New Los Angeles County Department Aims for Economic Growth

Los Angeles County includes a diverse range of cities and backgrounds; Photo by Don Simkovich

The newly-organized Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) aims to create a more robust Los Angeles County by:

Job training

Assisting businesses

Placing at-risk youth in internships

Renovating the exteriors of buildings

DEO unites services previously performed by four different agencies within the County, The chair of the board of supervisors, Supervisor Holly Mitchell, says the newly formed department will “enable a coherent strategy to advance economic equity and justice.”

There are 7 targeted industries that are the focus of job training and other economic development efforts:

Health care

Manufacturing

Trade and logistics

Leisure and hospitality

Film and digital media

Bioscience

Construction

LA County is an expensive place for business yet leads in many categories; Photo by Economic Development Los Angeles County

For Job Seekers

The department operates 19 of the America’s Job Centers of California (AJCC) which include paid work experience and job connections.

ajcc.lacounty.gov; (888) 226-6300

For Small Businesses

Office of Small Business (OSB): DEO runs the Office of Small Business, housed in the East LA Entrepreneur Center. Resources and services that include 1:1 counseling, workshops, referrals for legal assistance and financing; certifications and preference programs for County contracting; and technical assistance in competing for other public contracting opportunities.

The location is East LA Entrepreneur Center located at 4716 E Cesar E Chavez Los Angeles, CA 90022, Monday – Friday, 8am – 4:30pm

For Youth

Youth@Work Elevate: Officially accepting applications starting today for a September start date, this program will provide 500 opportunity youth mentorship, that includes trauma-informed personal enrichment training, and 400 hours of paid work experience with employers in high growth sectors that are willing to commit to post-program employment.

Click here to complete the Youth@Work Elevate Interest Form.

Street Renovation

Making streets look better with the RENOVATE Façade Improvement Program

A partnership with local, small businesses to enhance the appearance of commercial facades and street-facing buildings.

cdowdell@opportunity.lacounty.gov; (213)-705-7870

Full details for all areas of interest are available through the DEO Website.

Executive Job Opening Deadline

The DEO is looking for an administrator with a salary range starting at $79,000. The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 2 and is accessed through a LA County government jobs website.

The County recently added three new departments during the month of July.

Los Angeles County is the most populated county in the U.S. with over 10 million residents.