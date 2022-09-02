Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekend

Triple-digit temperatures will scorch the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys during Labor Day weekend—from Friday the 2nd to Monday the 5th:
- Van Nuys will hit between 103 on Friday to 107
- Burbank’s hot temps will go from 101 to 105 on Saturday and 101 on Monday
- Pasadena / Altadena will range from 99 to 102
- Covina’s high temps will hit 101 to 104
It won’t be as hot further south in Downey where highs will reach from 94 to 97 and spike on Saturday at about 100.
How do you stay cool if you don’t have a pool and your friends or relatives who do have one aren’t inviting you over?
Ice rinks are one answer. Some are Los Angeles Kings branded while others side with the Anaheim Ducks.
ICE RINKS IN LA COUNTY
1. The LA King’s Valley Ice Center
9 public skating sessions from Friday through Monday. The rink has 600 pairs of skates for use. Opening and closing times vary each day, but opens between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and closes between 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
The cost of admission includes skate rentals: $ 17 general; $16 seniors.
Check the website for weekend hours.
Ph: (818) 893-1784
8750 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City 91402
2. Pickwick Ice Center Burbank
This has quite limited public skating times with only one public skate session each afternoon or early evening. Check the calendar.
Admission is $ 16.
Check the website for exact hours.
Ph: (818) 845-5300
Pickwick opened in 1961 for public skating.
1001 W. Riverside Dr., Burbank, 91506
3. Pasadena Ice Rink
Open for public sessions beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
It opens Sunday, 2 p.m.
Admission is $14 with $4 skate rentals.
Visit the website for more info.
Ph: (626) 578-0800
300 E. Green St. Pasadena, 91101
4. East West Ice Palace
This has 2 public sessions on Friday, Sept. 2; 2 sessions on Sat.; 1 session of 3 hours on Sun. afternoon and one long public session from 2:15 to 10 p.m. on Labor Day.
General admission is $14.00.
Children aged 10 and under are $13.
Skate rentals are $ 3.
Ph: (562) 809-6200
Hours change during the month so check the website for dates and times.
11446 Artesia Blvd., Artesia 90701.
5. Lakewood Ice Rinks
Has 1,000 pairs of hockey and figure skates.
General admission is $13 per 90-minute session and $15 for 2 hours.
Check the website for online purchases and times.
South Bay Skating
Now let’s go to El Segundo where the temps are typically much cooler than the Valleys.
Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday through Sunday with a high of 82 on Monday.
That’s near-freezing compared to elsewhere in LA County.
6. Toyota Sports Performance Center
General admission is $ 13 with discounts for children and military
Hours are 2:30 to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri
Fri and Sat evenings 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.; Sat and Sun 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Ph: (310) 535-4400
Check the website for updates.
555. N. Nash Street
El Segundo, 90245
The management also oversees the:
7. LA Kings Ice Promenade Peninsula
Check the website for times.
General admission is $ 13 adults; $12 children.
Skate rentals are $ 6.50.
Ph: (424) 903-0300
550 Deep Valley Drive, #107,
Rolling Hills Estates, 90274.
Santa Clarita
8. The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center
General admission with skate rental $16.
Ph: (661) 257-CUBE (2823)
27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355
Check the website for hours over Labor Day weekend.
Other Rinks
9. Anaheim Ice
General admission $13
Check the website for the skating schedule.
300 West Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim 92805
10. Ontario Ice
Check the website for times, but public skating appears quite limited.
201 S. Plum Avenue, Ontario
11. Ontario Ice Skating.net
Check website for session times.
1225 W Holt Blvd, Ontario 91762
Comments / 0