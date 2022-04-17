Carter Woodson, Father of Black History: How He Helped Transform Negro History Week to Black History Month

In February, the United States celebrates Black History Month, also known as African American History Month. The month is dedicated to honoring and highlighting the impact and importance of African American contributions to civilization when viewed as a whole. Since its inception, sparked by Carter Woodson, Harvard graduate and Black activist, Black History Month has garnered widespread support. [i]

Support is present through local, state, and nationally hosted events. Support for Black History Month is also recognizable at schools and colleges across the country and during annual African American History month proclamations shared publicly on the White House's official website. Drawing attention to the roots and intended purpose for the celebratory month can help reiterate the true objective of February's Black History Month.

The Roots of Black History Month

The establishment of the month-long celebration stemmed directly from the actions of Carter Woodson, who was awarded his doctorate from Harvard in 1912. Woodson traveled from Washington, D.C., to Chicago to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lincoln's death at the National Half-Century Anniversary Exposition and Lincoln Jubilee. The 1915 jubilee celebration was coordinated to commemorate emancipation from slavery and various cultural achievements by African Americans. [ii]

The festivities lasted for an entire month, with religious leaders and foreign delegates participating in the affair. The event was appropriated more than $75,000 by the Illinois Legislature. In addition, 17 states appointed African American delegates to represent their state and attend the event. Events included exhibits highlighting African American progress since slavery. Surprisingly, the only remaining relics from the event include two copies of the event's official program and a 38 x 5 inch felt pennant reading "National Half Century Exposition." [iii]

Following the celebration in Illinois, Woodson sought to continue this commemoration and thereby co-founding the jubilee-inspired organization known as the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). The organization immediately began emphasizing the need to study Black ancestral history and memorable contributions. [iv]

Subsequently, Woodson established the Journal of Negro History in which he published various scientific study findings of Black life and history. Woodson urged his academic counterparts, such as the Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers, to also take up promoting such studies. This led to the 1924 foundation of Negro History and Literature Week, renamed Negro Achievement Week, which shortly became the responsibility of the ASNLH. [v]

An Overwhelming Response to Negro History Week

Woodson dispatched a press release in February 1926 announcing Negro History Week. The response received was tremendous, and news of Negro History Week began to sprout up across the country in various schools, with requests for materials and the foundation of Black history clubs. Woodson and the ASNLH provided teachers with study materials, including posters with important dates and people, lessons for teachers, and pictures. [vi]

Over time, the ASNLH formed branches from coast to coast, and in 1937 the Negro History Bulletin, which focused on each year's theme, was founded. In addition, mayors began issuing Negro History Week proclamations. Finally, Negro History was taught to supplement American history in some schools representing yet another significant stride with added benefits for black citizens in what would have seemed to suggest, a genuine shift in societal culture. [vii]

Negro History Week Becomes Black History Month

In the mid-1960s, Frederic H. H. Robb, also known as Fidepe H. Hammurabi, began celebrating Negro History Month. Robb did so by using his bookstore in Chicago, the House of Knowledge, to promote the study of Black history and encourage activism. The bookstore was also a meeting place for Afrocentric study and contained an adjoining Ethiopian Research Library. [viii]

Robb dedicated his life to promoting knowledge and increasing understanding of African Americans' history and contributions. Along with other young Blacks fusing African consciousness and studying their Black past, Robb urged Woodson's ASNLH organization to flex with the times and adopt the month-long celebration. As a result, the organization used its influence to institutionalize the shift to a month-long celebration that then-President Gerald Ford championed so painstakingly. In addition, he urged Americans to honor the often-neglected accomplishments of Black Americans. [ix]

Celebrating Moving Forward

The shift from one week of celebration to an entire month allowed for a more significant opportunity to discover and explore the many influences made by African Americans. Events are hosted nationwide during the month-long festival, providing history lessons and passing along valuable knowledge. Events are hosted by organizations such as Smithsonian Institution and National Archives for those looking to get involved. Events are hosted virtually and in-person and aim to continually promote Black contributions and the study of Black History. [x]

Overall, after seeing the celebration of Black culture in Chicago, Carter Woodson sought to implement an unending dive into African American discoveries and impacts and proposed continual support of the study and acknowledgment of African American impacts.

Conscious remembrance and study of Black history resulted in growth and a deeper understanding of the struggles and accomplishments required to propel U.S. society forward to the place where it presently stands. This continued enrichment also creates opportunities to further the growth and development of Black citizens.

Examples of such commitment to development are seen in instances such as the annual African American History Month proclamation by President Joe Biden on Feb. 3, 2021. The proclamation advocated for a "whole-government approach to advancing racial justice and equity." Such continued commitment to understanding and continuing the contributions and enrichments of Black individuals would make Carter Woodson and Frederic Robb immensely pleased and underscores the true objective of Black History Month. [xi]

For those interested in delving deeper into the “Father of Black History’s” innate goal to promote, study and understand black history—simultaneously creating a space for black excellence to thrive—check out one of his most widely publicized texts, The Mis-Education of the Negro. [xii]

