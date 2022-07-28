Los Angeles County Seeking Input on Streamlining from Businesses and Residents

View of Pasadena and downtown Los Angeles from San Gabriel Mountains Don Simkovich

Los Angeles County is still seeking input from business owners and individuals is needed to help run more efficiently and recover from the COVID economic downturn. The three specific areas where it wants ideas are:

The contracting process

Assisting businesses

Identifying potential savings with county operations

The program’s website remains live at Prosper.LACounty.gov.

Residents are asked to give input on streamlining LA County operations Los Angeles County Prosper LA

How business-friendly is Los Angeles County?

The county does have a free small business concierge service to consult with businesses operating in the many unincorporated areas of the county.

Recently, on July 1, 2022, Los Angeles County mandated that businesses in unincorporated areas begin paying a higher minimum wage of 15.96 per hour. The goal was to have a higher living wage for employees, according to the board of supervisors.

Get updated on all the laws pertaining to minimum wage through the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs website.

Highlights of the minimum wage law include:

Any employee who works more at least two hours in a one-week period within the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County is entitled to the County minimum wage.

The employee’s employment status or where they live doesn’t exempt them from the minimum wage.

In the City of Santa Monica, the minimum wage of $15.96 will increase by the annual Consumer Price Index after July 1 and the city will post the new wage on or close to Jan. 1 of each year.

Contracting Opportunities

LA County has a certification program for qualified small businesses LA County DCBA

Small businesses in Los Angeles County are encouraged to apply as a Local Small Business Enterprise “to receive a 15% bid price reduction or ‘preference’* when bidding on certain goods and services.”

Another of the listed benefits is that LSBEs receive payment within 15 days of receipt of an undisputed invoice for goods or services.

Should the Consumer and Business Affairs Office promote the opportunity more?

The only event in the past year from the DCBA was advertising a Small Business Event shows a certification event for LGBTQQ business owners that was held October 4, 2021.

All small businesses applying for contracting opportunities must be independently owned and operated with owners who live in California. The business must have fewer than 100 employees and have annual average receipts of $15 million or less.

Adding New Departments

LA County seeks input on streamlining while adding 3 departments and 1,000 personnel Los Angeles County

The county is adding three new departments effective July 2022:

Department of Youth Development

Aging and Disabilities Department

Department of Economic Opportunity

A Justice, Care and Opportunities Department will launch later in 2022.

Los Angeles County’s operating budget had $1.2 billion in proposed changes in late June for a total of $39.7 billion and added 1,063 positions for a workforce of 112,614 employees. The county has 10 million residents.