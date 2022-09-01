New Los Angeles County Department Aims for Economic Growth

The newly-organized Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) aims to create a more robust Los Angeles County by:
- Job training
- Assisting businesses
- Placing at-risk youth in internships
- Renovating the exteriors of buildings
DEO unites services previously performed by four different agencies within the County, The chair of the board of supervisors, Supervisor Holly Mitchell, says the newly formed department will “enable a coherent strategy to advance economic equity and justice.”
There are 7 targeted industries that are the focus of job training and other economic development efforts:
- Health care
- Manufacturing
- Trade and logistics
- Leisure and hospitality
- Film and digital media
- Bioscience
- Construction
For Job Seekers
The department operates 19 of the America’s Job Centers of California (AJCC) which include paid work experience and job connections.
ajcc.lacounty.gov; (888) 226-6300
For Small Businesses
Office of Small Business (OSB): DEO runs the Office of Small Business, housed in the East LA Entrepreneur Center. Resources and services that include 1:1 counseling, workshops, referrals for legal assistance and financing; certifications and preference programs for County contracting; and technical assistance in competing for other public contracting opportunities.
The location is East LA Entrepreneur Center located at 4716 E Cesar E Chavez Los Angeles, CA 90022, Monday – Friday, 8am – 4:30pm
For Youth
Youth@Work Elevate: Officially accepting applications starting today for a September start date, this program will provide 500 opportunity youth mentorship, that includes trauma-informed personal enrichment training, and 400 hours of paid work experience with employers in high growth sectors that are willing to commit to post-program employment.
Click here to complete the Youth@Work Elevate Interest Form.
Street Renovation
Making streets look better with the RENOVATE Façade Improvement Program
A partnership with local, small businesses to enhance the appearance of commercial facades and street-facing buildings.
cdowdell@opportunity.lacounty.gov; (213)-705-7870
Full details for all areas of interest are available through the DEO Website.
Executive Job Opening Deadline
The DEO is looking for an administrator with a salary range starting at $79,000. The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 2 and is accessed through a LA County government jobs website.
The County recently added three new departments during the month of July.
Los Angeles County is the most populated county in the U.S. with over 10 million residents.
