Pasadena, CA

Average gas price in California hits record high while national average dips

Don Simkovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aluT_0cxcauyw00
This Arco on North Lake Avenue in Pasadena advertises lower prices than the Ralphs on Washington Boulevard at $ 4.35 per gallonDon Simkovich

The average gas price in California hit a record high of $ 4.682 on Nov. 15, rising almost six cents from a week ago. A chart from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows the daily change in prices.

Yet, expect lots of drivers on California freeways. AAA is projecting 4.4 million travelers for the Thanksgiving holiday, with 3.8 million of them driving to their holiday destinations.

A month ago, the average price of gas in California was $ 4.466 per gallon.

Previously, the all-time record price of $4.67 was reached nine years ago on Oct. 9. 2012 when President Barack Obama was in office.

If you're wanting to find the cheapest gas for your city in Los Angeles County then use apps or websites from AAA, Gasbuddy.com, or insurance companies like Geico.

The County with the Highest Priced Gas

California remains well above the national average for gas prices which stands at $ 3.415, down a penny since last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhpSY_0cxcauyw00
AAA's price comparisonAmerican Automobile Association

From late September to Oct. 30, AAA says the national average has fallen on nine different days, after having risen steadily each of the previous 31 days. There was decreased demand but “pump prices will likely remain elevated for consumers as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.”

In the Golden State, the county with the highest average price per gallon is rural Mono County at $ 5.514.

No other county even comes close to that average.

The ten other counties with the highest prices are mostly rural and yet remain below a $ 4.90 per gallon average. They are:

  • Inyo County
  • San Luis Obispo County
  • San Mateo County
  • Marin County
  • Sonoma County
  • Napa County
  • Nevada County
  • Trinity County
  • Humboldt County
  • Del Norte County

In Southern California, Los Angeles County currently stands at $ 4.673 per gallon while other neighboring and nearby counties are slightly less.

On July 1, 2021, when California’s annual gas tax rate takes effect, the price of regular gas rose by six-tenths of a cent, bringing the state’s gas excise tax to 51.1 cents per gallon. The tax on diesel increased by four-tenths of a cent to 38.9 cents.

To save pennies per gallon, keep cars tuned up and running efficiently and keep the tires inflated to their designated levels. Rewards programs may save you up to $1.00 per gallon and independent stations may discount you up to ten cents per gallon if paying with cash.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I interview entrepreneurs, and dig into the news around Southern California, giving a voice to business owners, artists and more. I also co-write the thriller novel series Tom Stone Detective Stories.

Pasadena, CA
285 followers

More from Don Simkovich

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles’ Basic Guaranteed Income Application Deadline is Nov. 7

Los Angeles city says 2 out of 10 residents live in povertyDon Simkovich. Los Angeles will randomly choose 3,000 families to receive a guaranteed monthly income of $ 1,000 month for one year. Applying near or at the deadline doesn’t affect chances of being selected.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Six Reasons to Visit O'Neill Park in Orange County, CA

Morning fog on the Vista Trail in O'Neill ParkDon Simkovich. O’Neill Park in Orange County is tucked away from suburban sprawl in the Trabuco and Live Oak Canyons. Here are reasons to plan a day trip or a camping trip to O’Neill Park, a 4,500-acre spread that’s east of Lake Forest, borders Rancho Santa Margarita, and stretches south to Los Flores.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Port of Los Angeles enacts hefty fee hikes to force shipping companies to move containers

Aerial view of Pier 400, Port of Los AngelesPort of LA. Shipping companies that leave containers on the docks at the Port of Los Angeles will have to pay fees of $100 a day per container, rising in increments of $100 each day that containers aren’t moved.

Read full story
California State

Painting the Beauty and Mystique of Southern Cal in Plein Air with the California Art Club

Chuck Kovacic in plein air painting action along the coastChuck Kovacic. Have you ever looked at Mount Wilson, towering over the Los Angeles basin, and wondered how you could capture the contrast between urban sprawl and nature using a brush and canvas?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles vaccine mandate risks confusing businesses, warns LA Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Los Angeles, Pershing SquareDon Simkovich. The vaccine mandate passed by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce could confuse business owners in LA. It’s a case of which agency do business owners listen to, says Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce president Maria S. Salinas.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Schools and local government lead way in recent Los Angeles job growth trends

Schools in person boosted local job growth in the government sectorPhoto by Alexis Balinoff on Unsplash. Here’s a snapshot of how the greater Los Angeles-Long Beach area is faring economically. Schools returning to in-person instruction, along with gains in professional and business services, gave a jobs boost during August.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Echo Park Lake Swan Paddle Boats Show a Serene Side of Los Angeles

The lake gives views of high rises and hillside homes.Don Simkovich. A Swan paddle boat ride on Echo Park Lake gives you views of high rises in downtown Los Angeles, colorful homes lining the hills, and a misting of water.

Read full story

Tips on Standing Out from Milwaukee Content Creator Chris Lynch

Man crouching in Milwaukee, the day holds promiseChris Lynch, Unsplash. Content creators like Chris Lynch offer a unique take on their world:. Orange T-shirt in the foreground of a shot at Rock Cut State Park in Loves Park, IL.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Landlords Around Pasadena Needed to Rent Units to People Leaving Homelessness

One bedroom units are priorities.Landlord Incentives. Landlords in greater Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley with one-bedroom units to rent have the chance to collect their rent and help a tenant who's getting established with the help of supportive services.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Landlords in Los Angeles County must register rental units, starting Oct. 1, 2021

City of LA from foothills above PasadenaDon Simkovich. Renting is big business in Los Angeles County and in LA city. Half of all LA City residents rent their apartments, homes, or back houses. Seven in ten rental units are covered by rent control laws as described in Bungalow.com.

Read full story
60 comments
Pasadena, CA

Living a La Quinta Lifestyle While Running a Home-Based Business

Melody Whitehead launched her photo coaching business 26 years ago from her family’s home in Pasadena. Her children are grown, so Melody and her husband Gerald did what many Southern California homeowners are doing.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

The Pasadena to Azusa Gold Line ride gives younger teens mobility and independence

Metro Gold Line pulling into the Monrovia stationDon Simkovich. The Metro Gold Line light rail running for 11 1/2 miles between Pasadena and Azusa is a good way to give young teens a sense of being on their own. They can ride to go shopping, get to their youth group at church or simply explore the foothill communities along the 210 freeway. Travel in groups of two to five for a sense of togetherness and safety.

Read full story
4 comments
Pasadena, CA

Strategies in Pasadena to Deal with High Costs of Homeownership

Typical Pasadena-Altadena home worth 7 figuresDon Simkovich. In Pasadena, the price of typical single-family homes that are being sold in 2021 will make your eyes pop. Houses go on the market and within a week to two weeks, they’ve sold in the low millions.

Read full story
1 comments

New residents to the Morongo Basin seek work-life balance while posing urban challenges

A view of Yucca Valley housingJeffrey Poland, Broker, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner. The High Desert is luring people from Los Angeles to settle in the towns of Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. Toss in Pioneertown for good measure.

Read full story
1 comments
Arcadia, CA

Arcadia Residents Asked to Complete a Survey on Perceptions of Homelessness

Arcadia residents can get input on homeless at an upcoming forum and give input via a surveyCity of Arcadia. Arcadia residents can learn more about homelessness in the city and make their voices heard during a Community Forum on Homelessness on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, located at 188 Campus Drive.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Yucca Valley is a California town people are moving to--not away from

Looking into Twenty-Nine Palms from Joshua Tree National ParkDon Simkovich. The gateway communities for Joshua Tree National Park are booming with new residents, despite the talk of families moving out of California. Since late 2020, Yucca Valley has experienced a growth spurt, local resident and businesswoman Wanda Stadum, the president and CEO of the Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story
20 comments
Pasadena, CA

Aliyah Thai Kitchen, Pasadena, Serves Up Meals to Celebrate and Life Lessons to Ponder

Somkat Ploysangngam, owner, Aliyah Thai Kitchen, PasadenaDon Simkovich. The Aliyah Thai Kitchen on 2486 East Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena serves up quality Thai food for diners while the personable owner, Somkat Ploysangngam, is brimming with life lessons.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena-area couple leads effort to help grandparents thrive in family relationships

Online resources are available to aid in-person support groupsNancy Smith. Grandparents have the potential to influence not just their children and grandchildren, but even the generations who follow after. A Pasadena area couple, Tom and Nancy Smith, facilitate a grandparent support group held at Lake Avenue Church, 393 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

What businesses in Los Angeles County must know about COVID-19 requirements

Overlooking downtown Los Angeles and the 110 FreewayDon Simkovich. It's back to wearing masks indoors for businesses throughout Los Angeles County, or is it?. On July 17, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health “issued a revised Health Officer Order requiring the use of face masks in all indoor public settings, including businesses.”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy