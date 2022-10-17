Are You Too Old For A Job?

What does ageism look like today?

To live your best life, you need to know when to walk away. From bad choices, toxic relationships, dreadful jobs. None of us has the time to deal with bad actors in our life.

Especially at a bad job.

Your life is much too short to spend fifty of your best years employed by and with people you can’t stand.

Two years ago, I quit my job. Well, I didn’t quit so much as take a layoff. Okay, it wasn’t a layoff. They fired me.

One rarely expects termination, but this one felt like it came out of nowhere. Looking back, I guess I should have seen it coming from a mile away.

Instead, I missed it by a mile.

The director was new to the position and started cleaning house. She was making her bones by saving money for the company on payroll and consolidating job positions during her first month.

Turns out, I was her first bone.

During her first week, she met with us each individually, to chat and gain an understanding of our job responsibilities and what we liked and disliked. It was just a “friendly” chat, to introduce one another.

I guess the twenty-five percent reduction of my payer’s accounts receivable bucket in my first one hundred days didn’t meet her qualifications of a quality employee. But then again, I don’t know how she could know anything about me since she barely got her nose off her phone the entire eight minutes we met.

Old Age Is Not For Everyone

I don’t typically get upset about jobs not working out. Not everyone is a fit for every office and there’s no sense hanging around at a job you hate for low wages and horrible bosses.

This dismissal, though, opened my eyes to ageism in hiring practices. I am quite experienced and if I may be bold, superb at what I do. Like I-can-add-a-few-hundred-thousand-dollars-to-your-revenue-cycle-in-a-few-months good at what I do.

My resume is solid. My work history is impeccable. My references are extraordinary. My personality sublime. My customer service skills sterling. Natch.

So why did it take me nine months to find a new job?

After a 2- week waiting period, I was eligible for unemployment for six of those months, and during that time, I met monthly with a job counselor to maintain eligibility for benefits. She thought my resume was good, and she only had a couple of formatting suggestions for me.

I eagerly searched out open jobs at Indeed and Monster and scoped out local classifieds with jobs in my field. I applied to over forty jobs during my first month out of work.

I only had two inquiries, but I wasn’t worried. I jumped on the pre-screening phone calls and quickly set up interviews. Both interviews went really well, and they said I was a great candidate and they wanted to talk to the management team about a second interview.

And then I heard nothing from either one. It was almost two months before I got another hit on my resume.

At first, my resume proudly proclaimed my almost 30 years of experience, but when I wasn’t getting any hits, I decided to dumb it down a little, stating I had 15 years of job experience.

My counselor at the Unemployment office agreed that was a smart decision. I asked her if this was something she saw when people were looking for jobs. She was reluctant to admit it but nodded her head.

She told me she wasn’t supposed to talk about it, other than make recommendations to enhance clients’ resumes without bringing up anything about ageism.

I eventually got hired by a diverse office that employed workers of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds but waiting to find that job was a soul-crusher. I’m not young anymore, but I also don’t have one foot in the grave, either.

I have a lot of experience and I’ve had a lot of jobs. I won’t apologize for either because they both make me an extremely valuable employee. For the right employer. If you want to hold it against me because I moved jobs for better pay or benefits, or because of an asshole boss, so be it. Your loss.

What Does Ageism Look Like?

The Age Discrimination In Employment Act of 1967 protects workers age 40 and older from age discrimination.

In 2019, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), received 15,573 complaints about age discrimination, so even though federal law prohibits employers from making hiring decisions or giving promotions based on age, the practice does in fact happen every day.

Ageism is sneaky because it’s not always outright aggression. It can be as benign as another employee asking for your date of birth for a birthday card list, as coy as an interviewer asking you what year you married, or as blatant as the HR department telling you you’re not eligible for a promotion or a raise because you’ll be retiring in a few years.

Age discrimination happens to young workers, too. Learn your rights. In addition to federal laws, each state has its own laws regarding employee age discrimination.

Some examples of age discrimination in the workplace include:

Older workers ignored for challenging work assignments in favor of younger workers or an uneven distribution of unpleasant or boring work tasks given to older workers

Older workers not included in company meetings or activities

Any assumption or discussion about limiting or restricting an older worker’s time because their needs are not the same as younger workers, i.e. mothers need more time off because they have young children

Raises and promotions not offered to older workers

Pressure to retire

If you think you’re a victim of age discrimination, talk to a labor lawyer. If you don’t know one, you can get in touch with one at the National Employment Lawyers Association.

As important as it is to know what age discrimination looks like, you should know what it’s not, too. Employers need to know your date of birth for employee background checks and for employment records.

Technically, any behavior or conversation regarding age that makes you uncomfortable might fall into the age discrimination bucket, but as with all human endeavors, individuals matter. Consider the source and the context before getting offended.

And if it doesn’t offend you, don’t let someone browbeat you into being offended.

Most of us have to work to support ourselves, but we don’t have to work for jerks. The right job with the right people is a lovely thing. I hope you find it soon.

Thank you for reading! Please click Follow to see all my articles as soon as they're published!