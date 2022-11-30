Monrovia, CA

Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open house

Don Simkovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6eSe_0jSe3PvD00
A community event hosted by Calvary Chapel Monrovia.Photo byCalvary Chapel Monrovia

Enjoy shopping for uplifting Christmas gifts and meet new friends over hot chocolate at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore open house on Friday, Dec. 2, 12 pm to 7 pm, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 am to 3 pm.

The bookstore shares space with the coffee shop inside the church located at 1307 South Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia 91016. Normal operating times are before and after services on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings.

“There are books and gifts for all life stages,” says Maria Takamine, who manages the bookstore as a volunteer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gI5TO_0jSe3PvD00
The bookstore and coffee shop share space inside Calvary Chapel Monrovia.Photo byDon Simkovich

A Community Resource

The bookstore open house is for the entire community to stop by and find meaningful gifts that meet a variety of spiritual and personal needs.

“We’re a resource,” says Maria who notes that Christian bookstores are now a rarity in the area and only a few general bookstores operate in the San Gabriel Valley.

Items available for purchase span the ages and types of common needs that families of all backgrounds experience:

  • Finding the right type of Bible
  • Parenting resources
  • Books and more for teens dealing with bullying and understanding one’s faith in Christ
  • Marriage and relationship gift ideas
  • Spanish language resources
  • Uplifting products for healthcare workers and first responders
  • Bible games and toys

Maria says there are also gifts for young people who are now “adulting.”

If you know someone who has dealt with loss and grief, anxiety in its various forms, or just wants a fun and welcoming place to visit, then Maria says the open house is also for them and their friends.

Products Selected Based on Needs and Interests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBC90_0jSe3PvD00
Gifts for all ages, needs, and in Spanish.Photo byDon Simkovich

Maria thinks through the potential needs of local residents when selecting products through her carefully chosen vendor network. “I’ll have people say they went to Barnes and Noble looking for a Bible, but they didn’t know what to get. It’s not just English. We’re also looking forward to offering more Spanish-language Bibles and gifts.”

Some of the popular book titles shoppers will find are Fan the Flame by Jim Cymbala and Hope in 60 Seconds by Cristina Baker, who was an atheist battling homelessness and drugs and, as she describes on her website, is now "passionate about helping people connect with God through the power of prayer."

Maria says she was in a book club of diverse ages and backgrounds yet Christina Baker’s insights “spoke volumes to everyone."

An Uplifting Time

Other participants in the open house event include Süo, a women's clothing boutique, and currently scheduled, Lettering by Nancy Lingeman who will create custom ornaments.

Beanies with uplifting messages, jewelry, and tote bags complete the gift options, and Maria will offer a limited number of special discounts during the open house.

Maria, who worked in healthcare before retiring, says Calvary Chapel Monrovia would like to expand the bookstore and coffee shop to serve the community more fully. She also teaches kindergarten-age and first-grade students during Sunday school.

Churches that would like to start a store can go on Facebook and look for Christian bookstore networks. Maria prefers working with faith-based vendors who align with the values and vision of the church.

"The jewelry line I use gives 25% of its profits to mission outreaches, and for publishers, I prefer using Tyndale rather than Zondervan. Tyndale is still independent while Zondervan is owned by Harper Collins."

And, if you wonder what the biggest seller is, Maria says there's no question: "The Bible is still the number one selling item."

The personal interaction, notes Maria, brings people back.

Stop by the open house, grab a cup of hot chocolate, browse the selections, and get inspiration for your holiday shopping.

Also, visit the Calvary Chapel Monrovia website for service times and event listings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34us8u_0jSe3PvD00
Calvary Chapel Monrovia is just north of the 210 freeway on Myrtle Avenue at Cherry Avenue.Photo byCalvary Chapel Monrovia

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# shopping# Holiday boutique# Los Angeles County# Holiday shopping# Christmas gift ideas

Comments / 0

Published by

I interview entrepreneurs, and dig into the news around Southern California, giving a voice to business owners, artists and more. I also co-write the thriller novel series Tom Stone Detective Stories.

Pasadena, CA
512 followers

More from Don Simkovich

Los Angeles, CA

Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night

An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Look for more electric bikes and electric motorcycles on the streets of Los Angeles

CAKE's showroom in Venice-Marina del ReyCAKE North America. Sales of lightweight electric motorcycles and electric bikes are spiking across the U.S. and a Swedish maker of innovative electric bikes, CAKE, opened its first shop in Los Angeles in October 2022.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Join the Serbian community in Los Angeles to envision the future

Visit the organization's Facebook page for future eventsAmerican Serbian Association for Prosperity. Concerned members of the Serbian community of greater Los Angeles are gathering this evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. for Vidovdan Horizon Happy Hour at the Sur Lounge, 606 N. Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Read full story
California State

Gov. Newsom signs bill into law creating a council to oversee fast food industry wages and protections

Gov. Gavin Newsom says FAST is part of California's growth and inclusion strategy;screenshot of Office of the Governor of California Twitter account. On Labor Day, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law aimed at giving workers in the fast-food industry great protections and the possibility of higher pay. Restaurant owners opposed California Assembly Bill 257 and say prices of fast food will go up and offset gains.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekend

Stay cool with an ice skating session during Labor DayPasadena Ice Rink screenshot taken by Don Simkovich. Triple-digit temperatures will scorch the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys during Labor Day weekend—from Friday the 2nd to Monday the 5th:

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

New Los Angeles County Department Aims for Economic Growth

Los Angeles County includes a diverse range of cities and backgrounds;Photo by Don Simkovich. The newly-organized Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) aims to create a more robust Los Angeles County by:

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During September

Portions of Los Angeles County affected by the water shutdown;Metropolitan Water District. About 4 million Los Angeles County residents are being told not to water outdoors from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20 due to a water line repair being made. In a separate restriction, Pasadena is only outdoor watering one day per week beginning Sept. 1.

Read full story
4 comments
Monrovia, CA

New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022

Chick-fil-A's new location will pick up plenty of customers from the heaviest traffic in the San Gabriel ValleyDon Simkovich. Chick-fil-A continues expanding in Los Angeles County and Southern California with a new location currently under construction in Monrovia on Huntington Drive at the 210 Freeway.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Seeking Input on Streamlining from Businesses and Residents

View of Pasadena and downtown Los Angeles from San Gabriel MountainsDon Simkovich. Los Angeles County is still seeking input from business owners and individuals is needed to help run more efficiently and recover from the COVID economic downturn. The three specific areas where it wants ideas are:

Read full story
1 comments
Costa Mesa, CA

Macy's Welcomes Toys"R"Us to South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa in New Brand Partnership

Macy's and Toys"R"Us bringing digital into brick-and-mortar;Photo by Business Wire. Macy’s is making room for Toys"R"Us inside its South Coast Plaza store in Costa Mesa, designated by the company as the Los Angeles store.

Read full story
Altadena, CA

Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profile

A community event raising Altadena's profile;Altadena Farmer's Market. The Altadena Farmer’s Market returns in-person Wednesday July 13 from 4pm to 7pm at Loma Alta Park, 600 W. Palm Street.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Orange County Fair 2022: Packed with Fun, Not Crushing Crowds

Attendance is capped this year like in 2021;Photo by OC Fair and Event Center. The Orange County Fair kicks off July 15 and runs until August 14. Expect a positive fair-going experience that includes plenty of room to stroll, reduced waiting times in lines, food perks, and admission prices that remain stable.

Read full story
5 comments
Altadena, CA

Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert Series

Farnsworth Park gives view of Pasadena's cityscape and nighttime lights of LA County;Photo by Don Simkovich. Watching a free summer concert in historic Farnsworth Park is a summer tradition in Altadena, the unincorporated community hugging the foothills just north of Pasadena. The Altadena Rotary hosts the concert series that’s in its 25th season with nine performances, kicking off Saturday evening, July 9 and runs through mid-September.

Read full story
Santa Monica, CA

626 Night Market Tradition Continues in Arcadia and Expands to Santa Monica

The first night market in 2012 clogged up Old Town Pasadena;Photo by 626 Night Market. The 626 Night Market returns to the Santa Anita Race Park from Friday July 8 to Sunday July 10 with plenty of tantalizing menu items, plus engaging performers showcasing their talents.

Read full story
Arcadia, CA

Arcadia Chamber of Commerce Shows How to Support Local Businesses Rebuilding from Covid-19 Shutdown

The Arcadia Chamber took creative action to support members;Photo by Arcadia Chamber. The Arcadia Chamber prides itself on being a local business support structure and the place to network and market for overall business growth.

Read full story
Altadena, CA

Altadena’s Mariposa Junction Night features live music and gift card raffle to kick off the July 4th holiday

Crowds during the Mariposa Junction evening May 7;Photo by Don Simkovich. Mingle along the storefronts of Mariposa near Lake Avenue in Altadena for the family-fun event, Mariposa Junction from 5pm to 9pm, Saturday, July 2.

Read full story
Burbank, CA

LAX and Hollywood Burbank Airport Report Heavy July 4th Traffic as Passengers Served Trends Up

Arrive early if you’re flying out of LAX, Burbank or other airports in Southern California. Los Angeles International Airport is expecting about 100,000 passengers moving through the terminals on June 30th and July 1st.

Read full story
San Gabriel, CA

Large-scale business networking returns to the San Gabriel Valley

In-person business networking is back and big;San Gabriel Valley MegaExpo. In-person business networking in a big way hits the San Gabriel Valley during the San Gabriel Valley MegaMix Expo at the Hilton San Gabriel Los Angeles Hotel, Thursday June 30, 4 pm to 8:30 pm, 225 West Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel, 91776.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

The Only Beaches in Los Angeles County with Fire Pits

Plan ahead and arrive early for the few firepits in LA County;Photo by Don Simkovich. Options for enjoying a fire on the beaches of Los Angeles County are severly limited, despite the immense coastline with 33 beaches listed through the county’s Beach and Harbors division.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy