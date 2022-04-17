Spring Break: Uncovering A Novel Approach to Understanding Students' Hazardous Behaviors

Annually, for as long as most can remember, spring break has been a celebrated vacation from the rigid structure of course instruction. However, most people don't realize that the seemingly traditional break has its origins in a 1938 U.S. swim event.[i] Specifically in the United States, students flock in droves to tropical destinations between March and April, often resulting in heightened restrictions in popular localities during this peak season.

The week-long period of "respite" has created some controversy as students travel, constantly engaging in dangerous behavior. Such behavior includes remaining intoxicated throughout the day or drinking until they blackout, as reported by Alcohol Policy MD's 2006 survey.[ii] Although there has been debate regarding spring break, the vacation period stands as a viable opportunity to raise awareness among students and enhance decision-making skills.

Spring Break Originated in Swim Event

Surprisingly, the rambunctious party-all-week reputation spring break developed can be traced to a 1938 swim forum hosted in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. [iii] The event became popular among students, resulting in large numbers traveling to the beach community annually to spend the week-long vacation. Inevitably, local businesses began to take notice of the predictable influx in visitors and began offering specials to entice more vacationers to patronize their businesses, such as all-you-can-drink beer for $1.50, equivalent to $30.18 in 2022. [iv]

As with most things, such incentivization led to visiting students multiplying by nearly 148 times since 1938. Eventually, the increasing number of students became too difficult to control, requiring "Ft. Liquordale" to take action. [v]

Rising Number of Student Arrests and Unruly Conduct Result in Sanctions

As students continued to migrate to Ft. Lauderdale annually, arrests increased, and the city could no longer control the large crowds. As a result, in late 1985, drinking on beaches was strictly prohibited. In addition, students who were visiting Ft. Lauderdale were told that the town no longer welcomed them during their week-long spring break festivities. Further, at the same time, Ft. Lauderdale launched an aggressive campaign strictly enforcing capacity limits for bars and hotels. Additionally, the city implemented a ban on open alcohol containers in response to the uncontrollable behavior accompanying student visitors each year. [vi]

The crackdown included the arrest of more than 2,500 individuals. In addition, the city's enforcement of the zero-tolerance response to misbehavior resulted in the eventual transformation of Ft. Lauderdale from spring break party central to the now mainly family-friendly strip located between Las Olas and Sunrise boulevards. [vii]

Spring Break Vacationers Admit to Greater Involvement in Outrageous Behavior

Despite differing opinions relating to Ft. Lauderdale's crackdown on spring breakers, the results are undeniable. What the city of Ft. Lauderdale managed to avoid is markedly evident when comparing the restoration of Ft. Lauderdale to nearby Miami beach. Miami Beach is also known as a hot spot during spring break. Drawing thousands of visitors annually, spring break in Miami Beach has an unfortunate connotation, concluding in some violence amongst visitors. [viii]

In a 2006 poll of college women and graduates, those who replied said that access to free or cheap alcohol was often a critical factor in college students' decisions on where to celebrate Spring Break. In the same poll, 74% of those polled stated that women used drinking to excuse outrageous behavior. Additionally, a shocking 33% of women and 40% of men confirmed consuming more than ten alcoholic drinks in a day and remaining drunk throughout the entire day. [ix]

More recently, the American Addiction Centers (AAC) article "A Deadly Combination: College Spring Break and Alcohol Consumption" reported that 44% of college women and 75% of college men get drunk daily during spring break. An increase over the years in the percentage of spring breakers drunk daily throughout spring break suggests the need for greater attention toward remedying a continuously growing concern. [x]

Awareness of Spring Break Dangers Creates Opportunity for Novel Approach

In response to criticism regarding Ft. Lauderdale's response to the uncontainable crowd of spring breakers, an alternative answer exists. While unlikely to dissuade thousands of college students from abandoning their plans to travel during spring break, one option is to educate college students and develop initiatives to encourage responsible alcohol consumption instead of a complete ban.

For example, Northern Kentucky University has previously hosted events to garner student awareness in preparation for spring break. In addition, the University distributes food, literature, and personal hygiene items emphasizing safe sex practices. They took this approach to encourage responsible drinking, partly in response to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism's statistics indicating that 11% of students confirmed drinking until the point of blacking out. [xi]

Unfortunately, youth are seldom likely to comply with all-or-nothing ultimatums. Instead, a contextual approach involving promoting moral conduct and accountability for self is more likely to initiate support for safe Spring Break carousing.

For example, organizing Spring Break Alcohol Awareness Weeks during which safe alcohol consumption is taught, would be likely to garner more student support. Information shared can include recommendations such as the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism's recommendation of one drink per hour. [xii] Sharing useful safety tips and emphasizing knowing individual limits will assist in emphasizing that staying alert and enjoying alcohol in moderation can still net the desired benefit of a Spring Break that goes down in history, without the negative connotations.

Spring break will continue to be a near "invitation to danger" for college students seeking to escape the daily grind of scholastics and delight in nice weather and tropical landscapes. Although a strict crackdown in Ft. Lauderdale in the late '80s resulted in significant restoration of the locality, an alternative contextual approach may garner more support. This is especially true when the intended crowd is unlikely to deviate entirely from their original intentions.

This truth creates the opportunity to generate awareness and conscientious behavior regarding responsible drinking and acceptable conduct. Taking a step toward implementing change in thought patterns will result in more longstanding benefits than a complete restriction on consumption or activities.

Although spring break may have significant, somewhat bittersweet foundations, it's a shared tradition that should be enjoyed responsibly. Restrictions should be limited to as minimal as needed to maintain proper public order.



