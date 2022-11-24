Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night

An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
If you find other malls open on Thanksgiving then go for it.
Most holiday shopping begins on Black Friday, Nov. 25 with mostly normal store hours beginning at 9am. Malls belonging to Simon Properties open at 6am, while the Outlets at San Clemente open at 7am.
Enjoy this reference list and happy shopping!
Los Angeles County
1 Citadel Mall
Open 8pm Thanksgiving night
Black Friday Midnight to 11pm
100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90040 (in the City of Commerce)
2 Del Amo
Closed Thanksgiving
Black Friday Open 6am to 9pm
3525 Carson St, Torrance, CA 90503
3 Santa Anita Mall, The Shops at Santa Anita
132 stores
Closed Thanksgiving
Black Friday open 9am to 10pm
400 S Baldwin Ave, Unit 231, Arcadia, CA 91007
4 Glendale Galleria
197 stores
Closed Thanksgiving
Black Friday Open 8am to 9pm
100 W Broadway Suite 100, Glendale, 91210
5 Americana in Glendale
Home to the Amazon Style store, plus dozens more
Closed Thanksgiving
9am to 10pm Black Friday
889 Americana Way
Glendale, 91210
6 The Beverly Center
Closed Thanksgiving
Black Friday Open 8am to 9pm
8500 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles 90048
Orange County
7 Outlets at San Clemente
Over 60 stores
Closed Thanksgiving, except for theaters
Open 7am Black Friday to 9pm
101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa
San Clemente, CA 92672
8 South Coast Plaza
280 shops and restaurants
Closed Thanksgiving
Black Friday Open 9am to 9pm
3333 Bristol Street Costa Mesa, CA, 92626
Ventura County
9 Camarillo Premium Outlets
160 stores
Closed Thanksgiving
Black Friday Open 6 am to 9pm
740 E Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, 93010
Riverside County
10 Desert Hills Premium Outlets
Black Friday Open 6am to 9pm
48400 Seminole Dr, Cabazon, 92230
