should never leave a child in a hot or unattended vehicle. Still, each year there are, unfortunately, more tragic deaths. Ensuring no child is left behind in a hot car is essential if you drive a church van or a school bus or transport children in your own vehicle. No matter what role you play, staying aware and alert can be the difference in saving a child's life!

The first and most critical way to prevent leaving children in hot or unattended vehicles is to always lock your car and store keys out of reach of children. Locking your vehicle adds another layer of protection to prevent children from getting into the car while you are unaware. If this happens, a child may accidentally lock themselves in the car, or they may be unable, for some reason, to get themselves out. The results may be deadly if someone discovers the unattended child too late.

In addition to locking your vehicle, also be sure to always have a spare set of keys. Although some newer model cars have options that prevent keys from being locked in a vehicle, some older models still allow keys to be locked in a car. If you do not have a spare set of keys, this could place a child locked in a hot car in a dangerous position, and you may need to use force to enter the vehicle.

When a Child is Missing, Immediately Check Vehicles

Although it may not be frequent, there will likely be times when a child cannot be located. If a child is missing, immediately check automobiles. Cars can be especially inviting hiding places, especially for children. If the unattended hot vehicle was left unlocked, a child might be able to easily climb in. Sometimes, children will climb into cars and fall asleep, potentially resulting in death, especially if it happens on a hot day.

As a result, always take precautions to check vehicles immediately upon receiving notification of a missing child. Therefore, if a child goes to an unattended hot car and gets in, they will not be trapped long enough to cause heatstroke and possibly death. Again, this is a simple yet effective way to potentially save lives.

Leave Personal Items in the Back Seat

Most of us have been there or known someone who is a new parent with a brand-new baby that cries what feels like seventy-five percent of the day. Consumer Reports investigated the phenomenon of parenthood and stress and identified a link between those factors and leaving children in unattended or hot cars.

The research indicated that often leaving a child behind is not done negligently by parents but due to memory problems. Conflicts between two types of memories, semantic and prospective, can result in memory failures. Prospective memory is what allows us to remember future tasks. In contrast, semantic memory is present when we drive home on "autopilot," sometimes arriving home without remembering details oConflictsnflicts occur between these two types of memory, and it can cause an individual to forget things - like leaving a child in a hot or unattended vehicle.

It is essential to bring awareness that responding with negativity is incorrect in response to forgetting a child in a car. Forgetting a child in a vehicle can happen to anyone and is not only something abusive or negligent parents do. To combat commonly stress-induced forgetfulness, do something different whenever children are in the vehicle. This can be as simple as leaving a personal item in the back seat to help prevent forgetting a child in an unattended hot vehicle.

If you know that you have to take your briefcase with you every day, make it a habit to place it in the backseat. You force yourself to go to the vehicle's back seat by doing this. What if you accidentally drive straight to work on autopilot without dropping your sleeping baby off? Upon retrieving your briefcase from the back seat for work, you will find the baby immediately, preventing you from leaving the child in a hot or unattended car.

Alternatively, you can leave something distinctive in the front seat to remind you of the child or children, such as a baby bag or a bright, colorful ribbon tied around the headrest. Each option helps prevent leaving a child behind in a hot or unattended vehicle.

Use a List or Roll to Keep Track of Children

There are similar tactics that can be helpful for drivers of multiple children to ensure no child is ever left behind in a hot or unattended vehicle. For example, utilize a list to keep track of each child and ensure that those initially present have exited.

For example, suppose you begin a trip and do not know how many children you started with. In that case, you may arrive at your destination and not realize that one child was left behind. By having a list of all children, you can ensure that all children will be accounted for when exiting the vehicle and never left in a hot or unattended vehicle.

Visually Inspect Vehicles After Each Trip

Whether returning home after dropping your infant off at daycare or returning from your morning route as a bus driver, you should always inspect your vehicle every time you exit. For example, if you have children as passengers, you may not notice that one is sleeping in the back seat if they are curled up under a jacket.

Visually inspecting the vehicle and moving items such as jackets to ensure no children are left in hot cars is an easy way to protect the safety of children. Though visual inspection may seem common sense, it is a practice that needs to be reinforced to become second nature rather than putting a child's life at risk. Because of this, it is vital to remain vigilant as parents, commercial drivers, and volunteers in visually inspecting vehicles immediately after exiting.

References

[i] KPRC 2, Child dies after being left in hot car, Jun. 20, 2022

[ii] Id.

[iii] Jamie Ducharme, This Is How Long It Takes a Hot Car to Reach Dangerous Temperatures, May 25, 2018

[iv] ABC 7 News, Child Left Behind: Va. mom whose baby died in hot car shares her story, May 20, 2015

[v] Statista, 42 U.S. Children Died In Hot Cars Last Year, Jun. 7, 2018

[vi] ABC 7 News, Child Left Behind: Va. mom whose baby died in hot car shares her story, May 20, 2015

[vii] Statista, 42 U.S. Children Died In Hot Cars Last Year, Jun. 7, 2018

