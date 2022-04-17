Revisiting A Failed Filibuster: A Concise Review of the Filibuster and Conflicting Viewpoints Within The U.S

Joshua Sukoff/Unsplash

Although it failed at halting the final vote on June 19, 1964, a 24-hour, 18-minute-long filibuster by Strom Thurmond, opposing the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1957, remains the longest to date in United States’ history. [i]

A filibuster is used as an attempt to delay or block voting on particular legislation. The right is known as 'unlimited debate' and usually involves one individual who will be referred to as 'talking a bill to death.' Though speaking is not required, the tactic is the one most commonly noted. These prolonged speeches are intended to delay voting and can sometimes lead to removal from the vote complete for the offending bill. [ii]

This colloquialism was born because the individual will 'occupy the floor' and talk about topics for nearly the entirety of the filibuster. When attempting a filibuster in this sense, the individual speaking aims to have the floor for as long as possible to delay voting on a specific bill. [iii]

In the traditional sense, the filibuster has transformed, shifting stylistically from individual hours' long speeches to a more contemporary format. The Senate even now permits multiple like-minded individuals to filibuster as a group effort. [iv]

Unfortunately, in several cases, the controversial bill or piece of legislation is simply not brought up for debate by the majority leader. In doing this, the majority leader can eliminate the requirement that an individual ‘hold the floor’ for the discussion and instead chooses to acknowledge the filibuster by simply not raising the item for voting. In essence, the bill is killed before it is filibustered, which some argue to be a clear advantage for the minority. [iv]

Senate Composition Inadvertently Creates Need for Filibustering

Since the United States Senate comprises 100 senators, with each of the 50 states represented by a pair, there may be times "when the Senate convenes to vote that the vote may sometimes be equally divided. In this case, the United States Vice President will have the deciding vote.

Once a proposed measure successfully passes in the House, it then moves to the Senate for consideration. Hence why a filibuster provides a means for individuals to object to legislation. As a reference, here are some of the additional powers and procedures of the Senate; including, but not limited to:

Treaties,

Declarations of War,

Nominations,

Voting,

...and a great deal more! [v]

The Senate is the upper chamber of the United States Congress, so when bills are introduced they will require debate. Members of the Senate vote on bills but may turn to use a lengthy speech—AKA filibustering or unlimited debate—to delay the vote, potentially preventing a bill from moving forward through the legislative process. [vi]

Members of the Senate are free to debate regarding any bill that has been introduced for review—with no set time limit to adhere to. Knowing these factors, it becomes more apparent how such a great divide exists between those favoring continued filibuster use. [vi]

Reviewing the History of Filibustering Reveals Opposing Conclusions

Though filibustering may seem to be an excellent tactic to use when opposing an upcoming law, such tactics can play an impactful role in a government shutdown and important legislation never being presented for voting.

Many citizens may question whether such methods are worth the risk of the lasting negative impact that they can have on the nation. Consequently, as was previously briefly mentioned, the filibuster is thought to be of more significant benefit to the minority party because it allows them, in a sense, to block the majority with unlimited debate resulting in many bills never even making it to be voted on.

In viewing filibustering and considering these added circumstances, is there ever truly a majority party? How could there be if unlimited debate holds sufficient weight to prompt individuals to assert it results in the unfair and premature tabling of legislation.?

There have been occasions when critical legislation was prevented from moving forward by a filibuster. Sometimes, the cause was due to additional legislation that others tried to attach incognito to the bill in question, leading to allegations of scandals and other salacious claims. [vii]

For example, the American Clean Energy and Security Act was a bill with numerous collaborators working on revamping clean air efforts. [viii] As a result, renewable fuel standards were outlined, incorporating novel ideas to begin remedying a long-standing, continually worsening global issue.

Despite the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the proposal was never brought to a vote. This prompted then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to further clarify why the proposal was not brought to a vote in the Senate.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid quickly clarified that the proposal's demise was unfortunate, but the Senate knew they did not have the necessary 60 votes needed to stand a chance at invoking. First, he contended that the Senate was simply aware that they did not have the support of the 60 votes necessary to invoke Senate Rule XXII, most known as cloture. His response underscores the need to analyze the true efficacy of filibusters a bit more.

Attempting to Repair a Semi-Flawed Process With Cloture

Although filibustering is legal, there is still a method by which the remaining members of the Senate can intervene. [ix] The process used to end a filibuster is Senate Rule XXII, better known as cloture. [x] Invoking cloture requires three-fifths of the Senate vote, which is 60 of the 100 votes, to ‘close the debate.' [xi]

There are instances in which a three-fifths vote is not needed, such as when the matter involves an issue that would change the rules of the Senate body. [xii] Unfortunately, since cloture requires cross-party support, combining votes from both Republicans and Democrats, the process can be challenging.

According to the Center for American Progress, though challenging to achieve, having the option of invoking cloture allows for a system of checks and balances targeted at those who intend to utilize filibusters. [xiii]

Historically speaking, though, apprehension regarding the effectiveness of these ‘checks and balances’ is understandable. For example, as we previously discussed, there have been many notable instances wherein filibusters were used to derail positive legislative initiatives from moving forward.

Specifically, the Center for American Progress supports reforming the filibuster calling it “an outdated and arbitrary Senate rule with an ugly history, previously used to block civil rights legislation.” [xiv] The organization details multiple instances of bills killed because of filibustering, bills with benefits for individuals who most need it, snatched from within their grasp. [xv]

In summary, though legal, using a filibuster appears on its face to be more of a nuisance than a proper resolution to a problem. A filibuster involves a tactic, usually a long, drawn-out speech, used as an attempt to delay or prevent a vote from occurring.

Filibusters can be thwarted with a three-fifths majority vote by the Senate. Further, from what history has indicated, filibusters are generally unsuccessful.[ xvi] Recent debates regarding filibuster reform have been held. Still, there is not presently a concrete state or federal-level plan implemented to change the legality of filibusters.

Although concern regarding bills that may never see their chance to fly is valid, the same can fairly be stated of the alternative situation when reviewing the available data. So, shall no review be given where filibusters have successfully thwarted bills containing less than savory inclusions?

In these cases, had the filibuster not been an option, the outcome may have resulted in other reasonably foreseeable injuries or damages, entirely different obstacles to overcome.

Altogether, though, there are valid concerns for maintaining filibuster use as it presently is versus a desire to do away with them. Understanding the risks and benefits of both only leads us to a proverbial fork in the road. Unfortunately, we have not accumulated the necessary data to truly develop well-informed content that leads to a solidified decision. Only time will tell.

