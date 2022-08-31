Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During September

Portions of Los Angeles County affected by the water shutdown; Metropolitan Water District

About 4 million Los Angeles County residents are being told not to water outdoors from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20 due to a water line repair being made. In a separate restriction, Pasadena is only outdoor watering one day per week beginning Sept. 1.

Water line repair

The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) is saying no outdoor watering while workers repair the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline that carries water from the Colorado River to portions of Los Angeles County.

Areas affected include 7 cities:

Beverly Hills

Burbank

Glendale

Long Beach

Pasadena

San Fernando

Torrance

In addition, there are four water districts affecting cities from Downey to Malibu: Central Basin Municipal Water District; Foothill Municipal Water District; Three Valleys Municipal Water District; and West Basin Municipal Water District.

City of Pasadena’s restrictions

The City of Pasadena is limiting outdoor watering to one day per week beginning September 1 and running until March 2023, or longer. Even numbered street addresses can water on Mondays and odd-numbered street addresses can water on Tuesdays.

All watering must be done before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Watering length of times aren't restricted--run-off is not allowed; Don Simkovich

The schedule applies to all residential customers, including apartment complexes and other multi-family units.

Filling or re-filling ornamental lakes or ponds is prohibited, except as needed to sustain aquatic life.

Notable exceptions to the restrictions:

Maintenance of trees as necessary to sustain their health and viability;

Maintenance of vegetation, including fruit trees and shrubs, intended for consumption;

Maintenance of landscape for fire protection

Washing cars is allowed by using a bucket or hose with a shut-off.

How to prepare

For LA County residents, the MWD issued the following guidelines:

Delay new plantings until after Sept. 20

Don’t fertilize plants or lawns before the shutdown

On Mon. Sept 5, deep water trees and shrubs to a depth of 8 to 12 inches by hand watering, using a soaker hose or hose on a low flow.

During the shutdown, use shower or bath water to water houseplants, select outdoor plants and areas of lawns showing signs of stress.

For all county residents, consider capturing run-off from roofs when it rains in storage barrels to store water for spring planting and watering.

Visit Pasadena's Q&A page for more details and updates.

Visit MWD's web page or Twitter feed for updates.