Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!

Frightening forts, bloody bridges, and terrifying taverns, oh my!

Fort Piqua Hotel, Piqua, Ohio

Occupying most of an entire city block in downtown Piqua, Fort Piqua Plaza was built in the aftermath of the Piqua Troy rivalry for the county seat of the newly formed Miami County.

The Courthouse War began when Troy was chosen over Piqua and lasted over seventy-five years. The so-called war culminated at the Ohio State Capital in April 1884 where it was legislated that Troy would retain the county seat.

Troy completed the construction of Miami county’s third courthouse and opened it in 1885. As a form of retaliation, Piqua began constructing the Plaza Hotel, now known as the historic Fort Piqua Hotel, and opened it in 1892.

A few years after the hotel opened, a handyman working in the hotel fell to his death into a vat of cleaning acid. His ghost is frequently seen still working, shoveling coal into the furnace in the basement, and working on various maintenance jobs around the hotel.

You can visit the historic Fort Piqua Plaza at 308 N. Main Street in Piqua.

Bloody Bridge, St. Marys, Ohio

Star-crossed lovers, rivalry, murder, and suicide combine for a headless corpse that still haunts a bridge off Route 66 near St. Mary's.

Known as Bloody Bridge, just outside Spencerville, it spanned the old Miami-Erie canal. In the 1850s, two local canal mule drivers competed for the affection of Miss Minnie Warren.

Bill Jones and Jack Billings drove the mules that pulled boats carrying supplies and travelers down the canal. The two men were friends who often teased one another about their crushes on lovely Minnie. That is until Minnie took notice of Jack and the two became an item.

Minnie and Jack were heading home after a party on an autumn evening in 1854 and they met an enraged Bill on the bridge. Bill carried an ax, and he swung it at Jack, severing Jack’s head from his body.

A horrified Minnie screamed, and in her terror, she stumbled and fell from the bridge, drowning in the canal below.

Bill was never seen again but when an ax and a skeleton were found in the bottom of a well a few years later, it was speculated that he committed suicide by throwing himself into the well.

Soon after the tragedy on the bridge, locals started seeing a headless specter walking the bridge after sundown and a few could see Minnie’s face shimmering below the waters under the bridge.

The original bridge was eventually torn down and replaced with a new one. You can still visit it and see the marker at the site that claims the bridge is indeed haunted.

The Creepy Club

Just outside Wilmington, in New Vienna on State Route 73, sits the Snow Hill Country Club, a club that’s been hosting ghost nights since 2012.

Snow Hill was built in 1820 by the Charles Harris family. It’s one of the longest-running businesses in Ohio and was a popular tavern into the 1900s.

The club is said to be haunted by family members and past owners and guests. Local law enforcement and firefighters have responded to unexplained lights and alarms at the club.

Ghost hunters believe that photos of orbs at the club likely belong to ghosts and spirits. Doors open and slam shut again when no live person is close to them. Employees frequently see chandeliers swinging, glasses shattering, ghosts appearing in many rooms of the inn, and a portrait of a Civil War veteran and former owner of the inn that keeps reappearing after being locked up.

Take your chances at this creepy club if you dare! Schedule your ghost night at Snow Hill Country Club at 11093 State Route 73, New Vienna Ohio.