Los Angeles County minimum wage increase takes effect July 1

Employees in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County get a mandated minimum wage hike starting July 1 when the minimum wage rises to $ 15.96 an hour for small businesses with 25 employees or fewer.

The pay rate applies to all employees working two hours a week or more, regardless of their immigration or work status.

Businesses with 26 employees or more faced the same rate hike in 2021.

The action stems from the structured minimum wage increase that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed in 2015.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell says in a released statement that the board of supervisors passed the law because a “healthy economy requires fair livable wages for fair work and employment.”

Look for a difference in future rate hikes when compared to previous ones.

Mitchell says previous rate hikes were automatic but future ones will be determined using a formula that takes the Consumer Price Index into consideration. Going forward, small and large businesses in Los Angeles County will have the same minimum wage rate.

Enforcement and Questions

Business owners with questions should contact the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, the agency responsible for enforcement. DCBA will also handle inquiries from employees who aren’t being paid the minimum wage rate.

The director of the DCB, Rafael Carbajal, says in a video statement that “businesses should be paying at least $15.96 an hour.”

A dozen community organizations with the LA County Workplace Justice Collaborative are working with the DCBA to promote the new wage hike including:

· Wage Justice, provides legal services to day laborers and educates on best strategies for low-income workers to collect unpaid wages

· KIWA.org, Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance

· Warehouse Worker Resource Center

· Pilipino Workers Center

· Restaurant Opportunities Center United

· Pomona Day Labor Center

Business owners can download a supplemental minimum wage poster for the workplace through the DCBA.

Cities in Los Angeles County that are incorporated, like Palmdale and Lancaster, can either use the statewide minimum wage of $15 per hour with businesses of 26 employees or more or $14 per hour for businesses of 25 employees or fewer.

Within the City of Los Angeles, the minimum wage climbs to $16.04 on July 1.