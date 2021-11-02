Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Six Reasons to Visit O'Neill Park in Orange County, CA

Don Simkovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OI3xP_0ckXRCGZ00
Morning fog on the Vista Trail in O'Neill ParkDon Simkovich

O’Neill Park in Orange County is tucked away from suburban sprawl in the Trabuco and Live Oak Canyons. Here are reasons to plan a day trip or a camping trip to O’Neill Park, a 4,500-acre spread that’s east of Lake Forest, borders Rancho Santa Margarita, and stretches south to Los Flores.

1) You need a break from Los Angeles

Who doesn’t?

If you live in LA, glimpsing at the Hollywood sign or hiking in Griffith Park gets a bit too familiar. Trade crowded streets in Silverlake for welcoming oak trees and hiking trails.

O’Neill Park is less than a two-hour drive from the T-shirt and souvenir shops in Hollywood. You might even make it in 90 minutes when the traffic’s flowing well.

Look for both toll road and non-toll road options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4H74_0ckXRCGZ00
The gold in the Golden State--looking west above the campgroundDon Simkovich

2) You want to hike for the day

Southern California has dozens of wonderful places to hike. O’Neill Park has 23 miles of winding trails with a few that lead to Vista Point, a peak at 1,492 feet where it’s possible to spy Santa Catalina Island.

To reach the point, take Live Oak Trail that starts just inside the park entrance. An alternative is to park at the Eagle Cove Day Use area and hoof it up the Homestead Hoffman Trail to Vista Trail. They’re considered intermediate trails.

Watch for mountain bikers and horseback riders.

3) You like mountain biking

Rugged trails with bumpy straightaways and tight turns offer challenges and thrills for mountain bikers while paved roads offer relief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTWUp_0ckXRCGZ00
Bikers descending down the Vista Trail.Don Simkovich

One biker wrote on a forum that, “The downhills are fun and depending which trails you put together can offer both fast fire road descents as well as some pretty hairy singletrack for you hardtails.”

Watch for hikers and horseback riders.

4) You like trees

Tie a hammock to the branches of a sturdy coast live oak tree or sycamore. Some of them are 150 years old. Volunteers planted trees in 2000 to celebrate the park’s natural life and abundance of trees and again in 2008 when five oaks were planted.

5) You want your kids to learn geography, animals, and natural history

What a great lesson for kids of any age whether they’re on site in a classroom or home schooling. Look on a map to show how the mountains are formed near the coast and add to the beauty and splendor of Southern California.

Look for nature’s residents like the Western Toad or Baja California Tree Frog. Salamanders and snakes also claim the park as home. Find a checklist on iNaturalist.org.

Visit, hike, and chart your progress. Talk about how the ridge was formed, how it affects the weather and the vegetation west of the 15 freeway.

6) You want to camp by yourself, a small group or large group

O’Neill Park has 78 individual sites in addition to group campsites that can handle a small group or large groups of a few dozen or more. Plenty of safe places for kids to run and play make it an attractive destination for scouting trips or church group outings.

Reconnect with friends or family. Plenty of restaurants and grocery stores are within a 20 minute drive so you can rough it on a trail and eat out or cook at your site.

The restrooms are clean and showers are inviting.

Park History

Hickey Creek and Trabuco are two streams flowing through the park in winter and spring and they’re usually dry by mid-summer.

In 1769, an expedition led by Gaspar de Portola camped in the area and a soldier lost his “trabuco” or musket in the stream. The stream was named Trabuco and the name for the canyon has remained.

O’Neill Park is open 7 a.m. to sunset throughout the year.

For campers, check-in is 2pm and check-out is noon.

Day use fees are $3 per vehicle entry Monday – Friday and $5 on weekends. There’s also a nature center.

Dogs and horses are welcome.

The park’s address is 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road
Trabuco Canyon, CA 92678.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I interview entrepreneurs, and dig into the news around Southern California, giving a voice to business owners, artists and more. I also co-write the thriller novel series Tom Stone Detective Stories.

Pasadena, CA
283 followers

More from Don Simkovich

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles’ Basic Guaranteed Income Application Deadline is Nov. 7

Los Angeles city says 2 out of 10 residents live in povertyDon Simkovich. Los Angeles will randomly choose 3,000 families to receive a guaranteed monthly income of $ 1,000 month for one year. Applying near or at the deadline doesn’t affect chances of being selected.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Port of Los Angeles enacts hefty fee hikes to force shipping companies to move containers

Aerial view of Pier 400, Port of Los AngelesPort of LA. Shipping companies that leave containers on the docks at the Port of Los Angeles will have to pay fees of $100 a day per container, rising in increments of $100 each day that containers aren’t moved.

Read full story
California State

Painting the Beauty and Mystique of Southern Cal in Plein Air with the California Art Club

Chuck Kovacic in plein air painting action along the coastChuck Kovacic. Have you ever looked at Mount Wilson, towering over the Los Angeles basin, and wondered how you could capture the contrast between urban sprawl and nature using a brush and canvas?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles vaccine mandate risks confusing businesses, warns LA Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Los Angeles, Pershing SquareDon Simkovich. The vaccine mandate passed by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce could confuse business owners in LA. It’s a case of which agency do business owners listen to, says Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce president Maria S. Salinas.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Schools and local government lead way in recent Los Angeles job growth trends

Schools in person boosted local job growth in the government sectorPhoto by Alexis Balinoff on Unsplash. Here’s a snapshot of how the greater Los Angeles-Long Beach area is faring economically. Schools returning to in-person instruction, along with gains in professional and business services, gave a jobs boost during August.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Echo Park Lake Swan Paddle Boats Show a Serene Side of Los Angeles

The lake gives views of high rises and hillside homes.Don Simkovich. A Swan paddle boat ride on Echo Park Lake gives you views of high rises in downtown Los Angeles, colorful homes lining the hills, and a misting of water.

Read full story

Tips on Standing Out from Milwaukee Content Creator Chris Lynch

Man crouching in Milwaukee, the day holds promiseChris Lynch, Unsplash. Content creators like Chris Lynch offer a unique take on their world:. Orange T-shirt in the foreground of a shot at Rock Cut State Park in Loves Park, IL.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Landlords Around Pasadena Needed to Rent Units to People Leaving Homelessness

One bedroom units are priorities.Landlord Incentives. Landlords in greater Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley with one-bedroom units to rent have the chance to collect their rent and help a tenant who's getting established with the help of supportive services.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Landlords in Los Angeles County must register rental units, starting Oct. 1, 2021

City of LA from foothills above PasadenaDon Simkovich. Renting is big business in Los Angeles County and in LA city. Half of all LA City residents rent their apartments, homes, or back houses. Seven in ten rental units are covered by rent control laws as described in Bungalow.com.

Read full story
60 comments
Pasadena, CA

Living a La Quinta Lifestyle While Running a Home-Based Business

Melody Whitehead launched her photo coaching business 26 years ago from her family’s home in Pasadena. Her children are grown, so Melody and her husband Gerald did what many Southern California homeowners are doing.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

The Pasadena to Azusa Gold Line ride gives younger teens mobility and independence

Metro Gold Line pulling into the Monrovia stationDon Simkovich. The Metro Gold Line light rail running for 11 1/2 miles between Pasadena and Azusa is a good way to give young teens a sense of being on their own. They can ride to go shopping, get to their youth group at church or simply explore the foothill communities along the 210 freeway. Travel in groups of two to five for a sense of togetherness and safety.

Read full story
4 comments
Pasadena, CA

Strategies in Pasadena to Deal with High Costs of Homeownership

Typical Pasadena-Altadena home worth 7 figuresDon Simkovich. In Pasadena, the price of typical single-family homes that are being sold in 2021 will make your eyes pop. Houses go on the market and within a week to two weeks, they’ve sold in the low millions.

Read full story
1 comments

New residents to the Morongo Basin seek work-life balance while posing urban challenges

A view of Yucca Valley housingJeffrey Poland, Broker, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner. The High Desert is luring people from Los Angeles to settle in the towns of Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. Toss in Pioneertown for good measure.

Read full story
1 comments
Arcadia, CA

Arcadia Residents Asked to Complete a Survey on Perceptions of Homelessness

Arcadia residents can get input on homeless at an upcoming forum and give input via a surveyCity of Arcadia. Arcadia residents can learn more about homelessness in the city and make their voices heard during a Community Forum on Homelessness on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, located at 188 Campus Drive.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Yucca Valley is a California town people are moving to--not away from

Looking into Twenty-Nine Palms from Joshua Tree National ParkDon Simkovich. The gateway communities for Joshua Tree National Park are booming with new residents, despite the talk of families moving out of California. Since late 2020, Yucca Valley has experienced a growth spurt, local resident and businesswoman Wanda Stadum, the president and CEO of the Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story
20 comments
Pasadena, CA

Aliyah Thai Kitchen, Pasadena, Serves Up Meals to Celebrate and Life Lessons to Ponder

Somkat Ploysangngam, owner, Aliyah Thai Kitchen, PasadenaDon Simkovich. The Aliyah Thai Kitchen on 2486 East Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena serves up quality Thai food for diners while the personable owner, Somkat Ploysangngam, is brimming with life lessons.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena-area couple leads effort to help grandparents thrive in family relationships

Online resources are available to aid in-person support groupsNancy Smith. Grandparents have the potential to influence not just their children and grandchildren, but even the generations who follow after. A Pasadena area couple, Tom and Nancy Smith, facilitate a grandparent support group held at Lake Avenue Church, 393 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

What businesses in Los Angeles County must know about COVID-19 requirements

Overlooking downtown Los Angeles and the 110 FreewayDon Simkovich. It's back to wearing masks indoors for businesses throughout Los Angeles County, or is it?. On July 17, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health “issued a revised Health Officer Order requiring the use of face masks in all indoor public settings, including businesses.”

Read full story
1 comments
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia Parks Look for Long-Term Benefits with Online Fundraising Auction

Library Park Playground, a shade structure is one of the items needing fundingPhoto by MPWR Foundation, Inc. Parks throughout Monrovia allow families to escape the urban sprawl of Los Angeles County, and volunteers with the Monrovia Parks Wilderness and Recreation Foundation (MPWR) are working to keep the parks fun and accessible.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy