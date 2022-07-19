Macy's Welcomes Toys"R"Us to South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa in New Brand Partnership

Macy's and Toys"R"Us bringing digital into brick-and-mortar; Photo by Business Wire

Macy’s is making room for Toys"R"Us inside its South Coast Plaza store in Costa Mesa, designated by the company as the Los Angeles store.

The move comes after the two retail brands announced a partnership a year ago and Toys"R"Us merchandise was selling online through Macy’s.

The digital combo proved powerful.

A report on BusinessWire says that Macy’s reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022, toy sales were 15 times higher than the comparable period before the Toys”R”Us partnership. TD Ameritrade notes that Macy's digital sales are up 35% year over year.

Growth Strategy

Combining both brands inside the retail space of Macy’s beginning this month and currently planned through the holiday season is a form of complementary marketing that will give Macy’s access to families and develop a new generation of loyal customers.

Analyst George Tsilis, speaking with TD Ameritrade's Next Gen Investing, says Macy's remains mostly women's apparel and cosmetics. The move "makes sense to take an iconic department store and team up with an iconic toy brand" to operate little niches within the brick-and-mortar space.

Sad no more with the Macy's brand boost Toys"R"Us Twitter

Tsilis noted that Macy's closed stores and developed a leaner operation during the past five years as Macy's stock was down more than 20%. Tsilis says Macy's corporate operates 427 stores and in 2021 the company had "an exceptional year, with record profits and record sales numbers."

By mid-October, every Macy's in the U.S. will have a Toys"R"Us and will have plenty of hands-on opportunities for demonstrations and play.

A list of stores will be available beginning August 2022: http://macys.com/toysrus.

South Coast Plaza is the largest shopping mall on the West Coast and the mall's pre-2020 sales reaching $1.2 annually was the highest in the U.S., according to reports compiled on Wikipedia. Macy's South Coast Plaza is one of 11 flagship locations for the retail brand in the United States.

The mall is celebrating its 55th anniversary.

The other flagship Macy's stores bringing in the Toys R Us experience are:

Lenox Square, Atlanta

State Street, Chicago

Ala Moana, Honolulu

Memorial City, Houston

Aventura, Miami

Dadeland, Miami

Herald Square, NYC

Roosevelt Field, NYC

Union Square, San Francisco

Valley Fair, San Jose

Beginning late July and rolling out through October 15th, the in-store shops will range from 1,000 sq. feet and span up to 10,000 sq. feet in flagship locations.

To celebrate the openings, Macy's has reported that all stores will host nine days of events, beginning October 15 through October 23, which will include family-friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands including Barbie® and LEGO®.

See South Coast Plaza's calendar for up-to-date sales and highlights.