New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022

Chick-fil-A's new location will pick up plenty of customers from the heaviest traffic in the San Gabriel Valley Don Simkovich

Chick-fil-A continues expanding in Los Angeles County and Southern California with a new location currently under construction in Monrovia on Huntington Drive at the 210 Freeway.

"We will be opening our first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Monrovia in late Fall 2022," says an official response to my request for information on the planned opening. "We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests...in an environment of genuine hospitality. As far as other locations in the Southern California area, we recently opened Hwy 125 & Jamacha in Spring Valley and 17th at Tustin in Santa Ana in July."

The site in Monrovia was home to the Claim Jumper and is still in the early building stages.

Expect high volume for the popular brand's new store since it's located on a popular restaurant row and nestled on prime commercial real estate. The 210 freeway is one of the region's busiest freeways and the restaurant is nestled within easy walking distance between a DoubleTree hotel, Courtyard by Marriot, and a smaller Oak Tree Inn.

The Monrovia Chick-fil-A is within walking distance of the DoubleTree Hotel, Courtyard by Marriot and Oak Tree Inn Don Simkovich

Other nearby Chick-fil-A restaurants are currently in the Westfield Mall Santa Anita; Pasadena,1700 E Colorado near Pasadena City College; and Azusa, 900 E Alosta Avenue.

There are 115 Southern California Chick-fil-A locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County and San Diego County. The full list of California locations is on the corporate website.

Growth opportunities in Los Angeles County and Southern California seem likely since the counties account for about 18.5 million residents.

Across the U.S. there are 2,818 Chick-fil-A locations, according to data company ScrapeHero. Texas has the most locations of any state with 457 and a population of just over 30 million residents (usapopulation.org) thanks to the recent influx of new families.

Chick-fil-A is the most popular chicken restaurant in the U.S. and continues scouting new locations. It has a web page dedicated to reaching agreements on potential new locations with "existing broker representation in the markets that we are actively pursuing."

Franchisee selection is separate from the real estate site selection process.