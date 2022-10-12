Get a Husky, They Said

Hank the Husky -Image by Donna Welbaum

It'll be fun, they said. Please send help.

We got a puppy a few months after our old boy passed in January.

We thought it was time.

I guess we thought our lives were too calm, clean, and comfortable, so why not add a puppy?

Plus, we thought we could curb Libby’s assholiness if we gave her a little one to focus her attention.

We were wrong.

So very wrong.

We didn’t need a puppy.

We needed a lobotomy.

We’re older now. We no longer have what it takes to chase puppies in the throes of youthful dumbassery.

I mean, what kind of idiots bring an infant into their home when they’re nearing retirement?

Libby snark -Image by Donna Welbaum

Even Libby is asking WTF, man?

And why did we involve her in this mess?

And what time do we eat?

Don’t be a sucker! He’s not sweet! No, no, no! -Image by Donna Welbaum

This is Hank’s fall-in-love-with-me-I’m-cuter-than-a-bunny face.

He looks sweet, right? Cuddly and lovable, too.

He is not sweet. He is not lovable. He is definitely not cuddly.

He’s a terrorist.

An instigator.

Plus, he’s bitey. Way bitey.

How you doin' -Image by Donna Welbaum

Look at him. Just look.

This is how he ropes you in.

Pretty blue eyes.

We’ve never had a dog with blue eyes before. I didn’t even know that was a thing.

Puppy waggles.

Who can resist puppy waggle-butts?

Sweet sighs and puppy breath.

I mean, come on, man!

Chasing bunnies in his dreams.

Cuteness overload.

Do not fall for it!

We fell for this face.

No, no, no! My eyes!! -Image by Donna Welbaum

Now we need counseling and a home equity loan.

Plus, now I need a new job. I can’t work from home anymore.

It’s too stressful being locked up with this monster all day.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/gDUZsR42BYM

Don’t let anyone tell you that raising good dogs is not like raising good humans.

They are one and the same.

So don’t listen to those people.

They’ve obviously never raised a dog that didn’t hike it on the corner of the sofa or rifle through the trash. Or chase the mail carrier. Or dig up the backyard.

I don’t know, maybe their kids piss on the furniture and knock over trash cans, too?

Life With Hank

I am on constant poop patrol. Every morning I suit up like the first day back at work after the initial two-week Covid lockdown.

I hazmat like nobody’s business.

The poop, it is everywhere.

(There he goes. I had to pee so he pooped in the living room...)

So much poop.

You’d think he’d learn by now to let me know when he has to go out.

But, no.

Husky’s don’t bark. Did you know that? I mean, they can bark, they just don’t bark.

Not unless there’s food involved.

Wait, did someone say food? -Image by Donna Welbaum

Also? Husky’s are destructive little bastards.

New furniture? You don’t need it.

That beautiful area rug you paid a thousand bucks for?

“It needed more design, Mom, so I fixed it.

“You’re welcome.”

I’m pouring concrete floors in the living room this weekend -Image by Donna Welbaum

Toilet paper? Streamers, you mean.

It never ends with the toilet paper around here.

The bathroom door remains shut at all times.

Better know before you open that door. No telling what business you’ll run into .

Buy stock in Kimberly Clark if you get a husky -Image by Donna Welbaum

It’s like he’s proud of it -Image by Donna Welbaum

Hank digs holes in the backyard.

One is halfway to China.

Who needs Amazon Prime when Hank can just go fetch it for us?

He plows through my flowers.

He’s almost completely ruined my Echinacea.

Echinacea Decimation -Image by Donna Welbaum

He rips branches off my lilac bushes.

In fact, he won’t stay out of my lilac bushes. At all.

Asshole deep in lilacs -Image by Donna Welbaum

I have no life. I can’t write. I can’t do laundry. I can’t clean the house. I mean what’s the point?

I can’t even leave the house for any reason unless I take his furry little butt with me.

Or lock him in his kennel. 🥺

Get used to those bars, buddy -Image by Donna Welbaum

He won’t leave Libby alone.

https://youtu.be/hhEzQFuFL5k

Plus, he got a new ball. No, I mean literally.

We thought we were going to have to pay the vet another $150 to open him up when she neuters him.

You know, kind of a spayter or a neuy, where she goes on a treasure hunt to find the other testicle?

But, he dropped that other ball a couple weeks ago.

Now he won’t quit trying to teabag Libby.

“ Hey, look at these. They’re brand new.”

Oy.

One Ball Wonder -Image by Donna Welbaum

Hey, did I mention he won’t leave the toilet paper alone?

https://youtube.com/shorts/84WTUXf6H74?feature=share

But then he goes and does cute things like this:

Photobombing Libby -Image by Donna Welbaum

And then this:

Why’d they gotta be so cute? -Image by Donna Welbaum

And this:

Hey, anybody need a beer while I’m in here? -Image by Donna Welbaum

So here’s the thing.

We love him.

I mean we stinken can’t get enough of him.

The kind of love that lasts forever.

He’s sweet. And lovable. And cute like a bunny.

I know. We’re suckers. Pure and simple.

But hey, he’s going to be a good dog.

Not today.

But someday, he’ll be a good dog.