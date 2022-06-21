Using Basketball in Watts to Build Relationships Between Residents and Police

Los Angeles, CA

The basketball league at Nickerson Gardens brings diverse teams together;Photo by Los Angeles Police Department, Community Safety Bureau

Basketball is much more than a game in an area of Watts near the 105 freeway. The sport is a bridge between residents of Nickerson Gardens, diverse teams from around Los Angeles who visit to play, and a team from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The teams in the adult league do more than keep score. Players take time to relate with each other, like last week when the Watts Gang Task Force and the LAPD’s Community Safety Partnership Bureau (CSP) organized basketball games for eight teams and then ate an early Father’s Day dinner together.

A Like-Minded Connection

About 60 people played and ate, says Captain Ryan Whiteman who credits the efforts of Donnie Joubert, president of the task force and lifelong community member.

“Donnie wanted to have a Father’s Day celebration for people who play in the league, including the LAPD because we play every week. He wanted to do more than have a game together and have a meal to display that there’s no difference between the police and the community.”

“We all have many of the same problems like kids we’re trying to raise,” says Captain Whiteman, “and we all have families.”

Teams regularly play from Mondays to Thursdays and the games with other events “gets the cops out of uniforms and builds long-lasting relationships with community members.”

Captain Whiteman says a similar league just started at the Jordan Downs housing complex.

“This is becoming a model in Watts where we can have productive programming for our adults and individuals like the 16-year-old to 24-year-olds who are hard to reach. We need to support these individuals and get them on a really good path so they can have opportunities.”

He says it’s “less about basketball and more about fellowship, community engagement, taking responsibility and being present for people in their needs.”

There’s a “robust roster of community programming,” says Captain Whiteman. “Honestly, we’re there to support Donnie and all the people in support of the program.”

Communication is on-going. Every Monday, Captain Whiteman is on a call with up to 90 members of the Watts Gang Task Force.

The CSP was established in the Hollenbeck Division in 2011 and for the last two years has been a bureau with direct reporting to the chief of police and is under the leadership of Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides. The effort came from areas that were violent, whether or not from gang violence, and in places where relationships between residents and police had been degraded in previous decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjYz3_0gHVvWWo00
Members of the CSP Bureau with Captain Whiteman, second from rightLos Angeles Police Department, Community Safety Bureau

Relationships Leading to Trust

“There needed to be an engagement plan to reestablish good community relationships in these areas,” says Captain Whiteman, “to have impact not only on crime but also on the lives of the community members so they can have an improved quality of life day to day.”

He says this type of policing is not an “enforcement first model” but a strategy to “minimize the enforcement posture but maximize community safety and wellness.”

Community engagement is done through police officers walking beats on foot, taking part in on-going programming like sports and special events with community organizations. He says they try to involve community leaders in solving problems ranging from serious crime to issues like neighborhood blight.

