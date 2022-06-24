The Only Beaches in Los Angeles County with Fire Pits

Don Simkovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxyo9_0gLIGQlC00
Plan ahead and arrive early for the few firepits in LA County;Photo by Don Simkovich

Options for enjoying a fire on the beaches of Los Angeles County are severly limited, despite the immense coastline with 33 beaches listed through the county’s Beach and Harbors division.

A fire on the beach with the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean and hills behind you may make you begin California Dreamin’ but don’t get your hopes up. Only 3 beaches in the urban core from Los Angeles to Long Beach allow fires and only one is up the Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu.

That's for a county with a population of almost 10 million people, plus tourists.

Check this out before you pack the car with wood for an evening fire on July 4th or any time of the year:

Malibu Area

Leo Carrillo State Beach, 36000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Fire pit notes: Burning firewood, Duraflame, and charcoal briquettes is allowed in the fire rings only when fire level permits. Daily notices are posted.

Near the South Bay / San Pedro

Dockweiler State Beach, 12501 Vista Del Mar, Playa Vista

Dockweiler RV Park, 12001 Vista Del Mar, Playa Vista

Fire pit notes: About 40 fire pits are on the beach in front of the Dockweiler RV Park and the first two parking lots off the Imperial Highway entrance. All fire pits are only available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cabrillo Beach, 40th Street and Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro—a still water beach inside the San Pedro Breakwater

Fire pit notes: It’s referred to as barbeque pits, so don’t expect a bonfire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kH1CL_0gLIGQlC00
No firepits in the Long Beach area;Photo by Don Simkovich

Long Beach Area—these are listed by LA County as having fire pits but local staff say no

Colorado Lagoon, Appian Way and 4th Street, Long Beach

Marine Stadium, Appian Way and 2nd Street, Long Beach

Notes: No fire pits after calling 562-570-3215 to confirm

For more amenities including bike trails and picnics, click the full guide to beaches in Los Angeles County.

LA County has 70 miles of coastline and was created in 1850 at the time of statehood.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# los angeles county# beaches# recreation# Los Angeles beaches# Los Angeles

Comments / 3

Published by

I interview entrepreneurs, and dig into the news around Southern California, giving a voice to business owners, artists and more. I also co-write the thriller novel series Tom Stone Detective Stories.

Pasadena, CA
425 followers

More from Don Simkovich

Los Angeles, CA

Using Basketball in Watts to Build Relationships Between Residents and Police

The basketball league at Nickerson Gardens brings diverse teams together;Photo by Los Angeles Police Department, Community Safety Bureau. Basketball is much more than a game in an area of Watts near the 105 freeway. The sport is a bridge between residents of Nickerson Gardens, diverse teams from around Los Angeles who visit to play, and a team from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Entrepreneur Credits Fatherly Influence for Her Success

Christine Zito with Pops at an Angels gameChristine Zito. Christine Zito launched her web design and video production business, Pure Media Marketing, with eyes wide open, thanks to witnessing the real-life ups and downs of her late stepfather, Roland Albert, Jr. who she lovingly referred to as “Pops.” He was a real estate broker and tax professional with over 600 clients.

Read full story
Simi Valley, CA

Discover the Secrets of World War Two at the Reagan Library and Museum

A barracks to give a flavor of the timeDon Simkovich. A dress to bolster spirit in Britain, pigeons delivering timely alerts, and an interracial post-war marriage are among the fascinating artifacts and stories shared at Secrets of World War Two, an exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley that runs through October 9, 2022.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County minimum wage increase takes effect July 1

Businesses in unincorporated areas like Altadena will face the minimum wage increase July 1Don Simkovich. Employees in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County get a mandated minimum wage hike starting July 1 when the minimum wage rises to $ 15.96 an hour for small businesses with 25 employees or fewer.

Read full story
52 comments

Offering Free Food and Strengthening Community in the San Gabriel Valley

Hills Church, Arcadia along with the Monrovia Vineyard are key food distribution points--photo by Don Simkovich. Fresh produce, fruit, canned goods, and dry goods are available Saturday, May 14 for free at Hills Church, 805 N. 1st Avenue, Arcadia, south of Foothill Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Read full story
1 comments

Resources for Small Business Owners in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County includes many business challenges, but supportive business servicesDon Simkovich. National small business week is wrapping up and here are links to resources for the many small business owners in Los Angeles County.

