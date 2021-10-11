Pasadena, CA

Painting the Beauty and Mystique of Southern Cal in Plein Air with the California Art Club

Don Simkovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMd6O_0cNcjP4I00
Chuck Kovacic in plein air painting action along the coastChuck Kovacic

Have you ever looked at Mount Wilson, towering over the Los Angeles basin, and wondered how you could capture the contrast between urban sprawl and nature using a brush and canvas?

Or do you get inspired driving up the coast and wish you could pull over and interpret the scene in pastels or with watercolors and show how the sky, hills, and ocean blend together?

The Los Angeles chapter of the California Art Club (CAC) holds regular paint-outs where members gather and use their unique perspectives and abilities to paint a landscape or landmark. There are sculptors, as well.

Beaches with ocean scenes stir our imaginations, but so do landmarks like the Victorian homes of Heritage Square along the 110 freeway, just north of downtown LA.

And now, there’s intergalactic art. The current chair of the Los Angeles chapter, Chuck Kovacic, says the club worked with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and did a virtual paint-out of Mars.

As the Mars Rover snapped images, art club members studied the pictures and used them as subjects for painting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117YMT_0cNcjP4I00
Painting at Heritage SquareChuck Kovacic

Painting and Talking to the Curious Public

Painting in nature or urban centers “is a great and proud tradition,” says Kovacic. “Whenever I’m out painting, someone will stop, look, and ask ‘how is this being created?’ They’re fascinated by the process and amazed that a painting is being created—in sometimes less than two hours.”

Kovacic says the art is “accessible for people to grasp and connect with.”

How much does it cost to get started?

“At a basic level, a pencil and sketch book is all you need,” says Kovacic, "so it’s a nominal cost."

Artists pick up their style and what they like to focus on. Some choose pastels because “
they like the intensity of the colors and they don’t have to mix a lot of paint.”

Some painters prefer watercolors “which you can have in the trunk of your car.”

Kovacic is an oil painter and says beginning artists will grow as their abilities improve.

The CAC is out and about with many opportunities to see the artists and their creative processes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3H9K_0cNcjP4I00
Paint outs are excellent places to learn from the artistsChuck Kovacic

Upcoming Paint Out in Pasadena

The next painting stop for the art club is the historic Castle Green Hotel in Old Town Pasadena on Saturday, Oct. 23. The art club will be able to use the top floor for a view over Central Park and around the city.

It’s free and non-artists are welcome and can ask about the best canvas and brushes to use.

The artists enjoy getting out, refining their skills, and chatting with people they meet who want to know more about art.

About 70 artists will gather to paint in Yosemite, soon, in an artist’s retreat organized by the San Francisco chapter.

Artists also participate in art shows across the country.

Open Air Painting

The CAC began in 1909, and promoted the fine arts and helped members sell their works. Kovacic says in the 1990s, the club began promoting Plein Air, or Open Air painting, done in the style of the great impressionists like Monet, Gauguin, and Van Gogh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmu3Y_0cNcjP4I00
CAC artists work in different styles and use a variety of materialsChuck Kovacic

Upcoming Exhibitions

Club members are quite active.

A show just opened at the Old Mill in San Marino and runs until Jan. 23, 2022. The theme is the beauty of Coastal California with 33 members exhibiting their paintings that are free to browse and are available for purchase.

The theme of Winter will be on exhibit in Sacramento at the Fe Gallery, from Nov. 13 to Dec. 17.

Kicking off the New Year will be an exhibit of Plein Air paintings featuring Malibu and Ventura County, taking place at the Santa Paula Art Museum from Jan. 15, 2022 to May 8.

There are 13 chapters and 3,200 members throughout California.

There’s now an out-of-state chapter in Colorado.

Kovacic says there’s now "an intergalactic chapter" because the club worked with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and did a virtual paint-out of Mars.

As the Mars Rover snapped images, art club members studied the pictures and used them as subjects.

Students

The CAC started a mentorship program to develop students, especially middle school and senior high school students. In Orange County, the CAC held a paint-out “for families and their kids to get the students engaged with our programs,” says Kovacic.

The Artists Roster on the CAC website has separate links to Signature Artists, the Mentorship Program, and Student Artists.

Art teachers are also members of the CAC and the club helps to equip them as needed with supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAboS_0cNcjP4I00
Paint outs happen throughout CaliforniaChuck Kovacic

Connect with a Chapter

Kovacic says there's "a revival in the impressionistic style of painting" and there are several chapters in Southern California to welcome the curious and new artists:

  • Los Angeles
  • Malibu/Ventura
  • San Gabriel Valley
  • Inland Empire
  • Palm Springs Desert
  • San Diego

For a complete listing of chapters throughout the state and to get involved, visit the CAC website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPIaG_0cNcjP4I00
CAC artists support each other from beginners to advancedChuck Kovacic

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I interview entrepreneurs, and dig into the news around Southern California, giving a voice to business owners, artists and more. I also co-write the thriller novel series Tom Stone Detective Stories.

Pasadena, CA
271 followers

More from Don Simkovich

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles vaccine mandate risks confusing businesses, warns LA Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Los Angeles, Pershing SquareDon Simkovich. The vaccine mandate passed by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce could confuse business owners in LA. It’s a case of which agency do business owners listen to, says Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce president Maria S. Salinas.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Schools and local government lead way in recent Los Angeles job growth trends

Schools in person boosted local job growth in the government sectorPhoto by Alexis Balinoff on Unsplash. Here’s a snapshot of how the greater Los Angeles-Long Beach area is faring economically. Schools returning to in-person instruction, along with gains in professional and business services, gave a jobs boost during August.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Echo Park Lake Swan Paddle Boats Show a Serene Side of Los Angeles

The lake gives views of high rises and hillside homes.Don Simkovich. A Swan paddle boat ride on Echo Park Lake gives you views of high rises in downtown Los Angeles, colorful homes lining the hills, and a misting of water.

Read full story

Tips on Standing Out from Milwaukee Content Creator Chris Lynch

Man crouching in Milwaukee, the day holds promiseChris Lynch, Unsplash. Content creators like Chris Lynch offer a unique take on their world:. Orange T-shirt in the foreground of a shot at Rock Cut State Park in Loves Park, IL.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Landlords Around Pasadena Needed to Rent Units to People Leaving Homelessness

One bedroom units are priorities.Landlord Incentives. Landlords in greater Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley with one-bedroom units to rent have the chance to collect their rent and help a tenant who's getting established with the help of supportive services.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Landlords in Los Angeles County must register rental units, starting Oct. 1, 2021

City of LA from foothills above PasadenaDon Simkovich. Renting is big business in Los Angeles County and in LA city. Half of all LA City residents rent their apartments, homes, or back houses. Seven in ten rental units are covered by rent control laws as described in Bungalow.com.

Read full story
60 comments
Pasadena, CA

Living a La Quinta Lifestyle While Running a Home-Based Business

Melody Whitehead launched her photo coaching business 26 years ago from her family’s home in Pasadena. Her children are grown, so Melody and her husband Gerald did what many Southern California homeowners are doing.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

The Pasadena to Azusa Gold Line ride gives younger teens mobility and independence

Metro Gold Line pulling into the Monrovia stationDon Simkovich. The Metro Gold Line light rail running for 11 1/2 miles between Pasadena and Azusa is a good way to give young teens a sense of being on their own. They can ride to go shopping, get to their youth group at church or simply explore the foothill communities along the 210 freeway. Travel in groups of two to five for a sense of togetherness and safety.

Read full story
4 comments
Pasadena, CA

Strategies in Pasadena to Deal with High Costs of Homeownership

Typical Pasadena-Altadena home worth 7 figuresDon Simkovich. In Pasadena, the price of typical single-family homes that are being sold in 2021 will make your eyes pop. Houses go on the market and within a week to two weeks, they’ve sold in the low millions.

Read full story
1 comments

New residents to the Morongo Basin seek work-life balance while posing urban challenges

A view of Yucca Valley housingJeffrey Poland, Broker, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner. The High Desert is luring people from Los Angeles to settle in the towns of Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. Toss in Pioneertown for good measure.

Read full story
1 comments
Arcadia, CA

Arcadia Residents Asked to Complete a Survey on Perceptions of Homelessness

Arcadia residents can get input on homeless at an upcoming forum and give input via a surveyCity of Arcadia. Arcadia residents can learn more about homelessness in the city and make their voices heard during a Community Forum on Homelessness on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, located at 188 Campus Drive.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Yucca Valley is a California town people are moving to--not away from

Looking into Twenty-Nine Palms from Joshua Tree National ParkDon Simkovich. The gateway communities for Joshua Tree National Park are booming with new residents, despite the talk of families moving out of California. Since late 2020, Yucca Valley has experienced a growth spurt, local resident and businesswoman Wanda Stadum, the president and CEO of the Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story
20 comments
Pasadena, CA

Aliyah Thai Kitchen, Pasadena, Serves Up Meals to Celebrate and Life Lessons to Ponder

Somkat Ploysangngam, owner, Aliyah Thai Kitchen, PasadenaDon Simkovich. The Aliyah Thai Kitchen on 2486 East Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena serves up quality Thai food for diners while the personable owner, Somkat Ploysangngam, is brimming with life lessons.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena-area couple leads effort to help grandparents thrive in family relationships

Online resources are available to aid in-person support groupsNancy Smith. Grandparents have the potential to influence not just their children and grandchildren, but even the generations who follow after. A Pasadena area couple, Tom and Nancy Smith, facilitate a grandparent support group held at Lake Avenue Church, 393 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

What businesses in Los Angeles County must know about COVID-19 requirements

Overlooking downtown Los Angeles and the 110 FreewayDon Simkovich. It's back to wearing masks indoors for businesses throughout Los Angeles County, or is it?. On July 17, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health “issued a revised Health Officer Order requiring the use of face masks in all indoor public settings, including businesses.”

Read full story
1 comments
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia Parks Look for Long-Term Benefits with Online Fundraising Auction

Library Park Playground, a shade structure is one of the items needing fundingPhoto by MPWR Foundation, Inc. Parks throughout Monrovia allow families to escape the urban sprawl of Los Angeles County, and volunteers with the Monrovia Parks Wilderness and Recreation Foundation (MPWR) are working to keep the parks fun and accessible.

Read full story
Arcadia, CA

The 626 Night Market is Positioned for Success at the Santa Anita Racetrack

Plenty of photo ops with plenty of people for background626 Night Market.com. The popular 626 Night Market returns to Santa Anita Park the weekend of July 16 – July 18 for the second of four planned weekends. The 2021 theme is Coming Home since the event was on hiatus in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions on public events.

Read full story
2 comments
Altadena, CA

Popular Altadena Restaurant Sees Business Returning to Pre-Covid Levels

Fox's is a fixture along North Lake Avenue in AltadenaDon Simkovich. A fireworks show at the Altadena Golf Course on July 2 is back after taking a hiatus in 2020 during the Covid restrictions. In mid-June, a normal pace of life returned after most Covid restrictions were lifted.

Read full story
San Fernando, CA

San Fernando Valley Home Buyers Must Compete in a Seller's Market, Says Agent

Realtor Jay Tremaine and one of the many unique views in the San Fernando ValleyJay Tremaine/Compass. A home goes on the market in Granada Hills or another part of the San Fernando Valley, so you tell your real estate agent to submit an offer—and you're immediately competing with several buyers.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy