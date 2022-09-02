Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekend

Stay cool with an ice skating session during Labor Day Pasadena Ice Rink screenshot taken by Don Simkovich

Triple-digit temperatures will scorch the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys during Labor Day weekend—from Friday the 2nd to Monday the 5th:

Van Nuys will hit between 103 on Friday to 107

Burbank’s hot temps will go from 101 to 105 on Saturday and 101 on Monday

Pasadena / Altadena will range from 99 to 102

Covina’s high temps will hit 101 to 104

It won’t be as hot further south in Downey where highs will reach from 94 to 97 and spike on Saturday at about 100.

How do you stay cool if you don’t have a pool and your friends or relatives who do have one aren’t inviting you over?

Ice rinks are one answer. Some are Los Angeles Kings branded while others side with the Anaheim Ducks.

ICE RINKS IN LA COUNTY

1. The LA King’s Valley Ice Center

9 public skating sessions from Friday through Monday. The rink has 600 pairs of skates for use. Opening and closing times vary each day, but opens between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and closes between 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

The cost of admission includes skate rentals: $ 17 general; $16 seniors.

Check the website for weekend hours.

Ph: (818) 893-1784

8750 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City 91402

Rink times vary widely screenshot of the LA Kings Valley Ice Center

2. Pickwick Ice Center Burbank

This has quite limited public skating times with only one public skate session each afternoon or early evening. Check the calendar.

Admission is $ 16.

Check the website for exact hours.

Ph: (818) 845-5300

Pickwick opened in 1961 for public skating.

1001 W. Riverside Dr., Burbank, 91506

3. Pasadena Ice Rink

Open for public sessions beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

It opens Sunday, 2 p.m.

Admission is $14 with $4 skate rentals.

Visit the website for more info.

Ph: (626) 578-0800

300 E. Green St. Pasadena, 91101

4. East West Ice Palace

This has 2 public sessions on Friday, Sept. 2; 2 sessions on Sat.; 1 session of 3 hours on Sun. afternoon and one long public session from 2:15 to 10 p.m. on Labor Day.

General admission is $14.00.

Children aged 10 and under are $13.

Skate rentals are $ 3.

Ph: (562) 809-6200

Hours change during the month so check the website for dates and times.

11446 Artesia Blvd., Artesia 90701.

5. Lakewood Ice Rinks

Has 1,000 pairs of hockey and figure skates.

General admission is $13 per 90-minute session and $15 for 2 hours.

Check the website for online purchases and times.

South Bay Skating

Now let’s go to El Segundo where the temps are typically much cooler than the Valleys.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday through Sunday with a high of 82 on Monday.

That’s near-freezing compared to elsewhere in LA County.

6. Toyota Sports Performance Center

General admission is $ 13 with discounts for children and military

Hours are 2:30 to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri

Fri and Sat evenings 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.; Sat and Sun 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ph: (310) 535-4400

Check the website for updates.

555. N. Nash Street

El Segundo, 90245

The management also oversees the:

7. LA Kings Ice Promenade Peninsula

Check the website for times.

General admission is $ 13 adults; $12 children.

Skate rentals are $ 6.50.

Ph: (424) 903-0300

550 Deep Valley Drive, #107,

Rolling Hills Estates, 90274.

Santa Clarita

8. The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center

General admission with skate rental $16.

Ph: (661) 257-CUBE (2823)

27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355

Check the website for hours over Labor Day weekend.

Ice rinks are busy with public skating, figure skating lessons and hockey Screenshot of Anaheim Ice by Don Simkovich

Other Rinks

9. Anaheim Ice

General admission $13

Check the website for the skating schedule.

300 West Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim 92805

10. Ontario Ice

Check the website for times, but public skating appears quite limited.

201 S. Plum Avenue, Ontario

11. Ontario Ice Skating.net

Check website for session times.

1225 W Holt Blvd, Ontario 91762