Read full story

The Los Angeles County Fair Gets a Springtime Start

Favorite rides are back when the LA County Fair opens May 5.Fairplex.com. Look for pigs in the red barn, colorful flower displays along with rides, turkey legs and lots to drink. The Los Angeles County Fair is 100 years old and is reopening on May 5 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Move to ban rodeos in Los Angeles based on false premise, says equine coalition

Image used for Western Justice Change.org petition with over 28,900 signaturesWestern Justice. Professional bull riders hit Crypto.com arena with the Unleash the Beast PBR series tomorrow evening, Feb. 22, but a Los Angeles City Councilman’s ordinance would end rodeo in the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Pasadena, CA

Rose Parade floats line up at the Rose Bowl under blue skies

Honda's float: Dream. Believe. Achieve.Don Simkovich. Floats lined up outside the Rose Bowl on Dec. 31, waiting for the evening signal to move up and into position along Orange Grove Boulevard.

Read full story

Pure bloodline German Shepherds as crime prevention agents in Los Angeles

Property crimes include rapid home invasionsDon Simkovich. What are burglars looking for when they break in and scoop valuables from a home?. According to the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer database, the top items stolen in California in 2020, the most recent reporting year are:

Read full story
1 comments
Pasadena, CA

Sierra Madre's Privately Funded Rose Parade Float Keeps the Small Town Spirit Alive

How the final result of Sierra Madre's float will look. It's in the number two position.Sierra Madre Rose Float Association. Football, television and other forms of mass media transformed Pasadena’s Rose Parade from a local event into today's international spectacle, but volunteers with the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association keep a small-town taste alive in the midst of corporate giants.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Rain to soak Los Angeles and Pasadena during the holidays

Water is filling up the reservoir south of Pasadena's Eaton CanyonDon Simkovich. A good soaking is coming to Los Angeles and Pasadena that’ll throw a wet blanket on drought conditions while raising another big question: will it rain during the Rose Parade on Jan. 1?

Read full story
1 comments

Big Bear Resorts Snow Forecast and Holiday Activities

Snow Summit and Bear Mountain have a 30 inch to 42-inch baseVisit Big Bear. Big Bear weather calls for rain on Dec. 23 turning to snow from Dec. 24 through Dec. 31, totaling just over a foot of new snow. That’ll mean more lifts and slopes open at Snow Summit and Bear Mountain.

Read full story
California State

Average gas price in California hits record high while national average dips

This Arco on North Lake Avenue in Pasadena advertises lower prices than the Ralphs on Washington Boulevard at $ 4.35 per gallonDon Simkovich. The average gas price in California hit a record high of $ 4.682 on Nov. 15, rising almost six cents from a week ago. A chart from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows the daily change in prices.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles’ Basic Guaranteed Income Application Deadline is Nov. 7

Los Angeles city says 2 out of 10 residents live in povertyDon Simkovich. Los Angeles will randomly choose 3,000 families to receive a guaranteed monthly income of $ 1,000 month for one year. Applying near or at the deadline doesn’t affect chances of being selected.

Read full story

Six Reasons to Visit O'Neill Park in Orange County, CA

Morning fog on the Vista Trail in O'Neill ParkDon Simkovich. O’Neill Park in Orange County is tucked away from suburban sprawl in the Trabuco and Live Oak Canyons. Here are reasons to plan a day trip or a camping trip to O’Neill Park, a 4,500-acre spread that’s east of Lake Forest, borders Rancho Santa Margarita, and stretches south to Los Flores.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Port of Los Angeles enacts hefty fee hikes to force shipping companies to move containers

Aerial view of Pier 400, Port of Los AngelesPort of LA. Shipping companies that leave containers on the docks at the Port of Los Angeles will have to pay fees of $100 a day per container, rising in increments of $100 each day that containers aren’t moved.

Read full story

Painting the Beauty and Mystique of Southern Cal in Plein Air with the California Art Club

Chuck Kovacic in plein air painting action along the coastChuck Kovacic. Have you ever looked at Mount Wilson, towering over the Los Angeles basin, and wondered how you could capture the contrast between urban sprawl and nature using a brush and canvas?

Read full story

Los Angeles vaccine mandate risks confusing businesses, warns LA Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Los Angeles, Pershing SquareDon Simkovich. The vaccine mandate passed by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce could confuse business owners in LA. It’s a case of which agency do business owners listen to, says Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce president Maria S. Salinas.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy