Large-scale business networking returns to the San Gabriel Valley

In-person business networking is back and big; San Gabriel Valley MegaExpo

In-person business networking in a big way hits the San Gabriel Valley during the San Gabriel Valley MegaMix Expo at the Hilton San Gabriel Los Angeles Hotel, Thursday June 30, 4 pm to 8:30 pm, 225 West Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel, 91776.

The theme is Buy, Shop, Support, and Invest in your community. Tickets are $25 at the door.

Attendees

Small business owners can network with Fortune 500 executives and community leaders.

Industries represented include manufacturers, large and small professional service providers, and community leaders from neighboring cities.

Several area chambers of commerce will be present including chambers of commerce from San Gabriel, Arcadia and Monrovia and Huntington Park in addition to the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

Workshops

Free workshops take place the first hour from 4 pm to 5 pm. Topics are:

Cryptocurrency issues and small business entities

Family Law Do’s and Don’ts along with Immigration 101

Successful business strategies in a post-pandemic, digital world

Tips for hiring excellent employees

Workforce development

Insurance 101 for business owners

Exhibitors

Several dozen exhibitors will be available, including 3M, Nestle, and Rubbermaid along with a variety of area small businesses and nonprofit organizations that are known throughout the San Gabriel Valley.

The Expo is “bringing our community back together by showcasing our chambers, businesses, and community leaders,” according to the Expo’s website.

Positive Economic News for the San Gabriel Valley

Pasadena City Hall, nighttime; Don Simkovich

The pandemic is “looseing its grip on the…overall economy,” according to the San Gabriel Valley Economic Forecast, March 2022.

Retail jobs increased by 9,400 jobs (a gain of 15.1%) and professional business services, up by 6,500 jobs (8.2%). All private sector industries in the Valley posted positive job growth. The one exception was the public sector which shed 1,800 jobs or 2.8% of its workforce.

The health care industry is the largest employer in the San Gabriel Valley, providing jobs for nearly 129,700 workers in 2021.

By employment share, the largest industries in the San Gabriel Valley are health care (21.9%); professional and business services (14.8%); retail trade (12.3%); and leisure and hospitality (11.1%).

The unemployment rate in 2021 for the SGV was 8.9% compared to 9.6% for all of Los Angeles County. Historically, the San Gabriel Valley outperforms Los Angeles County in terms of the unemployment rate, notes the report, prepared by CalPoly Pomona’s College of Business Administration for the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership.