Pasadena, CA

Sierra Madre's Privately Funded Rose Parade Float Keeps the Small Town Spirit Alive

Don Simkovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqeTt_0dX1yxc200
How the final result of Sierra Madre's float will look. It's in the number two position.Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

Football, television and other forms of mass media transformed Pasadena’s Rose Parade from a local event into today's international spectacle, but volunteers with the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association keep a small-town taste alive in the midst of corporate giants.

The first Rose Parade rolled along Pasadena’s streets in 1890 as noted by the Tournament of Roses Association, and quickly became an annual tradition, culminating in the Rose Bowl game.

Internationally known grand marshals ranging from Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, 1973, to Shirley Temple Black, who served in 1939, 1989 and 1999, and many others grew the Rose Parade’s allure.

Professional float-building companies were commissioned to create masterpieces for corporations like Honda and International Harvester. Several local cities funded the floats that bore their name, but rising costs threatened participation.

In 1975, the city of Sierra Madre said it would no longer fund the float after its first float was built in 1917. Local residents in this town of 10,917 people just a few miles east of Pasadena formed the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association. They erected a Rose Parade float barn just off Sierra Madre Boulevard to protect the construction and volunteers from the elements.

The dedicated group of volunteers raise money every year through bingo nights and appeal letters that include a large number of out of state residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKv2h_0dX1yxc200
Entering the Sierra Madre float barnDon Simkovich

Kay Sappington and her husband Dick are overseeing volunteers and the float’s building for the Jan. 1, 2022 Rose Parade and the final result will cost about $ 40,000.

The only other privately funded float in the parade is from Downey, a larger city with 111,779 people and a float budget around $ 130,000.

“It’s a good sum for us, but it’s nothing compared to the $300,000 to $ 400,000 that the professionally made floats will cost,” she said, sitting a desk cluttered with official paperwork and items like orange lentils used in the decoration.

Sappington says the association keeps the same skeletal structure so the float won’t have to be completely re-engineered each year. “It’s a turn-key operation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164Xkz_0dX1yxc200
Kay and Dick SappingtonDon Simkovich

Local residents weld sections together and do the hard work of inspecting the hydraulics and making sure they perform.

The core group of volunteers working throughout the year and in early December are mostly retired and Sappington, age 75 and soon to turn 76, hopes that will change. “We need young blood. But it’s tough for families who are working and we’ve lost others due to younger families moving to less expensive areas.”

Out-of-state volunteers provide a boost in the critical week after Christmas when the outer layers need decorating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199UMX_0dX1yxc200
The float's structure is similar each yearDon Simkovich

“A group of RVers from out-of-state come each year to put the flowers on and a woman flies in from Tennessee, treating this as her vacation. I don’t think she even attends the parade, but she’s faithful in helping us.”

Sappington and her husband have been involved for 18 years and they achieved an unusual place in Rose Parade history—just a few years ago, Kay became the first great-grandmother to drive a Rose Parade float.

She’s a retired accountant and Dick is a retired ceramicist who will ride the float as an animator, sitting in a rear-facing cockpit, eyeing the hydraulics through monitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMXbX_0dX1yxc200
The door to the driver's cockpitDon Simkovich

The float’s theme is Nature’s Classroom and showcases a duo of Toucans and a pair of lizards in a forest of flowers. Look for the float in the parade's second position.

Sappington and the entire team have been working through issues like not being able to secure the flowers they wanted from Costa Rica, and Covid protocols but the building continues on. All visitors and volunteers must comply with Covid guidelines.

And they plan to continue on for many years to come. But they’ll need younger volunteers in the years to come and a team of loyal donors to keep the small-town spirit alive and fresh.

Just like the flowers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rose Parade 2022# Pasadena Rose Parade# Tournament of Roses# Sierra Madre Rose Parade Float# Things to Do

Comments / 0

Published by

I interview entrepreneurs, and dig into the news around Southern California, giving a voice to business owners, artists and more. I also co-write the thriller novel series Tom Stone Detective Stories.

Pasadena, CA
301 followers

More from Don Simkovich

Pasadena, CA

Rose Parade floats line up at the Rose Bowl under blue skies

Honda's float: Dream. Believe. Achieve.Don Simkovich. Floats lined up outside the Rose Bowl on Dec. 31, waiting for the evening signal to move up and into position along Orange Grove Boulevard.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Pure bloodline German Shepherds as crime prevention agents in Los Angeles

Property crimes include rapid home invasionsDon Simkovich. What are burglars looking for when they break in and scoop valuables from a home?. According to the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer database, the top items stolen in California in 2020, the most recent reporting year are:

Read full story
1 comments
Pasadena, CA

Rain to soak Los Angeles and Pasadena during the holidays

Water is filling up the reservoir south of Pasadena's Eaton CanyonDon Simkovich. A good soaking is coming to Los Angeles and Pasadena that’ll throw a wet blanket on drought conditions while raising another big question: will it rain during the Rose Parade on Jan. 1?

Read full story
1 comments

Big Bear Resorts Snow Forecast and Holiday Activities

Snow Summit and Bear Mountain have a 30 inch to 42-inch baseVisit Big Bear. Big Bear weather calls for rain on Dec. 23 turning to snow from Dec. 24 through Dec. 31, totaling just over a foot of new snow. That’ll mean more lifts and slopes open at Snow Summit and Bear Mountain.

Read full story
California State

Average gas price in California hits record high while national average dips

This Arco on North Lake Avenue in Pasadena advertises lower prices than the Ralphs on Washington Boulevard at $ 4.35 per gallonDon Simkovich. The average gas price in California hit a record high of $ 4.682 on Nov. 15, rising almost six cents from a week ago. A chart from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows the daily change in prices.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles’ Basic Guaranteed Income Application Deadline is Nov. 7

Los Angeles city says 2 out of 10 residents live in povertyDon Simkovich. Los Angeles will randomly choose 3,000 families to receive a guaranteed monthly income of $ 1,000 month for one year. Applying near or at the deadline doesn’t affect chances of being selected.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Six Reasons to Visit O'Neill Park in Orange County, CA

Morning fog on the Vista Trail in O'Neill ParkDon Simkovich. O’Neill Park in Orange County is tucked away from suburban sprawl in the Trabuco and Live Oak Canyons. Here are reasons to plan a day trip or a camping trip to O’Neill Park, a 4,500-acre spread that’s east of Lake Forest, borders Rancho Santa Margarita, and stretches south to Los Flores.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Port of Los Angeles enacts hefty fee hikes to force shipping companies to move containers

Aerial view of Pier 400, Port of Los AngelesPort of LA. Shipping companies that leave containers on the docks at the Port of Los Angeles will have to pay fees of $100 a day per container, rising in increments of $100 each day that containers aren’t moved.

Read full story
California State

Painting the Beauty and Mystique of Southern Cal in Plein Air with the California Art Club

Chuck Kovacic in plein air painting action along the coastChuck Kovacic. Have you ever looked at Mount Wilson, towering over the Los Angeles basin, and wondered how you could capture the contrast between urban sprawl and nature using a brush and canvas?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles vaccine mandate risks confusing businesses, warns LA Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Los Angeles, Pershing SquareDon Simkovich. The vaccine mandate passed by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce could confuse business owners in LA. It’s a case of which agency do business owners listen to, says Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce president Maria S. Salinas.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Schools and local government lead way in recent Los Angeles job growth trends

Schools in person boosted local job growth in the government sectorPhoto by Alexis Balinoff on Unsplash. Here’s a snapshot of how the greater Los Angeles-Long Beach area is faring economically. Schools returning to in-person instruction, along with gains in professional and business services, gave a jobs boost during August.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Echo Park Lake Swan Paddle Boats Show a Serene Side of Los Angeles

The lake gives views of high rises and hillside homes.Don Simkovich. A Swan paddle boat ride on Echo Park Lake gives you views of high rises in downtown Los Angeles, colorful homes lining the hills, and a misting of water.

Read full story

Tips on Standing Out from Milwaukee Content Creator Chris Lynch

Man crouching in Milwaukee, the day holds promiseChris Lynch, Unsplash. Content creators like Chris Lynch offer a unique take on their world:. Orange T-shirt in the foreground of a shot at Rock Cut State Park in Loves Park, IL.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Landlords Around Pasadena Needed to Rent Units to People Leaving Homelessness

One bedroom units are priorities.Landlord Incentives. Landlords in greater Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley with one-bedroom units to rent have the chance to collect their rent and help a tenant who's getting established with the help of supportive services.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Landlords in Los Angeles County must register rental units, starting Oct. 1, 2021

City of LA from foothills above PasadenaDon Simkovich. Renting is big business in Los Angeles County and in LA city. Half of all LA City residents rent their apartments, homes, or back houses. Seven in ten rental units are covered by rent control laws as described in Bungalow.com.

Read full story
60 comments
Pasadena, CA

Living a La Quinta Lifestyle While Running a Home-Based Business

Melody Whitehead launched her photo coaching business 26 years ago from her family’s home in Pasadena. Her children are grown, so Melody and her husband Gerald did what many Southern California homeowners are doing.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

The Pasadena to Azusa Gold Line ride gives younger teens mobility and independence

Metro Gold Line pulling into the Monrovia stationDon Simkovich. The Metro Gold Line light rail running for 11 1/2 miles between Pasadena and Azusa is a good way to give young teens a sense of being on their own. They can ride to go shopping, get to their youth group at church or simply explore the foothill communities along the 210 freeway. Travel in groups of two to five for a sense of togetherness and safety.

Read full story
4 comments
Pasadena, CA

Strategies in Pasadena to Deal with High Costs of Homeownership

Typical Pasadena-Altadena home worth 7 figuresDon Simkovich. In Pasadena, the price of typical single-family homes that are being sold in 2021 will make your eyes pop. Houses go on the market and within a week to two weeks, they’ve sold in the low millions.

Read full story
1 comments

New residents to the Morongo Basin seek work-life balance while posing urban challenges

A view of Yucca Valley housingJeffrey Poland, Broker, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner. The High Desert is luring people from Los Angeles to settle in the towns of Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. Toss in Pioneertown for good measure.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy