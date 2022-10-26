Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?

And what can you do to save more money?

They say we’re paying 11% more for groceries from August 2021 to August 2022, but I beg to differ. I compared my Walmart purchase history from last year to this year and found an average increase in my weekly groceries of 28%.

That’s little ole me, plus a growing husband. How are families with three or more kids making it?

I did an internet search and found the three main reasons for higher groceries in Dayton, Ohio are war, drought, and the pandemic.

What War?

Ukraine and Russia are nicknamed the breadbasket of Europe because they supply 29% of the wheat used in European countries.

The war has closed port and railway transport of grain out of both countries, and Europe must seek wheat elsewhere. Namely, the U.S., which increases demand, leading to higher prices everywhere, including Dayton.

Additionally, Russia is the number one supplier of cheap fertilizer, and we can’t overlook the effect of fertilizer on every plate of food consumed, whether in your home or from your favorite restaurant.

Energy costs are intertwined with higher food costs, too. When transportation costs increase because of fuel and other energy factors, that cost is passed down to the consumer.

What Drought?

As of October 18, 2022, almost one half of the United States is in drought.

High heat and drought compound issues affecting U.S. farmers, causing farmers in vital agriculture states to leave land unsown for one or more cycles, tear down orchards and fields, and reduce their livestock herds because of the cost of feeding and watering them.

All this directly affects the cost of food coming into our city and homes.

What Pandemic?

Why is the pandemic from over two years ago still affecting our supply chain? It turns out that supply chain shortages have not been this bad since 1972.

What started in 2020 with the shutting down of ports and factories led to a sluggish economy because of public health concerns. Now we’re experiencing a very strong rebound, one where consumer demand is even stronger than earlier projections, making it hard for already stressed supply channels to keep up.

What Can We Do To Combat High Groceries?

High grocery costs aren’t going away anytime soon. I guess we’ll have to buckle down and get back to the same old, same old we’ve practiced in the past. That doesn’t mean always going without, but we can certainly cut back when we can.

Here are a few small things we can do today to help keep our food costs down. Sign up for your grocer’s reward cards.

Some stores will even offer free groceries after you spend a certain dollar amount with them.

Check out local grocer ads. You can often find deep discounts in mail circulars.

Compare prices. Good old comparison shopping is always a smart move.

Stock up when you can. If it’s on sale for a great price and you can afford it, buy a few more. This works well with non-perishables like canned and frozen goods.

Help each other out. Check on your neighbors and friends. Some might be struggling with buying enough food or even traveling to get food. Help out when you can.

Sign up for assistance. If you find yourself unable to afford food, look for help with ODJFS. Also, check out local food banks if you struggle with finding adequate meals and if you have plenty to eat, consider donating time, cash, or food to them so they can continue helping our neighbors.

The Bottom Line

In short, we can’t sit around waiting for politicians, be they mayors, governors, or reps at the national level, to save us. In fact, we should be trying to save ourselves them, and others who never seem to suffer from the decisions they are paid and elected to make.

So, stock up when you can, and be sure to look out for one another.

And most importantly, be smart and stay safe.

