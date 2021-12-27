Sierra Madre's Privately Funded Rose Parade Float Keeps the Small Town Spirit Alive

How the final result of Sierra Madre's float will look. It's in the number two position. Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

Football, television and other forms of mass media transformed Pasadena’s Rose Parade from a local event into today's international spectacle, but volunteers with the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association keep a small-town taste alive in the midst of corporate giants.

The first Rose Parade rolled along Pasadena’s streets in 1890 as noted by the Tournament of Roses Association, and quickly became an annual tradition, culminating in the Rose Bowl game.

Internationally known grand marshals ranging from Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, 1973, to Shirley Temple Black, who served in 1939, 1989 and 1999, and many others grew the Rose Parade’s allure.

Professional float-building companies were commissioned to create masterpieces for corporations like Honda and International Harvester. Several local cities funded the floats that bore their name, but rising costs threatened participation.

In 1975, the city of Sierra Madre said it would no longer fund the float after its first float was built in 1917. Local residents in this town of 10,917 people just a few miles east of Pasadena formed the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association. They erected a Rose Parade float barn just off Sierra Madre Boulevard to protect the construction and volunteers from the elements.

The dedicated group of volunteers raise money every year through bingo nights and appeal letters that include a large number of out of state residents.

Entering the Sierra Madre float barn Don Simkovich

Kay Sappington and her husband Dick are overseeing volunteers and the float’s building for the Jan. 1, 2022 Rose Parade and the final result will cost about $ 40,000.

The only other privately funded float in the parade is from Downey, a larger city with 111,779 people and a float budget around $ 130,000.

“It’s a good sum for us, but it’s nothing compared to the $300,000 to $ 400,000 that the professionally made floats will cost,” she said, sitting a desk cluttered with official paperwork and items like orange lentils used in the decoration.

Sappington says the association keeps the same skeletal structure so the float won’t have to be completely re-engineered each year. “It’s a turn-key operation.”

Kay and Dick Sappington Don Simkovich

Local residents weld sections together and do the hard work of inspecting the hydraulics and making sure they perform.

The core group of volunteers working throughout the year and in early December are mostly retired and Sappington, age 75 and soon to turn 76, hopes that will change. “We need young blood. But it’s tough for families who are working and we’ve lost others due to younger families moving to less expensive areas.”

Out-of-state volunteers provide a boost in the critical week after Christmas when the outer layers need decorating.

The float's structure is similar each year Don Simkovich

“A group of RVers from out-of-state come each year to put the flowers on and a woman flies in from Tennessee, treating this as her vacation. I don’t think she even attends the parade, but she’s faithful in helping us.”

Sappington and her husband have been involved for 18 years and they achieved an unusual place in Rose Parade history—just a few years ago, Kay became the first great-grandmother to drive a Rose Parade float.

She’s a retired accountant and Dick is a retired ceramicist who will ride the float as an animator, sitting in a rear-facing cockpit, eyeing the hydraulics through monitors.

The door to the driver's cockpit Don Simkovich

The float’s theme is Nature’s Classroom and showcases a duo of Toucans and a pair of lizards in a forest of flowers. Look for the float in the parade's second position.

Sappington and the entire team have been working through issues like not being able to secure the flowers they wanted from Costa Rica, and Covid protocols but the building continues on. All visitors and volunteers must comply with Covid guidelines.

And they plan to continue on for many years to come. But they’ll need younger volunteers in the years to come and a team of loyal donors to keep the small-town spirit alive and fresh.

Just like the flowers.