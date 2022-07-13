Orange County Fair 2022: Packed with Fun, Not Crushing Crowds

Don Simkovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1hrL_0geQAVOq00
Attendance is capped this year like in 2021;Photo by OC Fair and Event Center

The Orange County Fair kicks off July 15 and runs until August 14. Expect a positive fair-going experience that includes plenty of room to stroll, reduced waiting times in lines, food perks, and admission prices that remain stable.

Ticket prices are $12 Wednesday and Thursday; $14 Friday – Sunday; Seniors and children are $7 with free admission for kids under age 5. No transaction fees on ticket orders.

But take note fairgoers—all tickets must be purchased online in advance and it’s likely that all fair days will sell out.

The Bottom Line: A Good Time

Fair operators want families to enjoy this year’s theme of “Feel the Sunshine” and not battle elbow-to-elbow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhYKi_0geQAVOq00
Plenty to do from food and music to livestock and demolition derbiesPhoto by OC Fair and Event Center

They’ve built on lessons learned from 2021 when the OC Fair reopened after the Covid-19 shutdown. Safety concerns lingered and hiring staff was challenging. Attendance was capped at 45,000 attendees per day and the feedback meant laying out a new success metric—the customer experience.

“We discovered that everyone had an amazing experience,” says Terry Moore, Communications Director. “Our neighbors were happier, our guests were happier and our vendors did really well. The lines were shorter, and we had fewer parking problems.”

And the Fair achieved a profitable bottom line when 17 of the 23 days in 2021 sold out.

The Fair was “right-sized,” says Moore without squeezing in as many folks as possible.

Overall attendance was still enviable and the OC Fair was “#1 in California in 2021 and #7 in the U.S. But those rankings were based solely on attendance numbers,” as quoted in the State of the Fair Report.

During planning sessions from September 2021 to March 2022, the decision was made to evaluate the overall experience including serving the community and making the even better, not just bigger.

Highlights: Food, Music and More

Ordering online means to plan ahead and buy tickets early especially for:

  • weekends
  • Thursdays when there are Fair Food Specials for $4.

New food items range from a float topped with hot Cheetos to a brand-new take on potstickers and even a sandwich topped with Cap’n Crunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcGaS_0geQAVOq00
Plan early for food special ThursdaysPhoto by OC Fair and Event Center

Peddle a special blender bike in the Culinary Arts Building to mix up smoothies or margaritas.

Tribute bands include The Boston Experience on July 15 and Led Zepplica on July 16 with many more acts performing at The Hangar. Tickets will include same-day Fair admission.

The California Fresh Exhibit is celebrating The Bounty of Our Counties and Orange County’s agricultural role.

Click here for the complete Things to Do listings during the 23-day event.

Jobs at the OC Fair

Want seasonal work? The OC Fair is still hiring and offers positions for educators and students.

“It’s a great summer job and is a wonderful first job,” says Moore.

Available positions range from accounting and admissions to agriculture, entertainment and more.

Click here for current job openings.

About 1,500 seasonal workers are needed for people 16 and older.

The original Orange County Fair was held in 1890 by the Orange County Community Fair Corporation and featured a horse race and exhibits in Santa Ana.

Typically, the OC Fair has been the second-leading fair in California with San Diego taking the top spot, Los Angeles County in third and the State Fair in Sacramento rounding out the top.

The OC Fair address is 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 92626.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Summer Fun# Orange County# Orange County Fair# Things to Do# Entertainment

Comments / 5

Published by

I interview entrepreneurs, and dig into the news around Southern California, giving a voice to business owners, artists and more. I also co-write the thriller novel series Tom Stone Detective Stories.

Pasadena, CA
459 followers

More from Don Simkovich

Altadena, CA

Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profile

A community event raising Altadena's profile;Altadena Farmer's Market. The Altadena Farmer’s Market returns in-person Wednesday July 13 from 4pm to 7pm at Loma Alta Park, 600 W. Palm Street.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert Series

Farnsworth Park gives view of Pasadena's cityscape and nighttime lights of LA County;Photo by Don Simkovich. Watching a free summer concert in historic Farnsworth Park is a summer tradition in Altadena, the unincorporated community hugging the foothills just north of Pasadena. The Altadena Rotary hosts the concert series that’s in its 25th season with nine performances, kicking off Saturday evening, July 9 and runs through mid-September.

Read full story
Santa Monica, CA

626 Night Market Tradition Continues in Arcadia and Expands to Santa Monica

The first night market in 2012 clogged up Old Town Pasadena;Photo by 626 Night Market. The 626 Night Market returns to the Santa Anita Race Park from Friday July 8 to Sunday July 10 with plenty of tantalizing menu items, plus engaging performers showcasing their talents.

Read full story
Altadena, CA

Altadena’s Mariposa Junction Night features live music and gift card raffle to kick off the July 4th holiday

Crowds during the Mariposa Junction evening May 7;Photo by Don Simkovich. Mingle along the storefronts of Mariposa near Lake Avenue in Altadena for the family-fun event, Mariposa Junction from 5pm to 9pm, Saturday, July 2.

Read full story
Burbank, CA

LAX and Hollywood Burbank Airport Report Heavy July 4th Traffic as Passengers Served Trends Up

Arrive early if you’re flying out of LAX, Burbank or other airports in Southern California. Los Angeles International Airport is expecting about 100,000 passengers moving through the terminals on June 30th and July 1st.

Read full story
San Gabriel, CA

Large-scale business networking returns to the San Gabriel Valley

In-person business networking is back and big;San Gabriel Valley MegaExpo. In-person business networking in a big way hits the San Gabriel Valley during the San Gabriel Valley MegaMix Expo at the Hilton San Gabriel Los Angeles Hotel, Thursday June 30, 4 pm to 8:30 pm, 225 West Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel, 91776.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

The Only Beaches in Los Angeles County with Fire Pits

Plan ahead and arrive early for the few firepits in LA County;Photo by Don Simkovich. Options for enjoying a fire on the beaches of Los Angeles County are severly limited, despite the immense coastline with 33 beaches listed through the county’s Beach and Harbors division.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Using Basketball in Watts to Build Relationships Between Residents and Police

The basketball league at Nickerson Gardens brings diverse teams together;Photo by Los Angeles Police Department, Community Safety Bureau. Basketball is much more than a game in an area of Watts near the 105 freeway. The sport is a bridge between residents of Nickerson Gardens, diverse teams from around Los Angeles who visit to play, and a team from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Entrepreneur Credits Fatherly Influence for Her Success

Christine Zito with Pops at an Angels gameChristine Zito. Christine Zito launched her web design and video production business, Pure Media Marketing, with eyes wide open, thanks to witnessing the real-life ups and downs of her late stepfather, Roland Albert, Jr. who she lovingly referred to as “Pops.” He was a real estate broker and tax professional with over 600 clients.

Read full story
Simi Valley, CA

Discover the Secrets of World War Two at the Reagan Library and Museum

A barracks to give a flavor of the timeDon Simkovich. A dress to bolster spirit in Britain, pigeons delivering timely alerts, and an interracial post-war marriage are among the fascinating artifacts and stories shared at Secrets of World War Two, an exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley that runs through October 9, 2022.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County minimum wage increase takes effect July 1

Businesses in unincorporated areas like Altadena will face the minimum wage increase July 1Don Simkovich. Employees in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County get a mandated minimum wage hike starting July 1 when the minimum wage rises to $ 15.96 an hour for small businesses with 25 employees or fewer.

Read full story
52 comments
Arcadia, CA

Offering Free Food and Strengthening Community in the San Gabriel Valley

Hills Church, Arcadia along with the Monrovia Vineyard are key food distribution points--photo by Don Simkovich. Fresh produce, fruit, canned goods, and dry goods are available Saturday, May 14 for free at Hills Church, 805 N. 1st Avenue, Arcadia, south of Foothill Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Resources for Small Business Owners in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County includes many business challenges, but supportive business servicesDon Simkovich. National small business week is wrapping up and here are links to resources for the many small business owners in Los Angeles County.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

The Los Angeles County Fair Gets a Springtime Start

Favorite rides are back when the LA County Fair opens May 5.Fairplex.com. Look for pigs in the red barn, colorful flower displays along with rides, turkey legs and lots to drink. The Los Angeles County Fair is 100 years old and is reopening on May 5 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Move to ban rodeos in Los Angeles based on false premise, says equine coalition

Image used for Western Justice Change.org petition with over 28,900 signaturesWestern Justice. Professional bull riders hit Crypto.com arena with the Unleash the Beast PBR series tomorrow evening, Feb. 22, but a Los Angeles City Councilman’s ordinance would end rodeo in the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Pasadena, CA

Rose Parade floats line up at the Rose Bowl under blue skies

Honda's float: Dream. Believe. Achieve.Don Simkovich. Floats lined up outside the Rose Bowl on Dec. 31, waiting for the evening signal to move up and into position along Orange Grove Boulevard.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Pure bloodline German Shepherds as crime prevention agents in Los Angeles

Property crimes include rapid home invasionsDon Simkovich. What are burglars looking for when they break in and scoop valuables from a home?. According to the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer database, the top items stolen in California in 2020, the most recent reporting year are:

Read full story
1 comments
Pasadena, CA

Sierra Madre's Privately Funded Rose Parade Float Keeps the Small Town Spirit Alive

How the final result of Sierra Madre's float will look. It's in the number two position.Sierra Madre Rose Float Association. Football, television and other forms of mass media transformed Pasadena’s Rose Parade from a local event into today's international spectacle, but volunteers with the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association keep a small-town taste alive in the midst of corporate giants.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Rain to soak Los Angeles and Pasadena during the holidays

Water is filling up the reservoir south of Pasadena's Eaton CanyonDon Simkovich. A good soaking is coming to Los Angeles and Pasadena that’ll throw a wet blanket on drought conditions while raising another big question: will it rain during the Rose Parade on Jan. 1?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy