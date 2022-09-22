Join the Serbian community in Los Angeles to envision the future

Visit the organization's Facebook page for future events American Serbian Association for Prosperity

Concerned members of the Serbian community of greater Los Angeles are gathering this evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. for Vidovdan Horizon Happy Hour at the Sur Lounge, 606 N. Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood.

While it’s a place to network for business, it’s also a time to learn about the Serbian Diaspora and commemorate the legacy of Vidovdan, a Serbian national and religious holiday celebrated on 28 June on the Gregorian calendar), or 15 June according to the Julian calendar.

The Serbian Orthodox Church commemorates the day which has a history stretching back several hundred years. It’s the memorial day to Saint Prince Lazar and the Serbian holy martyrs who fell during the Battle of Kosovo against the Ottoman Empire on 15 June 1389, as noted on Wikipedia.

This evening isn’t just a one-off gathering.

Vidovdan Horizon Happy Hour is an informal gathering that provides “a powerful think-tank and networking platform for leaders within the American Serbian Diaspora,” according to the leadership of the American Serbian Association for Prosperity (ASAP), a registered community not-for-profit.

The group has three specific categories of interest:

1) Identity/Unity/ Prosperity

2) Leadership/ Long-term Social Impact

3) Relationship with what they refer to as the Motherland

Event chairs are Marina Schwabic and Kristina Ojdanic.

In addition to Happy Hour, the group seeks to have business panels, art exhibitions, screenings, and charity events.

Special guests include Kristina (Mirazc) Irwin, a candidate for the California State Senate District 24.

One of the landmark churches for the Serbian community is St. Steven's Cathedral in Alhambra. Coming on October 2 is the patronal feast of St. Steven.

Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh are the U.S. cities with the most families of Serbian descent.