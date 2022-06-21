What is Summer Solstice: Midsummer, the Year's Longest Day, Occurs Over Tropic of Cancer- Time to Reflect on Self

Tatiana Sidenko/Adobe Stock

David85/Adobe Stock

Tuesday, June 21st, is the summer solstice of the Northern Hemisphere and the longest day of the year. The summer solstice also marks the first day of summer. During this momentous day, we will experience the most daylight of the year. Derived from Latin words, solstice in its literal sense means 'sun to stand still' sol (sun) and 'sistere' (to stand still). [i]

Many people travel to Stonehenge during the Summer and Winter Solstices, but why? In a majestic show of beauty, during the Summer and Winter Solstices, the giant stones of Stonehenge are positioned to align perfectly with the sunrise. This allows viewers properly placed to view the sun rise directly over the outer circle stone known as Heel Stone.

For those wishing to witness the sunrise and sunset live from Stonehenge, English Heritage will be live-streaming 2022's Summer Solstice via YouTube, beginning at 20:45 BST on Mon 20 Jun. Sunrise will also be live-streamed beginning Tuesday 21 Jun at 04:00 BST. Viewers can view the event live in the following YouTube video. [ii]

For those attuned to their astrological location, it is helpful to know that during the time of the Summer Solstice, the Sun is at the greatest distance from the equator and rests directly over the Tropic of Cancer, a line of latitude which circles Earth. During this period, individuals are likely to feel established while taking great care to revel in self-awareness regarding family lineage and understanding where they come from. Additionally, Still Water Alchemy, a popular YouTube channel indicates that Monday brings a need for healing or resolution with heightened clarity and new beginnings. [iii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVc4E_0gGAzn0P00
ImaCoconut/Adobe Stock

Charnell Gilchrist

References

[i] Sophie Curtis, Matthew Cooper, Why do people celebrate Summer Solstice at Stonehenge?, (Jun. 21, 2018)

[ii] Konstantiin Bikos, Aparna Kher, Graham Jones, June Solstice: Shortest and Longest Day of the Year, (N.D.)

[iii] Star Sign Style, Midsummer Mystery, Magic, Mischief and Madness On The Longest Day Of the Year!,(2022).

freelance writer Charnell Gilchrist

