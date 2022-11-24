Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night

An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.

Citadel Outlet mall Photo by Don Simkovich

If you find other malls open on Thanksgiving then go for it.

Most holiday shopping begins on Black Friday, Nov. 25 with mostly normal store hours beginning at 9am. Malls belonging to Simon Properties open at 6am, while the Outlets at San Clemente open at 7am.

Enjoy this reference list and happy shopping!

Los Angeles County

1 Citadel Mall

Open 8pm Thanksgiving night

Black Friday Midnight to 11pm

100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90040 (in the City of Commerce)

2 Del Amo

Closed Thanksgiving

Black Friday Open 6am to 9pm

3525 Carson St, Torrance, CA 90503

3 Santa Anita Mall, The Shops at Santa Anita

132 stores

Closed Thanksgiving

Black Friday open 9am to 10pm

400 S Baldwin Ave, Unit 231, Arcadia, CA 91007

4 Glendale Galleria

197 stores

Closed Thanksgiving

Black Friday Open 8am to 9pm

100 W Broadway Suite 100, Glendale, 91210

5 Americana in Glendale

Home to the Amazon Style store, plus dozens more

Closed Thanksgiving

9am to 10pm Black Friday

889 Americana Way

Glendale, 91210

6 The Beverly Center

Closed Thanksgiving

Black Friday Open 8am to 9pm

8500 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles 90048

Orange County

7 Outlets at San Clemente

Over 60 stores

Closed Thanksgiving, except for theaters

Open 7am Black Friday to 9pm

101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa

San Clemente, CA 92672

8 South Coast Plaza

South Coast Plaza is celebrating 55 years of business. Photo by South Coast Plaza

280 shops and restaurants

Closed Thanksgiving

Black Friday Open 9am to 9pm

3333 Bristol Street Costa Mesa, CA, 92626

Ventura County

9 Camarillo Premium Outlets

160 stores

Closed Thanksgiving

Black Friday Open 6 am to 9pm

740 E Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, 93010

Riverside County

10 Desert Hills Premium Outlets

Black Friday Open 6am to 9pm

48400 Seminole Dr, Cabazon, 92230