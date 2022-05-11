Vicky White Helping Inmate Escape from Jail Not Surprising: Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome Contributed to Death

DOPE Quick Reads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOtFI_0fYuX6W400
Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

"Equally as intense in a correctional setting, the Stockholm Syndrome has accounted for loyal and competent correctional officers actively conspiring to engage in escape attempts." [i] A $10,0000 reward was offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to the capture of Casey Cole White. Casey was wanted for Capital Murder. $5,000 was offered for information relating to Vicky White, 56, now deceased, who was also missing and alleged to have assisted Casey in escaping from Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama on April 29, 2022, where he was awaiting trial for Capital Murder. [ii]

Vicky and Casey White Lead Authorities on 11-Day-Long Manhunt Across Several States

If you are just tuning in to the report on locating Vicky White and Casey White—news has recently surfaced confirming a tragic ending to a peculiar 11-day-long incident. Vicky White, a former Assistant Director for Corrections at Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama, has passed from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Vicky worked for more than 15 years to earn her way to her position. She had recently announced her retirement and said that April 29, 2022, would be her 'last day.' [viii]

As a result, plans had been made for a retirement party scheduled for Vicky's last day before retiring. Instead of a party filled with tables of desserts and too many reminders to stay in touch, Vicky White spent her last day as a corrections officer on the run with inmate Casey White. Reports indicate Vicky informed jail staff that she would be transporting Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but that the pair never arrived at the courthouse. [ix]

As a result, the duo gained a six-hour lead on authorities. Another odd weighing in the duo's favor garnering them an advantage was because Vicky explained that after dropping Casey at the courthouse, she would be heading directly to see the doctor due to feeling unwell. Since no one expected Vicky back to work due to her' appointment,' Vicky and Casey gained a significant head start. [ix]

Her fellow co-workers all speak fondly of Vicky, many comparing her to a mother-like figure and describing their dismay when they were first alerted of Vicky's absence on her last day. The initial belief was that something had gone awry with the transport, and Vicky was somehow being held against her will. Ultimately, the evidence indicated a direct link between Vicky and Casey, an association that was initially cautiously labeled by news outlets as a 'special relationship' between the two. [x]

What seems to be the total of Vicky's co-workers and family are equally as stunned as the rest of the nation by the accusations against Vicky. Despite the shock and disbelief that an Assistant Director for Corrections with nearly 20-years-tenure as a correctional officer would aid and abet a fugitive, an article detailing the steps for the 'emotional survival' of law enforcement officers delves heavily into the topic of what is termed "Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome." [iii][iv]

For those unfamiliar with it, Stockholm Syndrome is a term coined by psychiatrist Nils Bejerot following a bank robbery in Stockholm. Several hostage bank employees who were trapped with their captors for several days became emotionally attached to said captors—some even going so far as sexual relations. This response to being held hostage against one's will seems unnatural. Still, research indicates that hostages and those in similarly situated dynamics, such as Vicky and Casey's head-scratching 'officer,' 'inmate,' romance, often manifest deep feelings towards their' captors,' including love, trust, and friendship. [v]

Though Stockholm Syndrome, at first glance, may appear too far removed to be applicable in the realm of correctional officers, Dr. Kevin Gilmartin offers a simple to implement set of factors to assist in identifying 'high risk' correctional officers. In combination with occupational hyper-identification, these individuals' personal dissatisfaction with self set the stage for masked vulnerability, allowing the individual to be easily targeted. The individual begins to feel sympathetic for the inmate and starts distinguishing them from other inmates, falling in love with them. [vi]

The guidelines provided by Dr. Kevin Gilmartin aiming to identify "high risk" correctional officers suggest that Vicky's assistance with Casey's escape may have been not only predictable but potentially preventable. Hindsight tends to be twenty-twenty, but the general precepts provided to identify high-risk correctional officers may have helped predict this scandalous event. Were Dr. Gilmartin's proposed methods and guidelines for identifying high-risk officers known of and made available to law enforcement authorities? [vi]

For those who do not desire to read through the Dr.’s entire discussion of guidelines, a key notable component is that officers at a heightened risk of developing Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome are often high-achieving and well-functioning until placement in daily close proximity to a particular high-risk, high-publicity inmate. The inmate is usually one who is violent and accused of, or already found guilty of, heinous crimes. Casey White fits this description. He confessed to the stabbing, and murder-for-hire of Connie Ridgeway in 2020. [vi]

