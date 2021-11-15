Average gas price in California hits record high while national average dips

This Arco on North Lake Avenue in Pasadena advertises lower prices than the Ralphs on Washington Boulevard at $ 4.35 per gallon Don Simkovich

The average gas price in California hit a record high of $ 4.682 on Nov. 15, rising almost six cents from a week ago. A chart from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows the daily change in prices.

Yet, expect lots of drivers on California freeways. AAA is projecting 4.4 million travelers for the Thanksgiving holiday, with 3.8 million of them driving to their holiday destinations.

A month ago, the average price of gas in California was $ 4.466 per gallon.

Previously, the all-time record price of $4.67 was reached nine years ago on Oct. 9. 2012 when President Barack Obama was in office.

If you're wanting to find the cheapest gas for your city in Los Angeles County then use apps or websites from AAA, Gasbuddy.com, or insurance companies like Geico.

The County with the Highest Priced Gas

California remains well above the national average for gas prices which stands at $ 3.415, down a penny since last week.

AAA's price comparison American Automobile Association

From late September to Oct. 30, AAA says the national average has fallen on nine different days, after having risen steadily each of the previous 31 days. There was decreased demand but “pump prices will likely remain elevated for consumers as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.”

In the Golden State, the county with the highest average price per gallon is rural Mono County at $ 5.514.

No other county even comes close to that average.

The ten other counties with the highest prices are mostly rural and yet remain below a $ 4.90 per gallon average. They are:

Inyo County

San Luis Obispo County

San Mateo County

Marin County

Sonoma County

Napa County

Nevada County

Trinity County

Humboldt County

Del Norte County

In Southern California, Los Angeles County currently stands at $ 4.673 per gallon while other neighboring and nearby counties are slightly less.

On July 1, 2021, when California’s annual gas tax rate takes effect, the price of regular gas rose by six-tenths of a cent, bringing the state’s gas excise tax to 51.1 cents per gallon. The tax on diesel increased by four-tenths of a cent to 38.9 cents.

To save pennies per gallon, keep cars tuned up and running efficiently and keep the tires inflated to their designated levels. Rewards programs may save you up to $1.00 per gallon and independent stations may discount you up to ten cents per gallon if paying with cash.