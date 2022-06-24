The Only Beaches in Los Angeles County with Fire Pits

Plan ahead and arrive early for the few firepits in LA County; Photo by Don Simkovich

Options for enjoying a fire on the beaches of Los Angeles County are severly limited, despite the immense coastline with 33 beaches listed through the county’s Beach and Harbors division.

A fire on the beach with the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean and hills behind you may make you begin California Dreamin’ but don’t get your hopes up. Only 3 beaches in the urban core from Los Angeles to Long Beach allow fires and only one is up the Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu.

That's for a county with a population of almost 10 million people, plus tourists.

Check this out before you pack the car with wood for an evening fire on July 4th or any time of the year:

Malibu Area

Leo Carrillo State Beach, 36000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Fire pit notes: Burning firewood, Duraflame, and charcoal briquettes is allowed in the fire rings only when fire level permits. Daily notices are posted.

Near the South Bay / San Pedro

Dockweiler State Beach, 12501 Vista Del Mar, Playa Vista

Dockweiler RV Park, 12001 Vista Del Mar, Playa Vista

Fire pit notes: About 40 fire pits are on the beach in front of the Dockweiler RV Park and the first two parking lots off the Imperial Highway entrance. All fire pits are only available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cabrillo Beach, 40th Street and Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro—a still water beach inside the San Pedro Breakwater

Fire pit notes: It’s referred to as barbeque pits, so don’t expect a bonfire.

No firepits in the Long Beach area; Photo by Don Simkovich

Long Beach Area—these are listed by LA County as having fire pits but local staff say no

Colorado Lagoon, Appian Way and 4th Street, Long Beach

Marine Stadium, Appian Way and 2nd Street, Long Beach

Notes: No fire pits after calling 562-570-3215 to confirm

LA County has 70 miles of coastline and was created in 1850 at the time of statehood.