Gilmartin also draws a correlation here, framing a needs-unfulfilled officer whose occupation may be the singularly meaningful activity in their lives. When an individual comes in contact with such a highly manipulative inmate, she may first spend excessive time outside of working periods with or communicating with the inmate. This is generally followed by the correctional officer's commission of minor behavioral infractions on behalf of the high-profile inmate. Vicky is said to have stayed in touch with Casey White for two years during his state prison stint, a formidable and excessive time outside of work to contribute to a shift in Vicky's loyalties. [vi] [xi]

Applying Gilmartin's guidelines may help determine whether future cases of a similar framework should follow suit in seeking criminal prosecution or whether inpatient mental health treatment better suits the crime or perceived deviant behavior. For example, the variables detailed in identifying a correctional officer at high risk for Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome are:

1. The officer is placed within close proximity to a high-profile violent inmate.

2. Initially, officer interactions are 'innocent' omissions that inevitably transform into the commission of acts.

3. The onset of Stockholm Syndrome in correctional officers is marked by a personal crisis that may be overlooked or unrealized by co-workers and management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZxJx_0fYuX6W400
Andreas M/Unsplash

Close-Proximity Can Breed Stockholm Syndrome if Not Addressed

Though Dr. Gilmartin's article is directed at those managing a large group of correctional officers, there is still so little research on the topic. Thus, we easily apply the guidelines as they are relevant to Vicky's case, despite knowing her role as Assistant Director of Corrections.

In looking at the first factor, Gilmartin makes clear his central theme. 'Placing an "unfulfilled" officer facing a personal crisis, whether the crisis is known, unknown, or improperly handled, and placing such an officer daily within close proximity to a small group of inmates will foster the officer's likelihood of developing Stockholm Syndrome.' He spells out to the reader that an individual who gleans a large part of their identity from their occupation may do so out of unfulfillment in all other areas of life. He indicates that an "over-identification" with the program individual's occupation can lead to riveting effects. [xii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmgU6_0fYuX6W400
Engin Akyurt/Unsplash

Gilmartin seeks a more contextual, textured approach to support such high-risk correctional officers. Above all, he advises the system must be proactive and tailored to address the central issue of the Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome: the "isolation and vulnerability" that the officer identifies with. He continues further by placing a large percentage of responsibility on the manager's shoulders and clarifying the importance of meeting individual needs to eliminate misplaced feelings of neglect and abandonment. [xiii]

For Vicky and Casey, Vicky exhibited signs of feeling isolated, and Casey appears to have exploited the vulnerability he detected within her. The two are reported to have maintained a two-year-long relationship via phone during Casey's incarceration in the Alabama Department of Corrections custody. [xiv]

As Gilmartin also illustrated, one inference is that Vicky's isolation only pushed her closer to the darkness it was intended to keep her away from. The relationship she developed with Casey may have felt like nothing she had ever imagined. Knowing the potential was real of losing Casey forever in the event of his conviction may have driven Vicky to take a chance at creating her happily ever after by any means necessary. [xiv]

Vicky White Extended Special Privileges to Casey White During His Incarceration

Gilmartin expresses the slow rising of the tide as the correctional officer's view of the inmate shifts, and so does their loyalty. In Vicky and Casey's case, Vicky is stated to have affirmatively provided preferential treatment to Casey within the jail. After further investigation, the special privileges are reported to include providing Casey with other food. Such minor, seemingly harmless violations create the foundation for Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome development. [xv]

Did Vicky White's Personal Crisis Finally Break Her?

Thomas White's mother spoke with reporters regarding her daughter-in-law Vicky's disappearance. Thomas White was Vicky White's late husband. Thomas's mother stated that this was uncharacteristic of Vicky. She also said that due to Vicky's frugal spending habits and the sale of her home for much below market value, she would have a substantial amount of money to keep herself afloat for a reasonable period if it were necessary. [xvi]

Gilmartin's third factor points to a disruption in the usual routine and illustrates its effect on daily living. Vicky's personal crisis was almost certainly the recent death of her husband in January. Gilmartin explains a cardinal feature of each case of noted Stockholm syndrome. The advice suggests that the most decisive motivating factor, ". . . that helped to initiate the Stockholm syndrome. I would call it a personal crisis in the officer's life immediately before the time of compromise," and is frequently unnoticed by management or fellow officers. [xvi]

In reviewing the facts combined, Vicky was likely still in the process of grieving the loss of her spouse. There may or may not be future insights into the immediate thoughts surrounding Vicky's emotions. Still, the death of a spouse certainly lends a different kind of heaviness that, even if you wanted to quickly shake free from, few individuals' conscious and Spirit would likely allow it. As such, indescribable behavior can stem from a need to appropriately meet one's needs or in response to a traumatic event and should not always be easily discounted. [xvii]

It is likely that her recent loss, in addition to Casey's trial date rapidly approaching, Vicky likely felt like a pressure cooker; as Gilmartin also personifies in his article. Vicky seems to have been aware that she would be losing out again, and perhaps decided this time to take a risk instead. The plan, in part, seemed meticulously planned. The timing of her retirement and the sale of her home netted Vicky a sizeable cash flow to support herself following retirement. The escape plan executed by Vicky White and Casey White was commented on by authorities to be well-planned and thought out, illustrating the need for well-roundedness. Now, with Vicky's self-inflicted injuries, and Casey White's re-incarceration, will future correctional officers be screened for possessing a higher than average risk of developing Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome? At the very least will an inquiry be submitted to an authority for further information on this potential correlation? [xviii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQO5m_0fYuX6W400
Charnell Gilchrist

References

[i] Kevin Gilmartin, Russell Davis, The Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome: Management Implications, (1999)

[ii] U.S. Marshals Service, Day 7: U.S. Marshals Continue to Pursue Leads in Hunt for Alabama Fugitives: Press Release, (May 5, 2022)

[iii] Bobby Stilwell, U.S. Marshals offering $10K reward for information on missing inmate, employee, (May 2, 2022)

[iv] U.S. Marshals Service, Day 7: U.S. Marshals Continue to Pursue Leads in Hunt for Alabama Fugitives: Press Release, (May 5, 2022)

[v] Kevin Gilmartin, Russell Davis, The Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome: Management Implications, (1999)

[vi] Id.

[vii] Id.
[viii] Elizabeth Wolfe, Nadia Romero, Maria Cartaya, Theresa Waldrop, A warrant has been issued for the Alabama corrections officer who vanished with an inmate, (May 6, 2022)

[ix] Id.

[x] Gattis, Paul, Ala. Sheriff: Co-Workers Saw Missing Corrections Officer as ‘Mother Figure’, (May 6, 2022).

[xi] Josh Rayburn, Vicky White, Casey White stayed in touch for 2 years while he was in state prison, (May 5, 2022)

[xii] Kevin Gilmartin, Russell Davis, The Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome: Management Implications, (1999)

[xiii] Id.

[xiv] Gerard Kaonga, Vicky White ‘Brainwashed’ Into Helping Casey White Escape—Mother-in-Law, (May 4, 2022)

[xv] Kevin Gilmartin, Russell Davis, The Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome: Management Implications, (1999)

[xvi] Gerard Kaonga, Vicky White ‘Brainwashed’ Into Helping Casey White Escape—Mother-in-Law, (May 4, 2022)

[xvii] Id.

[xviii] Id.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Vicky White# Casey White# Crime# Alabama

Comments / 137

Published by

Currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at Western State College of Law, freelance writer Charnell Gilchrist, a North Carolina native, now spends her free time writing in sunny Aliso Viejo, CA.

Aliso Viejo, CA
670 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

The CIA's Pursuit of Mind Control That Led to the War on Drugs and a Silent War on Veterans: Project MKUltra

Nearly 2 million veterans receive mental health services in a VA specialty mental health setting. Additionally, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs (the VA), for the most recent service eras, roughly 11 to 20% of Veterans experience PTSD within a given year. In 2019 the Veteran population was reported by the VA as 19,797,000. This means that roughly 2,177,670 to 3,959,400 Veterans suffer from PTSD annually. This number is greater than the number of new cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. in 2019. That number was estimated to be around 1,762,450. [i] [ii] [iii]

Read full story
51 comments

New Missile Attack on Erbil Highlights The Continual Rise of Tension Between the United States and Iran

The conflict between the United States and Iran has heightened for several years. Iranian forces have initiated and continued attacks by armed suicide drones and missile attacks on US bases purportedly. Much of the aggression is attributed to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, a high-ranking Iranian general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Soleimani was killed by US forces in an airstrike. Following the death of the Iranian general, multiple attacks on US bases, purportedly by Iranian forces, were initiated and continued over the years. [i]

Read full story
97 comments

New Travel Advisory Shifts Haiti into Level 4: Do Not Travel, Continued Impact Following Jovenel Moïse's Assassination

Imagine a climate in which obtaining an identity card took almost a year and where nearly half of all families are living in poverty. This is the picture of Haiti. Less than 30% of the country has access to sanitation. Eight million (of an estimated 10 million large population) live without electricity. [i]

Read full story
69 comments

Reviewing Paxlovid's Emergency Use Authorization for Treatment of COVID-19 Infections

On December 22nd, 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA). The EUA allows Paxlovid (Pfizer's oral use tablets) to be taken to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) both in pediatric patients who are at least 12 years of age and 40 kilograms and adults with a heightened risk of progression to severe COVID-19. Only doctors can prescribe Pfizer's Paxlovid tablets. The CDC recommends using them as soon as possible once an individual notices a positive result. There has been significant controversy and conjecture regarding the validity and safety of allowing an unapproved drug for usage. Many will likely remember similar disputes arising when the FDA issued an EUA for COVID-19 Vaccines not too long ago. [i]

Read full story
9 comments

Federal Execution and United States v. Tsarnaev

Since 1991, American support for the death penalty has steadily declined. According to Statista, in 1991, approximately 76% of Americans supported the death penalty. Alternatively, in a 2021 survey, only 54% of Americans reported supporting the death penalty. What does this decline in numbers indicate regarding the changes within American society and the overall political climate? After 16 years of being paused, the Trump administration, to the surprise of many, reinstated the federal death penalty, as reported by Business Insider in a 2019 article. In United States v. Tsarnaev[i], the First Circuit ruled in favor of vacating the death penalty sentence of the Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, representing a pivotal shift away from previous support of the death penalty.

Read full story
25 comments

Revisiting A Failed Filibuster: A Concise Review of the Filibuster and Conflicting Viewpoints Within The U.S

Although it failed at halting the final vote on June 19, 1964, a 24-hour, 18-minute-long filibuster by Strom Thurmond, opposing the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1957, remains the longest to date in United States’ history. [i]

Read full story
6 comments

Ramifications of High Rate of COVID-19 Infections in Mink Species

The COVID-19 virus, known to cause varying levels of health decline or death, is believed initially by most to have resulted from an infected bat. Despite the initial onslaught of the disease being attributed to a bat, transmission between animals and humans was not an initial primary concern. Several months following the emergence of the virus, the first case of COVID-19 in a wild animal occurred, prompting concerns regarding wild animals and domesticated ones. Since research is still ongoing, there is little information regarding COVID-19 in animals. [i]

Read full story
3 comments

Spring Break: Uncovering A Novel Approach to Understanding Students' Hazardous Behaviors

Annually, for as long as most can remember, spring break has been a celebrated vacation from the rigid structure of course instruction. However, most people don't realize that the seemingly traditional break has its origins in a 1938 U.S. swim event.[i] Specifically in the United States, students flock in droves to tropical destinations between March and April, often resulting in heightened restrictions in popular localities during this peak season.

Read full story

Enjoying a Safe Summer: A Refresher on Ways to Prevent Leaving Children in Hot or Unattended Vehicles

Throughout the U.S., many lives are lost annually due to individuals leaving children behind in a hot car or unattended vehicle. According to Statista, there were 42 child deaths in 2017 due to being left behind in a hot car. In addition, children are at a greater risk for heatstroke because their body temperature increases nearly five times faster than the average adult. [i]

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

The Implications of Texas' Abortion Ban and the Supreme Court's Ruling in Whole Women's Health v. Jackson

Whole Women's Health involves Texas' bill banning abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.[i] The heartbeat is detected estimated at roughly six weeks—where the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled six to three in favor of the inability of government officials to enforce the ban.[ii]

Read full story
206 comments

Supporting Formerly Incarcerated Individuals: Simple Ways to Get Involved During April's 'Second Chance Month'

As mentioned in the White House proclamation on March 31, 2022, "Second Chance Month" is celebrated during April. It is meant to "reaffirm the importance of helping formerly incarcerated people re-enter society." In so many words, the celebration seeks to give opportunities to former inmates in the form of jobs, resources, training, and skills to support them in re-entering society following a period of incarceration.[i]

Read full story
12 comments

Carter Woodson, Father of Black History: How He Helped Transform Negro History Week to Black History Month

In February, the United States celebrates Black History Month, also known as African American History Month. The month is dedicated to honoring and highlighting the impact and importance of African American contributions to civilization when viewed as a whole. Since its inception, sparked by Carter Woodson, Harvard graduate and Black activist, Black History Month has garnered widespread support. [i]

Read full story
5 comments

Disaster Preparedness: Staying Safe During Tornado Season

Tornadoes are natural disasters where large rotating air pillars make contact with the Earth's surface. Tornadoes have been amply researched, and the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency found that there is simply no guaranteed method of ensuring safety when a tornado strikes. Despite this, individuals can significantly increase their likelihood of survival during a tornado by keeping a few safety precautions in mind.[i]

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding the Collaborative Effort of World Water Day

Blue and white desk globe on green grassGuillaume de Germain/Unsplash. World Water Day is a collaborative effort to highlight the impact of access to clean water, a valuable resource needed to support sanitation systems, farming, and ecosystems. World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22 to highlight the 2 billion individuals globally who do not have access to safe water.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy