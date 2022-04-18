Reviewing Paxlovid's Emergency Use Authorization for Treatment of COVID-19 Infections

On December 22nd, 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA). The EUA allows Paxlovid (Pfizer's oral use tablets) to be taken to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) both in pediatric patients who are at least 12 years of age and 40 kilograms and adults with a heightened risk of progression to severe COVID-19. Only doctors can prescribe Pfizer's Paxlovid tablets. The CDC recommends using them as soon as possible once an individual notices a positive result. There has been significant controversy and conjecture regarding the validity and safety of allowing an unapproved drug for usage. Many will likely remember similar disputes arising when the FDA issued an EUA for COVID-19 Vaccines not too long ago. [i]

Understanding the Emergency Use Authorization

As opinions and sometimes misinformation swirl, it is essential to remember the facts and "extent of reach," so to speak, of an EUA. In a Guidance titled "Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products and Related Authorities," the requirements and stipulations for granting an EUA are outlined. There are several key factors to keep in mind. First, before any EUA issuance, the Human Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary must declare that "circumstances exist justifying the authorization." While there are four possible scenarios, Section A(1)(3) of the guidance relates to the use of Paxlovid. This section applies when the HHS Secretary determines a public health emergency or a risk of a public health emergency will occur that could affect the citizens of the United States living abroad or if the crisis relates to a CBRN agent or condition attributed to such an agent. [ii]

Many Doubtful Amidst Booster Requirements Following Second Dose of Vaccination

Many are still hesitant to believe that such expedited procedures can lead to success. For example, many skeptics of the COVID-19 vaccination question the necessity of obtaining a booster shot if the vaccination can genuinely protect individuals from the virus.

Understanding the booster shot can help educate those who are unsure. For example, some people may be familiar with the tetanus shot for adults, commonly referred to as "Tdap." Tetanus, measles and meningitis vaccines each require booster shots. Additionally, vaccines are usually administered on a schedule based on the individual's age.

Booster shots are needed to remind the immune system to defend the body against a particular virus. This similarity suggests that booster shots are often needed as the efficacy of the administered vaccine begins to wane. Reviewing the data, the need for a booster shot does not necessarily point to an ineffective vaccine, as some are insinuating. However, we see a vaccine that follows a pattern that researchers have previously noted in still highly effective vaccines. [iii]

Reviewing the Relevant Statistics

As we move forward into requirements for vaccinations and booster shots, it begs the question, "Why so suddenly the American people have seemed to rise against the concept of required vaccination?" Vaccinations have been a somewhat customary practice. Public and private schools typically require individuals to be vaccinated simply to be enrolled in school.

Previously there has not been such grand condescension as what is presently occurring in response to vaccine mandates. Many are willing to sacrifice years of work as the hospitals and other employers terminate workers from their positions, from nurses to educators. Of the resources available from "ABC News," "NPR Business," and "FIERCE Healthcare," 8% is the highest percentage seen of workers terminated at a facility for noncompliance with the vaccine requirements. These numbers indicate a roughly 92% acceptance of the policy or willingness to abide by it even if not necessarily in agreement.[iv]

What do these low single-digit -percentages of terminations truly convey about the peoples' genuine attitude toward the vaccine?

First, the statistics place the nation's opinion in seemingly direct opposition to what the media presents as a fierce backlash by a large percentage. 'Nearly everywhere you turn, there seems to be coverage of the constant debate regarding the vaccine. Contrary to this portrayal, statistics paint the non-conforming party as far less than a minority; they are not even on the grid.

Available statistics show merely single-digit disagreement if measured relating to terminations based on the refusal to vaccinate. Does this indicate that the media has attempted to persuade the population to believe in an imaginary divide purported by the media's desire to remain relevant and entertaining? If not, then why sensationalize such a small percentage?

Concluding the Review

Though the number of employees that employers have to terminate due to refusal to vaccinate is seemingly low, the mutation of the virus has increased concerns about the vaccine's efficacy. As a result, many ponder whether the number of individuals refusing to vaccinate will increase.

In addition, we recently witnessed the variant Delta, which research and infection rates indicated to be a more highly transmissible variant than previously seen. Further, combined with research suggesting the more recent Omicron variant became more highly virulent, what can we ascertain from this trend? [v]

Suppose the virus is only to grow stronger and stronger continually. Does the American vaccine stand a chance against such a quickly mutating virus? [vi]

Revisiting to Review Efficacy

Nearly four months following the EUA for Paxlovid, CNN has hailed the pill as "a bit of an antiviral superstar due to reducing hospitalization by almost 90%. Additionally, Dr. Eric Topol referenced the drug's efficacy with no safety issue beyond placebo as a rare characteristic. Despite the praise received, there is an extreme supply shortage, with some locations unsure of how the US Department of Health and Human Services chooses to allocate such a limited supply in such high demand. [vii]

As reported by CNN, the Biden administration did not "place a big bet on [Paxlovid]" before results proved they were as effective as asserted. Consequently, no large pre-order ultimately results in a backlog and high demand with little ability to provide support. Despite this, the Biden Administration confirmed in January of 2022 that its order had been increased from 10 million to 20 million. [viii]

To conclude, the first response to Paxlovid has been primarily victorious. The data reviewed indicate near turnaround recoveries for some individuals. Perhaps this is the light at the end of the tunnel we've all needed. Still, only time will tell if research can remain ahead of the curve. Overall the nation seeks a safe means of protection from the seemingly rapidly strengthening COVID-19 disease.

Charnell Gilchrist

